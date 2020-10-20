Lowe's Is Offering Free Christmas Tree Delivery This Year

Lowe’s has found a way to check off one box on your holiday to-do list. The retailer is offering to deliver your fresh Christmas tree for free.

Lowe's service is new this year and part of the company's "Lowe's Goes Home for the Holidays" campaign, which also includes holiday deals and new delivery options. Beginning on October 30, you can buy a fresh tree and have it delivered right to your front door at no extra cost. Other holiday items, including fresh-cut wreaths and tree stands, will also be available for free delivery. (Just as long as your purchase is more than $45.)

"Our homes have never been more meaningful to our lives than they have been in 2020," Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president and chief brand and marketing officer, says in a news release. "Over the past few months, we've seen our homes rise, if imperfectly, to meet all that we've needed from them. As we approach the holidays, the idea of gifting the home feels especially right. It's a giving back in a way, but most importantly, when you gift your home as a family, it's a gift you can both give and enjoy, together."