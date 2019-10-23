This Beary-Cute Polar Bear Door Hanger Is So Easy to Make

Fun and festive, this playful holiday door decoration could have been taken straight from a children's book. This whimsical polar invites visitors into a magical make-believe that will have them feeling like a kid again. Switch out your traditional holiday wreath and create your own polar bear wreath using two stainless-steel metal mixing bowls. Since you'll be painting the bowls white, you can pick up mismatched bowls at your local thrift store or purchase an inexpensive set for the project.

Customize your bear with a cozy scarf in your favorite winter colors (or try making your own DIY blanket scarf!) to welcome winter visitors to your home.