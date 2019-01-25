Christmas Wreaths

Get in the Christmas spirit by hanging a beautiful wreath on your front door or inside your home -- our Christmas wreath ideas blend traditional with creative to make your wreath stand out. If you want a more traditional Christmas wreath for your front door, you'll love our easy ways to transform a plain wreath into a masterpiece. Spruce up pine wreaths with snowy pinecones, berries, ribbon, and more for a classic and timeless look for your front door. Break away from tradition with our pretty Christmas wreath ideas and try using pinecones for your wreath base, wrapping your wreath in bright ribbon, or fashioning a wreath from homemade pom-poms. Get an easy how-to and patterns for a snowflake wreath made from white felt, which will add a cozy look to your living room for Christmas. Our creative Christmas wreath ideas feature unexpected shapes, colors, and materials for a unique look in your home or on your front door. Finally, show off your personality with our themed Christmas wreaths, which use everything from fishing bobbers to toy race cars for a wreath that's completely your own.

Most Recent

Make a DIY Winter Mesh Wreath

Make a DIY Winter Mesh Wreath

Put a wreath on it! With our easy technique, you can make a DIY mesh wreath in under an hour.
Read More
Christmas Wreath Hacks Under $15

Christmas Wreath Hacks Under $15

Save money on your Christmas decorations this year and create your own DIY Christmas wreath. Take the natural route and reimagine your backyard finds, such as pinecones, with our easy (and beautiful) wreath tutorials. Or use our helpful hacks and tricks to remake inexpensive dollar store finds, such as a HulaHoop or laundry basket, to create your most stunning Christmas wreath yet.
Read More
You Can Make This Adorable Snowman Wreath in 4 Easy Steps

You Can Make This Adorable Snowman Wreath in 4 Easy Steps

A sweet snowman wreath is a perfect addition to your Christmas front porch decor. We’ll show you how to make one in four easy steps.
Read More
6 Wreath Workshops You Should Attend This Year

6 Wreath Workshops You Should Attend This Year

Floral designers across the country are reinventing wreaths—and sharing their secrets at workshops. Pop into one of these classes and come out a wreath making expert.
Read More
Deck the Halls With a Real Christmas Wreath This Year

Deck the Halls With a Real Christmas Wreath This Year

No artificial materials here. Use all real plants for a picture-perfect fresh Christmas wreath. Your holiday guests will love the pine fragrance!
Read More
Make a Modern Lily Grass Holiday Wreath

Make a Modern Lily Grass Holiday Wreath

Lily grass is a fresh, contemporary alternative to spruce or pine boughs. The grass is often used in floral displays as a filler material but this coiling treatment transforms it into something totally new and unique. Make your own lily grass wreath for the holidays now!
Read More

More Christmas Wreaths

How to Make a Looped Ribbon Wreath that Looks Lux

How to Make a Looped Ribbon Wreath that Looks Lux

Create a stunning monochromatic ribbon wreath for Christmas with this easy-to-follow tutorial for a holiday decoration that's classy and classic.
Read More
How to Make a DIY Christmas Tree Wreath

How to Make a DIY Christmas Tree Wreath

Add holiday cheer to your front door with this DIY Christmas wreath made to look like a tree. The secret to its shape? Brass rings and zip ties! See how easy it is to make.
Read More
How to Make a Eucalyptus Wreath That Will Look Gorgeous in Any Season

How to Make a Eucalyptus Wreath That Will Look Gorgeous in Any Season

Read More
How to Make a Pretty-in-Pink Joy Wreath

How to Make a Pretty-in-Pink Joy Wreath

Read More
How to Make a Metallic-Finish Magnolia Leaf Wreath

How to Make a Metallic-Finish Magnolia Leaf Wreath

Read More
How to Make a Colorful Bottle Brush Christmas Tree Wreath

How to Make a Colorful Bottle Brush Christmas Tree Wreath

Read More

Make these Gold Macrame Ring Wreaths for a Modern Take on Tradition

Make these simple yet sophisticated holiday wreaths using gold macrame rings and gathered greenery. They're so simple to make you can whip up several in different sizes and hang as group for a show-stopping holiday decoration sure to impress friends and family.

All Christmas Wreaths

This Beary-Cute Polar Bear Door Hanger Is So Easy to Make

This Beary-Cute Polar Bear Door Hanger Is So Easy to Make

Kind of easy
Read More
Pretty Pool Noodle Tinsel Wreath

Pretty Pool Noodle Tinsel Wreath

Easy
Read More
Genius DIY Eucalyptus Wreath Hack

Genius DIY Eucalyptus Wreath Hack

Easy
Read More
This DIY Red Berry Wreath Is the Easiest Holiday Craft

This DIY Red Berry Wreath Is the Easiest Holiday Craft

Easy
Read More
This Simple Evergreen Wreath Hack Is So Genius

This Simple Evergreen Wreath Hack Is So Genius

Kind of easy
Read More
We Love This Traditional Holiday Wreath With a Twist

We Love This Traditional Holiday Wreath With a Twist

Read More
How to Make a Giant Christmas Wreath Using Hula Hoops

How to Make a Giant Christmas Wreath Using Hula Hoops

Read More
DIY Paper Christmas Wreath

DIY Paper Christmas Wreath

Read More
How to Make a Succulent-Filled Embroidery Hoop Christmas Wreath

How to Make a Succulent-Filled Embroidery Hoop Christmas Wreath

Read More
How to Make a Bow for a Wreath in 3 Easy Steps

How to Make a Bow for a Wreath in 3 Easy Steps

Read More
How to Make a Christmas Star Wreath

How to Make a Christmas Star Wreath

Read More
Natural Fall Wreaths

Natural Fall Wreaths

Read More
How to Make a Creative Christmas Wreath Without a Wreath Form

How to Make a Creative Christmas Wreath Without a Wreath Form

Read More
Artificial Wreaths That Look Like the Real Deal

Artificial Wreaths That Look Like the Real Deal

Read More
Creative Christmas Wreaths

Creative Christmas Wreaths

Read More
Pretty Christmas Door Decorations

Pretty Christmas Door Decorations

Read More
Wreaths for a Country Christmas

Wreaths for a Country Christmas

Read More
Pretty Paper Holiday Wreaths

Pretty Paper Holiday Wreaths

Read More
Ribbons and Bows for Christmas Wreaths

Ribbons and Bows for Christmas Wreaths

Read More
Traditional Evergreen Christmas Wreaths

Traditional Evergreen Christmas Wreaths

Read More
Theme Wreaths for the Holidays

Theme Wreaths for the Holidays

Read More
Beautiful Neutral Wreaths to Try

Beautiful Neutral Wreaths to Try

Read More
How to Make a White Grapevine Wreath with a Snowy Winter Village

How to Make a White Grapevine Wreath with a Snowy Winter Village

Read More
Make a Traditional Evergreen Christmas Wreath

Make a Traditional Evergreen Christmas Wreath

Read More
How to Hang a Christmas Wreath

How to Hang a Christmas Wreath

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com