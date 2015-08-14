This handy guide will teach you how to hang lights on your Christmas tree. Get our tested tips on how to light artificial Christmas trees and find how many strands you need to decorate your tree. Plus, we'll show you how to put lights on your tree for any style of Christmas decor. The glow of lights will enhance your tree's natural beauty. From subdued and simple to merry and bright, these Christmas tree lighting tips will help you impress your holiday guests. We'll show you how to put Christmas lights on a Christmas tree correctly—it's easier than you think!

Image zoom Marty Baldwin

How to Hang Lights on a Fresh Christmas Tree

When hanging Christmas tree lights on a tree, you should plan on using 100 lights for every foot of your tree's height. So for a six-foot tree, you'll need about 600 lights. We'll show you how to hang lights on a real Christmas tree, it requires just a little patience.

Instead of wrapping the lights around the tree in a maypole style, mentally divide the tree into three triangular sections, from top to bottom, around the tree's cone. Plug in the first string of lights, and nestle the last bulb on the string at the top of the tree next to the trunk. Weave the tree lights back and forth across the triangle, being careful not to cross the cord over itself. When you reach the end of the first string, plug in the next set and continue weaving the lights back and forth until you reach the bottom, connecting no more than 300 Christmas lights end to end. Repeat this procedure for the remaining triangles. Step back from the tree and look at it with your eyes crossed, or squint until the tree is blurry. Wherever you see dark holes on the tree, rearrange the lights as necessary to fill in. To remove the lights without tangling them, work in reverse.

Related: 30 Days of Holiday Giveaways – Enter Today!

Image zoom

How to Hang Tree Lights on an Artificial Tree

Many artificial Christmas trees come in sections that open like umbrellas. If you use miniature tree lights, you can wrap them around the branches and leave them on permanently—just be sure to light each section separately! We like to use 100-light strands because they are easy to work with as your wrap the tree branches.

Related: Learn How to Decorate a Christmas Tree

Reasons to Opt for an Artificial Christmas Tree

There is good debate over real versus artificial Christmas trees. While some people find the piney, wintry scent of the branches puts them right in the holiday spirit, others find the real evergreens can create a mess. The fullness of a fresh cut tree is hard to replicate in an artificial tree, but one could complain about the regular waterings. The case of allergies prevent you from having a live tree, so if these reasons, or others get in your way, perhaps choosing an artificial Christmas tree for your holiday decorating is in the cards for your household. Creating a magical glow of lights on an artificial tree isn't difficult, but it demands patience. Below are three different ways to put lights on a fake Christmas tree.

Buy It: 6 ft. Unlit Douglas Full Fir, $63, The Home Depot

Image zoom

For Minimalist Lighting

This is a great technique to put lights on a sparse Christmas tree. Instead of using 100 lights per food of tree, we're using about 50 per foot. To maximize the impact of this technique, we like to use large lights like globes (Philips Smooth Sphere String Lights, $11.99, Target) or retro-inspired bubble lights.

Use about three boxes of 100-light strands for a 6-foot tree and about five boxes for an 8-foot tree.

Begin at the bottom of the tree close to the trunk. Allowing some slack or leader cord in the first strand of lights, separate the cord near the first bulb so it forms a loop. Slip the loop over one of the branchlets or greens near the trunk, and wrap the cord a few times around the green to secure it.

Pull the string of Christmas lights taut to the tip of the branch, then work back toward the trunk, wrapping the cord over itself and the branch.

Separate the cord again when you reach the trunk, and slip the cord over a branchlet to secure it. Carry the cord over to the next branch, wrap it around a green near the trunk, and pull it out to the tip. Wrap the cord over itself and the branch as before.

Continue wrapping branches in this manner until you come to the end of the string. Plug in the next set, and keep going until you reach the point where the tree comes apart. Work any extra lights back along the branch rather than crossing the section. When you wrap the top section of the Christmas tree, don't wrap the lights around as many branches so the tree will look evenly lit from top to bottom.

Image zoom

For Moderate Lighting

For a classic but bright look, we like to use LED lights (GE StayBright LED Plug-In Christmas String Lights, $9.98, Lowes). They don't produce heat and are completely safe to decorate your tree.

Use six boxes of 100-light strands for a 6-foot Christmas tree and eight boxes for an 8-foot tree.

Follow the same procedure as for subdued lighting, but add dimension to your tree’s sparkle by looping the strings a couple of times around on each branch, getting some of the lights closer to the trunk. Work your way from the bottom of the tree to top.

Cover more tree in sparkle with fewer lights by working the string of lights under and over each branch. Follow this pattern all around the tree, working from the bottom to the top. It's simple, but it makes a lot of difference by actually covering your tree in lights instead of lassoing it.

Image zoom Alise O'Brien

For Showcase Lighting

If you want the effect of a Rockefeller tree in your living room, you'll need extra light. To make your tree really wow, double the number of lights to 200 per foot of tree.

Use 12 boxes of 100-light strands for a 6-foot tree and 16 boxes for an 8-foot tree.

Wrap the cord around every green as you work back along the branch.

Try pairing different-size bulbs with different stringing techniques. We like to string larger lights on first using the weave technique, then layer in the smaller LED lights closer to the trunk using the branch-wrapping technique. It covers your entire tree and shines bright for all to see.

How to Hang Christmas Tree Lights Outdoors

When you're looking to add a bit of seasonal cheer to your house or the trees and shrubs in your front yard, follow these guidelines for lighting outdoor areas.

If you use floodlights to show off outdoor evergreens, use white, blue, or green lamps. Red, yellow, amber, and pink lamps will make the trees look a muddy brown.

Don't try to hang strings of Christmas lights from the eaves with cup hooks—in a strong wind, the wires may swing loose. Instead, use plastic gutter clips that hook onto the gutter and hold the wire tightly in place. Look for packages of gutter clips in crafts stores and hardware stores near the tree lights and supplies.

Be sure you have outdoor electrical sockets to plug into when you use outdoor Christmas lights. Don't worry about hiding the electrical cords—just keep them organized neatly, and no one will notice them.

Image zoom

Tips and Considerations to Safely Hang Tree Lights