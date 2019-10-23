This Beary-Cute Polar Bear Door Hanger Is So Easy to Make

Decorate your front door with a friendly polar bear made from metal mixing bowls.

By BH&G Crafts Editors
Updated August 14, 2020
Read step by step instructions after the video.

Fun and festive, this playful holiday door decoration could have been taken straight from a children's book. This whimsical polar invites visitors into a magical make-believe that will have them feeling like a kid again. Switch out your traditional holiday wreath and create your own polar bear wreath using two stainless-steel metal mixing bowls. Since you'll be painting the bowls white, you can pick up mismatched bowls at your local thrift store or purchase an inexpensive set for the project.

Customize your bear with a cozy scarf in your favorite winter colors (or try making your own DIY blanket scarf!) to welcome winter visitors to your home.

  • Working time 30 mins
  • Start to finish 2 hrs
  • Difficulty Kind of easy
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Attach mixing bowls

To create the head for your polar bear wreath, place Large Stainless Steel Bowl ($7, Amazon) upside down and use adhesive to secure the small bowl to the center; let dry. Drill a hole in the rim of the large bowl where each ear will go. Thread the wire through the holes, twisting ends at back to create a hanging wire, like a picture hanger. Drill a hole in the rim of the large bowl at each side of the bear's chin where the scarf will go.

Editor's Tip: Be sure to wear protective eyewear when drilling holes. 

Step 2

Sand and Paint

Lightly sand the surface of both bowls and wipe clean. Put down a drop cloth or paper to prevent overspray. In a well-ventilated location, spray with primer and let dry. Then spray with White Gloss Spray Paint ($4, Target) and let dry. 

Editor's Tip: Stainless-steel mixing bowls are lightweight and withstand winter weather, especially when painted with exterior spray paint approved for metal. 

Adam Albright
Adam Albright
Step 3

Make Faces and Hang

Using our free face patterns, cut ears, eyes, and nose from black and white felt. Hot-glue layers together then hot-glue pieces to bowls, positioning ears over the drilled holes. Thread the wire through the lower holes and secure a tied scarf to the bear. Hang your wreath from a hook on the front door. 

Editor's Tip: Complete your winter front porch with chipboard snowflakes and plastic ball ornaments hung from clear fishing line. Add a small tabletop Christmas tree and acrylic display cubes filled with faux snow.

Get the FREE pattern

