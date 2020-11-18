When it comes to the holidays, the decor themes are as limitless as your personal design style. And while we're all familiar with the beloved traditional colors, this year go bold with one of these gold Christmas trees. According to Wayfair, in the past three months, searches for gold and champagne Christmas trees were higher than any other color or style. The beauty of metallic trees is that they can be the only gilded item in your home and still stand out. Here, you'll find eight gold Christmas trees in a variety of sizes to fit your style and budget.