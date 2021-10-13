Create an Eye-Catching Christmas Wreath Using Crepe Paper
For a time-saving shortcut, start with an artificial or premade fresh wreath or garland as the base.
Make the season rosy and bright. Painted crepe paper-covered foam balls showcase striking shades of pink and red. Use the cheerful ornaments to embellish a wreath, accent the Christmas tree, or dress up a garland. We choose assorted red and pink shades to create this wreath, but the possibilities are endless. Try using shades of blue, green, or gold. Display the finished Christmas wreath indoors or in a protected area outside. Once it's time to store the holiday wreath, wrap it gently with bubble wrap and place it in a wreath box.
How to Make a Crepe Paper Christmas Wreath
Supplies Needed:
- Drop cloth or paper
- Assorted crepe paper: reds and pinks
- Waxed paper
- Rubber gloves
- Bleach Gel, such as Soft Scrub with Bleach Cleaner Gel brand
- Sponge brushes
- Metallic crafts paint: gold, silver, copper
- 40-50 assorted 2- to 4-inch foam balls
- Florists wire
- Assorted preserved greenery, such as preserved cedar, preserved spiral eucalyptus, dried dusty miller, and dried sage
- 18-inch wire wreath ring
Step-by-Step Directions
Learn how to splatter crepe paper with bleach to create this cheap Christmas wreath. Look for large sheets of crepe paper ($2, Just Artifacts) instead of streamers for this project.
Step One: Make the Ornaments
Protect a work surface with a drop cloth or paper. Cut enough 6×12-inch pieces of assorted crepe papers to cover all the foam balls. Place a piece of waxed paper on the prepared work surface. Wearing rubber gloves ($4, Target), add approximately 2 tablespoons of bleach gel and an equal amount of water to a plastic cup. Stir gel and water using a sponge brush. On waxed paper, lightly brush bleach mixture onto some pieces of crepe paper following the grain of the paper; let dry.
Place a new piece of waxed paper on the prepared work surface. Lightly brush gold, silver, or copper metallic paint, as desired, on other cut pieces of crepe paper following the grain of the paper; let dry. Cut coated papers into ¾-inch strips. Wrap strips around foam balls ($4 for 16, Michaels) and secure with hot glue. Repeat until all balls are covered with desired crepe paper. Cut 6-inch lengths of florists wire and fold in half. Poke the folded wire into the back of each ball, leaving the ends free. Secure with hot glue.
Step Two: Assemble the Wreath
Cut snips of preserved greenery, and tie them into bunches using florists wire. Arrange greenery bunches on wire wreath ring as desired. Attach greenery bunches using wire until the handmade Christmas wreath is full, leaving room on the front for crepe paper ball ornaments. Arrange crepe paper ball ornaments as desired; use wire to secure to wreath ring.
