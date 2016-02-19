29 Colorful Tabletop Christmas Trees to Instantly Transform a Small Space
Winter Wonderland
This tabletop Christmas tree display feels like it's straight out of a snow globe with its icy decor and wandering polar bears. Cover a flocked tree with glass icicles and DIY snowflake ornaments. Skip the messy cords and trim your tree with a few strings of LED twinkle lights, powered by Duracell Optimum batteries. A sparkling forest of crafted and store-bought mini trees ups the cool factor, and a handmade paper snowflake crowns the scene.
Candy Land
Our DIY felt candies look almost sweet enough to eat. Mix them with glass baubles filled with candy sprinkles on a tinsel tree, which gives the pastel palette some shine.
Toy Story
This minimalist dowel rod tree looks sophisticated enough to display anywhere, but tiny teddy bear ornaments make it feel at home in a kid's room or play space. The toy bin (or the floor) is the place to start; small misfit toys and trinkets make great tree decor! DIY trimmings like the yarn-wrapped ornaments are super easy and inexpensive to make. Wrap the base of the tree with a chunky scarf and add miniature surrounding trees by wrapping yarn around paper or foam cones and securing with glue.
Nutcracker Tree
Iconic moments from The Nutcracker and Swan Lake take center stage in this gorgeous Christmas tree display. Swans, soldiers, and crafted gold lace crowns set off the deep blue, red and gold palette. Surround the main tree with assorted potted evergreens. Pretty paper extras like the gift tag ornaments. standing nutcrackers (they're greeting cards!) and wrapping paper gift crackers shine in the spotlight. We love the idea of placing cups or bowls around the base of the tree to hold yummy holiday treats during your next Christmas party. Our easy pattern and instructions make it so easy to create these adorable drum-theme cups yourself!
Cozy Knit Christmas Tree
Stars can't have all the fun. Knit ornaments take center stage in this oh-so-cozy tabletop tree. Start with a colorful planter, then work your way up with woven ornaments. Wintry colors like red, blue, and gray let this tree bring warmth to your table long after Christmas.
Felt Flower Tree
This tabletop Christmas tree is truly a showstopper. Pretty felt flowers and leaves pop on a simple white tree shape. This elegant DIY holiday centerpiece is truly a statement piece.
Winter Scene Trees
A forest of bottle brush trees set the scene for a festive holiday table. This DIY centerpiece is made with trees, plastic reindeer figurines, and faux snow. Try adding fun accents like ruby red reindeer noses and gold antlers.
Paper Christmas Trees
Cheer up your front entryway with a little pattern play. These whimsical paper trees are super easy to make and require just a few materials: decorative cardstock, tape, and star-topped toothpicks. Glitter paper gives them extra sparkle without the mess!
Fragrant Mini Evergreens
Evergreen trees are like the emblem of Christmas. Go fresh or fake—either way, these minis make lovely centerpieces.
Editor's Tip: Be like Frosty and add a magic touch using fake snow, then pop them in colorful mini vases, available on the cheap at your local crafts store.
Pine Christmas Trees
If it's tied in a bow, it's got to be good. Plant lemon Cyprus trees in mini containers or soup cans, then using hot-glue, wrap in burlap. A Santa-red bow makes them presentation ready!
Bottle Brush Trees
Make it mini! These DIY bottle brush trees prove sometimes small is best. Make a bunch and scatter them with glass ornaments for a pretty Christmas centerpiece.
Cupcake Christmas Trees
No frosting here. These sweet trees call for a cone base, scissors, glue, and lots of cupcake liners. Alternate layers to help give the trees texture, then play with height for a more dramatic display.
Cozy Tabletop Christmas Trees
Create a charming wintry look on your dining table with these woolen tabletop Christmas trees made from gently worn or cast-off sweaters.
To make the middle tree: Slide a paper-mache cone into one arm of a sweater with the cone base at the cuff. Pull the sleeve snugly around the cone, fitting the cuff around the cone base. Determine the placement of cutting lines so the sleeve slightly overlaps on the back of the cone. Mark straight cutting lines using a ruler and a water-soluble marking pen. Remove the sweater from the cone and cut along the lines; hot-glue the sweater to the cone. Glue assorted white buttons to the cone as desired.
To make the trees on the left and right: Cut the sweater back from side seam to side seam into approximately 2- to 3-1/2-inch-wide strips. Wrap each strip around the cones as shown, trimming strips as necessary for a slight overlap on the back. Hot-glue the overlaps to secure; if desired, glue buttons to each band.
