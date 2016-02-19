Felt has proven time and time again to be one of the simplest crafting materials to work with. Cut scallop designs from a sheet of felt; our design was 1-inch wide with scallops that went out 2 inches. Next, with a straw wreath form as your foundation, hot-glue the felt around the form. Layer the felt on one by one, and finish with a gold bow and glittered branches.

Editor's Tip: Leave the plastic wrap on your straw wreath form so the straw doesn't poke out or break off while handling.

(image credit: Green Wedding Shoes)