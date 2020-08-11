Holiday Trend Alert: Tiny Christmas Villages are Going to Be Everywhere This Year

If you're looking for an excuse to put the tree up early this year, this is it.

It’s been a long year, and I’ve been looking for every excuse to put up the Christmas tree a few months early—and this new holiday trend has me inspired. Every year, my grandma sets up a classic Christmas village, complete with twinkling lights and miniature people. It’s one of my very favorite holiday traditions, so I was excited to find that people are turning the classic Christmas villages into an all-new holiday trend.

You’re likely familiar with the history of these Christmas villages, but did you know these miniature houses can actually double as ornaments for your tree? That’s right—Christmas village trees will be this year’s biggest holiday trend, and I’m can't wait to get my display up.

Searches for ‘Christmas village trees’ are up more than 100% over the last five years according to Google Trends, and it’s easy to see why people are so excited about making them. These festive trees are decorated with the traditional lights and ornaments, but also feature full-size pieces from Christmas village sets, and the results are truly magical. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite ideas to help inspire your own Christmas decorating.

Image zoom Courtesy of Lovely Indeed

Pretty in Pink

This pink tree styled by Chelsea Foy of Lovely Indeed holds twelve miniature pastel houses, each with a small gift inside. That's right—this gorgeous tree doubles as a holiday advent calendar! Check out her how-to instructions for this bright pink 4-foot tree (hint: she used unfinished birdhouses for the village pieces), and pick up some inspiration for your own Christmas village display.

Pop of Pastel

Twin sister duo Kristi and Kelli from Lolly Jane used an artificial white tree for the backdrop of their Christmas village display, and I love the way the pastel village houses pop against the light background. To recreate the look, check out their full tutorial. One of the reasons I love this trend so much is because you can make a tree that matches any decorating style. Opt for bright pastels, traditional reds and greens, or stick to a monochromatic look. If you’re looking for a Christmas village to purchase for your tree, here are five of our favorites.

Image zoom

Winter Wonderland

For this Christmas village tree, our editors stuck to a neutral color palette of white and silver on a traditional green tree. Instead of flocking the tree, we accented the branches with fluffy faux cotton snow, then added silver and white snowflake-inspired ornaments to give it a winter wonderland feel. We finished the look with battery-operated miniature white houses and churches that twinkle even more than the Christmas tree lights.

Farmhouse-Inspired