Snow-Covered Tabletop Christmas Trees
The neutral shade of these easy-to-make tabletop Christmas trees will never go out of style. Draw a leaf pattern onto a piece of white paper; cut out. Trace the leaf shape onto thin cardboard and cut out enough pieces to completely cover a papier-mache cone (you'll need approximately 100 leaves to cover a 11-inch-tall cone and 150 leaves to cover a 13-inch-tall cone). Start at the base of the cone and hot-glue the cardboard leaves to the cone in rows, leaving the tips unglued. Alternate the spacing of the leaves so each tip extends between the two leaves in the row below it. Curl up the unglued tip of each leaf to give the tree dimension. Once you're done gluing, spray the tree with adhesive, then spray the tree with faux snow and shake off the excess.
Tabletop Tree Place Setting
Make your tabletop Christmas tree do double duty! A mini potted tree decked with pinecones and ornaments makes a festive holiday place setting. Simply add a nametag with rustic twine ribbon.
Traditional Tabletop Christmas Trees
Instead of just one tabletop Christmas tree, place three side by side on a buffet table and elevate the center tree on a box hidden by black fabric for added presence. Decorate the classic evergreens however you'd like: We love an elegant statement of glittery snowflakes, red glass ornaments, white dove figurines, and a dazzling star topper.
Painted Pinecone Trees
Different-size pinecones dipped in green paint make for a stunning tabletop Christmas tree display. Dip the pinecones in latex paint; let dry for several hours. Once they’re ready to be showcased, stand them up inside white ceramic pots for a classic Christmas look.
Potted Evergreen Table Centerpiece
The smallest Christmas tree is a just-right size for a simply decorated dining table. A color scheme of lime green and light blue adds warmth to the tiny evergreen display, and extra evergreen boughs strategically placed around the two pots showcase shimmery ornaments for a casual and stunning centerpiece.
Cardboard Christmas Trees
Use our free template, to create your own cheap cardboard Christmas tree display. Outline the edges with satin ribbon for a pretty design you can be proud to display anywhere in your home.
Mini Felt Christmas Trees
Create a Christmas tree trio fit for a winter wonderland with this cozy idea. Cut leaf shapes from ivory felt. Use hot glue to attach the shapes to felt-covered cones, starting at the base and working your way up. Mimic the look of heavy snow-covered boughs by gluing on the felt leaves in an imprecise pattern as shown.
Dazzling White Tabletop Christmas Tree
A faux white Christmas tree sports a special glow when decked out with strings of lights and a few glittery ornaments. Instead of a tree skirt, try a large wicker basket tree collar. The basket will hold the tree steady while lending a rustic look.
Blue-and-Silver Tabletop Christmas Tree
Rescue a few cut branches from your yard with this clever mini Christmas tree idea. Secure the branches in a container with florists foam and cover the top with moss. Trim your mini tree with spray-painted pinecones hot-glued to the branches, velvet (or real) acorns, silver star ornaments, and a pretty blue chiffon ribbon for a simply gorgeous DIY garland.
Christmas Tree Table Decoration
For a fun (and no-mess) twist on the tabletop Christmas tree, cut thin pieces of wood veneer into Christmas tree shapes. Spray a layer of green chalkboard paint on the shapes; let dry. Write holiday-inspired messages on the trees with chalk, and "plant" them in small boxes filled with faux snow.
Rock Candy Christmas Tree
These crystallized-candy cones are a fun alternative to a traditional tabletop tree. To make the cones, pour three long horizontal rows of rock candy crystals in three or more colors on a baking sheet, placing the rows flush together. Pour the lightest color of crystals at the top of the baking sheet, the midrange color in the center, and the darkest color at the bottom. Wrap solid light-color cardstock around florist foam cones, slightly overlapping the paper at the back of the cone and securing it with hot glue. (Note: Do not apply the glue to the cone, which will melt. Large cones may need two sheets of paper to cover them completely.) Spread crafts glue on the cones and roll them in crystals; let dry. Repeat, if needed, to cover cones completely with crystals. Fill in small gaps using hot glue and hand-placed crystals.
Rustic Tabletop Christmas Tree
Create an old-fashioned look for a side table with a 3-foot-tall tabletop Christmas tree in a copper pot. Adorn the tree with simple paper ornaments and display next to a stack of old books for rustic character.
Wintry Tabletop Christmas Tree
Keep things simple with a white feather Christmas tree adorned with jingle bells hung from blue ribbon. Add to the wintry color scheme by displaying the tree in a galvanized pail; accent the display with a footed bowl of blue and silver ornaments nestled among a bit of greenery.
Paper Cone Trees
Conical shapes grow into a statuesque forest simply by rolling handmade papers into points and trimming the bottoms to keep them upright. For a pretty composition, vary the patterns and heights, then glue a gold bead to the top of each cone.
Terrarium Tree
A large glass vase is all it takes to transform a mini pine tree into a stunning winter terrarium. Simply fill the bottom with sugar and place in a mini tree or greenery branch. Add to a tray with bright ornaments and sprigs of in-season berries.
Red, White, and Black Tree
This year, keep the color scheme simple. A white tree pops when topped with red ornaments and a dark garland. Keep the theme going with simple wrapped gifts in one or two colors.