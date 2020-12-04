This Is Why It’s Tradition to Put an Angel on Top of Your Christmas Tree

If you celebrate Christmas, you’ve likely seen people top their Christmas trees with decorative angels. But have you ever wondered why we do this or how it became a Christmas tradition? And why an angel, and not just another ornament?

It turns out, this practice comes from the original Christmas story. Angels play a significant part in the first Christmas: Angels visited Joseph and the Virgin Mary about the upcoming birth of Jesus, and on the night of his birth, angels appeared in the sky over Bethlehem to announce his arrival to the world.

Because angels appeared high in the sky on the first Christmas, people began placing angels high on the top of their trees as a way to celebrate the birth of Jesus. If you’ve ever seen a star on top of a Christmas tree, there’s a similar significance: According to the Christmas story, in addition to angels, the star of Bethlehem (also called the Christmas star) appeared in the sky to guide people to baby Jesus.

Image zoom Credit: Kirsty Lee/EyeEm/Getty Images

Because there is so much religious significance in this tradition, it’s been thought that placing an angel on top of the tree (and therefore declaring the family’s faith) would also scare away evil spirits from the home around the holidays.

While it’s not certain exactly when this tradition started, we do know it dates back several hundred years. It’s said that the very first angels were homemade ornaments (usually made from natural, inexpensive materials like straw). By the 17th century, Europeans were making glass angel ornaments, which eventually became the full-size angels that sit on the top of the tree.