The 11 Best Artificial Christmas Trees You Can Buy Online This Holiday Season

Most Realistic: National Tree Company 'Feel Real' Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree

Heights: 6.5, 7.5, and 9 feet

Lights: 550 to 1,550 clear lights

One of the biggest qualms people have about artificial Christmas trees is that they don't always look very realistic. If that's your worry, opt for this gorgeous tree that's designed to look and feel just like the real thing. Depending on its size, the pre-lit artificial Christmas tree has anywhere from 2,531 to 5,687 branch tips that closely resemble those of real trees. There are plenty of light bulbs throughout the tree, and even if one burns out, the rest will stay lit. "This is our first year without a real tree—every year I'd spend hours picking out the right one," said one shopper. "I'll admit, when we first got it up and started fluffing it, I was skeptical I'd ever be happy with the finished project because it does start off thin. But with some time and effort, the tree can really look beautiful. I had family over the day after I put it up and they all thought it was a real tree until they inspected it. Couldn't be happier!"