Ready to upgrade your cookie cutter set? Look through your cookie cutter collection and take out old cutters or duplicate shapes, then repurpose them to make this simple holiday decoration. Plus, you can make this wreath for less than $20—and this DIY holiday wreath doubles as a fun kids craft. Keeping the kids busy, recycling, and saving money? That's doing the holidays better!

How to Make a Cookie Cutter Wreath

Supplies Needed:

Embroidery hoop

30–40 metal cookie cutters

Hot glue and a hot-glue gun

Spray paint

Ribbon (optional)

Scissors

Step-by-Step Instructions

Follow our easy instructions to turn cookie cutters into a pretty Christmas wreath. It's one of our favorite handmade holiday wreaths to make for under $20.

Step 1: Arrange Hoop Form

When you've collected enough cookie cutters (we used around 30 medium-size cutters), begin creating your wreath form. Use an embroidery hoop as a guide and arrange the cookie cutters in a circle around the outer edge of the hoop. We added one layer of cutters that touches the hoop, then went back and filled in with a second layer so the wreath is two cutters wide all the way around.

Step 2: Add a Second Layer

Once the wreath is completely formed, hot-glue cookie cutters together, making sure each cutter touches another cookie-cutter at multiple points. This will strengthen your finished wreath. Do not hot-glue the cookie cutters to the embroidery hoop—it's there just as a guide that you'll remove once the wreath is completely glued together. Once you've glued the inner ring of cookie cutters together, continue gluing until all the pieces are attached and you can lift the wreath without any cutters falling off. Remove the embroidery hoop and allow the glue to cool completely.

Step 3: Finish and Display

When your wreath is complete, you can leave the cutters the color they are or spray-paint the wreath using a color of your choice. (Save money by adding a quick coat of metallic-finish spray paint to plastic cookie cutters rather than purchasing metal cutters.) Let the paint dry overnight before adding embellishments or hanging your wreath. To add an extra pop of holiday cheer, cut a long strip of ribbon and make a bow to go on the wreath. Follow our directions to make a classic bow, then attach it to the cookie-cutter wreath with hot glue.

Display your DIY holiday wreath by using a wreath hanger or place it on a ledge or mantel in your home. We love hanging this wreath in our kitchen! If you still have leftover cookie cutters after you've completed the wreath project, use them to make these adorable cookie cutter ornaments!

