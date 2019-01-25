Christmas Wreaths

Make a DIY Winter Mesh Wreath
Put a wreath on it! With our easy technique, you can make a DIY mesh wreath in under an hour.Read More
Christmas Wreath Hacks Under $15
Save money on your Christmas decorations this year and create your own DIY Christmas wreath. Take the natural route and reimagine your backyard finds, such as pinecones, with our easy (and beautiful) wreath tutorials. Or use our helpful hacks and tricks to remake inexpensive dollar store finds, such as a HulaHoop or laundry basket, to create your most stunning Christmas wreath yet.Read More
You Can Make This Adorable Snowman Wreath in 4 Easy Steps
A sweet snowman wreath is a perfect addition to your Christmas front porch decor. We’ll show you how to make one in four easy steps.Read More
6 Wreath Workshops You Should Attend This Year
Floral designers across the country are reinventing wreaths—and sharing their secrets at workshops. Pop into one of these classes and come out a wreath making expert.Read More
Deck the Halls With a Real Christmas Wreath This Year
No artificial materials here. Use all real plants for a picture-perfect fresh Christmas wreath. Your holiday guests will love the pine fragrance!Read More
Make a Modern Lily Grass Holiday Wreath
Lily grass is a fresh, contemporary alternative to spruce or pine boughs. The grass is often used in floral displays as a filler material but this coiling treatment transforms it into something totally new and unique. Make your own lily grass wreath for the holidays now!Read More