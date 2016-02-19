46 Stunning Ways to Trim Your Christmas Tree

Spend time reflecting with a collected memories Christmas tree theme. Prepare well ahead of time by pulling your oldest ornaments out of storage or asking family members to send you some of theirs. Add ornaments from your parents or your grandparents and make an entire day out of decorating the tree, telling stories about the ornaments as you go.

Editor's Lighting Tip: Worried you missed a spot? Step back from the Christmas tree and look at it with your eyes crossed. Where you see dark holes, rearrange Christmas lights, and fill in voids.