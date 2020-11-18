8 Gold Christmas Trees That Add Glitz and Glam to Your Holiday Decor
These luxe accessories will look gorgeous in your home.
When it comes to the holidays, the decor themes are as limitless as your personal design style. And while we're all familiar with the beloved traditional colors, this year go bold with one of these gold Christmas trees. According to Wayfair, in the past three months, searches for gold and champagne Christmas trees were higher than any other color or style. The beauty of metallic trees is that they can be the only gilded item in your home and still stand out. Here, you'll find eight gold Christmas trees in a variety of sizes to fit your style and budget.
These sparkly bottle brush trees add subtle shimmer to your holiday mantel. Each set of three trees comes with the tallest measuring 12 inches. They'll look perfect with the rest of your glittery decorations.
Buy It: Gold Glitter Bottle Brush Trees ($22, Maisonette)
These modern trees are perfect for your Christmas centerpiece, especially paired with a few waxed amaryllises. They come in three sizes, the small measuring 6 inches high, the medium measuring 10 inches high, and the large measuring 19 inches high. (You can buy them individually or as a set of three.) They're made of hammered glass that catches the light in the sunshine.
Buy It: Hammered Glass Tree Objects (from $24, West Elm)
If you're looking to commit to a larger gilded tree, this is the one for you. These trees come in a variety of sizes to fit any living room, from 3 feet all the way up to 12 feet. Each one is pre-lit with clear light bulbs and comes with a plastic tree stand. Pair it with a gold sequins tree skirt for some serious sparkle.
Buy It: Champagne Fir Artificial Christmas Tree (from $99, Target)
This glistening tree is a rich gold hue that will take center stage in your home. It is 7 1/2-feet tall and has 450 iridescent lights. You can definitely display it as is, or add some champagne ornaments for even more glamour.
Buy It: Gold Frasier Tinsel Tree ($350, West Elm)
If you're looking for a slender tree, check out this 6-foot Tannenbaum. It comes with 150 clear lights and a sturdy metal stand. The elongated branch at the top is just asking for a gold Christmas tree topper.
Buy It: Pre-Lit Champagne Tinsel Artificial Christmas Tree ($82, Michaels)
One of the best parts about this option is that it's safe for indoor or outdoor use. (However, if there is inclement weather, you should bring it inside.) The tree comes with a plastic stand and is collapsable for easy assembly and storage. It measures 5-feet tall and the slimmer option is a great option for your bedroom.
Buy It: Christmas Tinsel Tree ($22, Amazon)
If you live in a small apartment or just like the look of a tiny tree, this is what you need. (Plus, it's super affordable.) This 2-foot Tannenbaum has champagne tinsel branches and comes with a plastic stand. If you'd like to decorate it, make sure you choose small, lightweight ornaments that won't weigh the branches down.
Buy It: Champagne Gold Tinsel Christmas Tree ($10, Target)
There's no such thing as over-the-top when it comes to Christmas, right? This 6 1/2-foot tree is sure to impress. It comes with a metal tree stand and 450 clear lights. The tree can definitely handle a variety of ornaments, so feel free to hang on as many as you'd like.
Buy It: White and Gold Tinsel Christmas Tree ($268, Wayfair)
