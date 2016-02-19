Christmas Tree Skirt Ideas
Arm-Knit Tree Skirt
Repurpose that arm-knit blanket into a simple yet stunning DIY tree skirt. Create a basic blanket and wrap it around the base of your tree. The loose chunky texture is the perfect contrast to the branches of your Christmas tree.
Cable-Knit Christmas Tree Skirt
A stunning cable-knit throw skirts the base of this Christmas tree like a soft blanket of snow. Easy to stitch, the top is cut in one piece with the cable textures running parallel across the entire shape -- no piecing required and no need to match patterns. Polish off the look with pretty poinsettias.
Fringed Fleece Tree Skirt
It doesn't get cozier than this Sherpa fleece tree skirt. Made with a simple fringing technique, you can display it on either side. Finish this handmade tree skirt with a simple pom-pom tree and place it under the tree!
DIY Christmas Tree Collar
Instead of the classic tree skirt, try a chic Christmas tree collar. This version is made from a plain basket and a bit of DIY. Set your tree inside and that's it! Customize your basket tree collar with paint or by weaving in colorful ribbon, yarn, or twine.
Sparkling Snowflake Christmas Tree Skirt
Snowflakes are an iconic symbol that indicate winter's arrival, and during the holidays, the motif is available in abundance throughout stores. For this tree skirt, cut a desired-size circle from white felt fabric with a slit for the tree. Collect gray and blue felt snowflakes in all shapes and sizes and hot-glue them to the white felt. Embrace the wintry theme by adding snowflake embellishments around the house.
Sewn Fabric Tree Skirt
Customize your Christmas tree with a handmade tree skirt that's as unique as your holiday decor. This DIY tree skirt is sewn together and can be created with any fabric you like! Get creative with your color scheme like we did with this retro blue pattern.
Colorful Circles Christmas Tree Skirt
Ring your evergreen with colorful circles in this super-easy tree skirt. Cut a large circle from green felt with a slit for the tree. Decorate the edges in a festive ball ornament theme by adding various-size felt circles in shades of red and green.
Ornament-Trimmed Christmas Tree Skirt
Don't just trim your Christmas tree with ornaments -- this festive tree skirt is the perfect holiday statement for a beautifully decorated tree.
Vintage Christmas Tree Skirt
This vintage Christmas tree skirt is actually a vintage dress skirt found at a thrift store. While you’re shopping for Christmas gifts, keep your eyes open for fabrics, dresses, or skirts with simple designs that bring interest without drawing too much attention when placed around the tree base.
Radiant Ribbon Christmas Tree Skirt
Tie together your Christmas color scheme with this Christmas tree skirt made from richly colored ribbons. Cut varying lengths of thick, wire-edge ribbon in different colors, then attach them to the tree trunk with florist’s wire.
Simply Rustic Christmas Tree Skirt
Keep your under-the-tree decorations simple and classy. Pair two burlap shapes for a rustic tree skirt that works with a variety of decorating colors. All you have to do is cut the burlap, leaving the raw edges intact, and attach the two pieces together using a single topstitch.
Modern Christmas Tree Skirt
Create a bold, modern Christmas tree skirt by embellishing the felted wool fabric base with geometric shapes in trendy colors. Continue the color pattern by mimicking it in your ornaments.
O Holy Night Christmas Tree Skirt
This Christmas tree skirt bears a merry message applied with custom-cut stencils and black fabric paint on linen. Machine-stitch the outside of the linen-stenciled circle together with a base tree skirt circle cut of matelasse fabric. Then, weave-stitch the fabrics together on the inner circle of the linen fabric.
Feliz Navidad Christmas Tree Skirt
Inspired by the Wild West, this festive tree skirt can be made from any colorfully woven Mexican blanket. Frame the Christmas tree skirt with a feathery edge to carry out the tribal theme.
Adironack Christmas Tree Skirt
Keep your Christmas tree warm and cozy with this tree skirt pieced together from various plaid and country-style patterned fabric squares. Line the skirt with soft wool to enhance the country theme.
Jolly Holly Christmas Tree Skirt
This handmade felt Christmas tree skirt is so fun to make (and festive under the tree), you won't want to cover it up with gifts. For the skirt, cut a desired-size fabric circle with a slit for the tree. Cut holly leaves in two colors and sizes (about 24 and 26 inches) of felt and red felt circles for berries. Hand-stitch long, straight stitches with embroidery floss down the center of the leaves. Glue on leaves and red berries.
Gift-Theme Christmas Tree Skirt
Think outside of the box -- or maybe we should say inside of the box -- with this Christmas tree “skirt” idea. Instead of wrapping the base of the tree, paint a wooden box like a large Christmas gift and place the tree inside.
Easy No-Sew Pink Christmas Tree Skirt
Give your nontraditional Christmas tree a unique tree skirt. Glue wedges of colorful textured felt or fabric to a circular base for an instant pop of color and festive flair. Trim the felt or fabric seams with different colors and sizes of rickrack. Finish the outer edge by gluing on a pom-pom fringe.