One of the best things about the Christmas season is driving or walking through neighborhoods and catching glimpses of festive Christmas trees in living room windows, decked out in lights, garlands, and ornaments. Decorating a Christmas tree is a time-honored tradition in many households. More than 95 million households in the United States displayed a Christmas tree in 2018, according to a survey from the American Christmas Tree Association. The elements that go into decorating a Christmas tree—lights, garland, tinsel, and ornaments—are familiar to nearly everyone. But when it comes to creating a holiday tree that expresses your style, personality, heritage, and surroundings, the options are virtually unlimited. The best Christmas trees are filled with layer upon layer of memories, traditions, and ornaments—both handcrafted and store-bought.

Not sure how you want to decorate your tree this year? We have plenty of Christmas tree theme ideas, along with handmade ornament ideas that let you put a personal touch on your holiday decor. Once you've found your inspiration, follow our three easy steps for decorating a Christmas tree like a pro.

How to Decorate Your Christmas Tree Like a Pro

Getting a dazzling holiday tree doesn't have to be hard work. All it takes is an understanding of how the elements work together and a few easy-to-follow tips from our tree-decorating pros. Remember: It's more important for the family to decorate together than to strive for perfect placement. But these three steps will ensure that your tree is both beloved and beautiful.

Step 1: Hang Your Christmas Tree Lights

The first step in how to decorate a Christmas tree is adding the lights. Tree lights typically come on green or white wire strands, though you can also find black variations now, perfect if you happen to have a black Christmas tree. Choose the strand color that matches your tree so the wire will be hidden. Illuminating your Christmas tree from the inside out will give it the most dynamic look. Start at the base of the trunk and work your way up, wrapping lights around every major branch, moving from the trunk to the tip and back. Fluff the branches as you work your way around the tree.

Here are four popular types of Christmas lights to choose from when decorating your tree.

Experiment with different lighting schemes until you find one you like; it's OK to mix and match lights. For example, a background of white or clear lights can be highlighted with strands of colored lights that wrap the outer areas of the tree.

See our complete guide to putting lights on your Christmas tree for even more info on how to design your perfect tree lighting scheme.

Step 2: Add Christmas Tree Garland

There are no firm rules for decorating a Christmas tree when it comes to draping garland. To avoid branches bulging between tightly cinched garland strands, start at the top of the tree, and slowly increase the amount of garland between each wave as you work your way down the branches. Plan to use about two strands of garland for every vertical foot of tree.

To avoid a busy look on your tree, decorate your Christmas tree with a variety of garlands from plain to fancy. Thin, beaded garlands look best hung from branch to branch; thicker paper, ribbon, or foil garlands look best wrapped loosely around the entire tree.

If you're still in need of a garland, consider making one this holiday season. If you love a traditional look, make a cranberry garland that blends cranberries with slices of fresh lime, this wrapping paper garland, or this boiled wool felt garland that's a twist on the classic popcorn garland. If contemporary is more your thing, try a wood bead garland, this sophisticated crepe paper garland, or this easy DIY pom-pom garland.

Ribbon is a popular alternative to garland. Loosely wrap wide, patterned ribbon around the entire tree in horizontal bands. To add interest, try making big bows from a similar ribbon and using them to decorate the tree branches. To amp it up, use ribbon vertically on the tree, creating cascading streams of ribbon from the top of your tree to the base, tucking the ends under your tree topper and securing around the trunk at the base.

Editor's Tip: Tuck the ribbon back toward the trunk of your tree to create a billowy look.

Step 3: Hang Christmas Tree Ornaments

The final step in decorating your tree is to hang your Christmas ornaments. Here's what to consider as you're arranging ornaments.

To showcase your favorite ornaments, place them in prime positions on the tree first.

Next, hang your larger ornaments, spacing them evenly around the tree. Ornament balls in one color but several sizes and textures will create continuity from top to bottom. Hang the larger ones on the bottom, the smaller at the top.

Fill in around those ornaments with medium- and small-size ornaments. Be sure to hang some ornaments closer to the trunk to create depth and interest. They reflect the light to make your tree sparkle from the inside. Make the tree yours by adding specialty items, such as handmade ornaments, clip-on ornaments, or icicles.

Finish the look with a simple tree topper and a festive tree skirt.

Stand back and study your tree from various angles (we recommend squinting your eyes) to determine if there are empty areas to fill

