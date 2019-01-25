Christmas Tree Decorating Ideas

Christmas tree season is here, and we can help you tackle every step, from cutting down a fresh spruce to topping off the tree. Many people set up their tree the day after Thanksgiving. That's perfect timing for fresh trees, which will last for six weeks with proper care. From there, it's all about decorating. Our Christmas tree decorations, handmade ornament ideas, and Christmas tree themes will give you plenty of ideas for your tree. Start with our basic tips on how to decorate a Christmas tree, from hanging the lights and stringing the garland to adding the finishing touches with pretty ornaments. Get to know the different types of Christmas tree lights with our tips for tree lighting, plus learn some basic safety and care tips for your tree to ensure it lasts all season and doesn't pose a fire hazard. Take a look through our decorative tabletop trees for small-space inspiration, or check out our creative Christmas tree themes for fun and unusual ways to decorate your tree, with adornments such as family photos, paper stars, flags, starfish, and more. Our Christmas decorating ideas will make your holiday planning a breeze.

Most Recent

You Can Now Rent a Live Christmas Tree—And We're Here For It

It's a simple way to have a greener holiday.
According to Pinterest, Sunflower Trees Are the Latest Christmas Trend

 These sunny trees will brighten anyone’s cold weather blues.
The Floral Christmas Tree Trend Is Back and The Pictures Are Stunning

This trend has us swapping garland for gardenias, and we may never go back.
Pop-Up Trees are the Latest Christmas Decorating Trend

Small-space dwellers will love these easy-to-assemble Christmas trees. They take up less storage room than a wreath!
Where to Score Deals on Artificial Christmas Trees

Make your life easier this Christmas and get yourself an artificial tree. The best part? They’re all $100 or less.
3 Genius Hacks for DIY Christmas Tree Collars

Turn an inexpensive galvanized metal bucket, woven basket, or cardboard box into functional—and pretty—holiday tree collars.
More Christmas Tree Decorating Ideas

9 Nostalgic Photos of the Best Past (and Present) White House Decorations

The 2019 White House holiday decorations are up—including the 90th official White House Christmas tree. See this year's tree along with our favorite decorations from years past.
7 Places to Buy Bottle Brush Christmas Trees Online

You've seen them all over Instagram and in the dollar section at Target. Bottle brush Christmas trees have been around for decades but are still a popular choice in this year's Christmas decor collections—here's where to order them.
This Christmas Tree Stand Will Save You So Much Time

Target's App Lets You Visualize a Christmas Tree in Your Home

I Bought a Black Christmas Tree on a Whim—and I Love It

Upside-Down Christmas Trees: What They Are and Where to Buy

How to Flock a Christmas Tree: Two Easy Methods

There's just something magical about a flocked Christmas tree. Test out these two ways to flock a Christmas tree or other greenery for a sparkling snow-covered appearance on your favorite holiday decor.

All Christmas Tree Decorating Ideas

Make a Fringed Fleece Christmas Tree Skirt

Kind of easy
Make a Sewn Fabric Tree Skirt

Kind of hard
Rockin' Around the Artificial Christmas Tree with These Prelit Picks

Don't Tip The Tree: Seven Christmas Tree Stands to Hold Up Your Holiday

Christmas Tree Topper Picks to Make Santa Stop and Stare

Christmas Ornament Crafts

9 Christmas Tree Recycling Tips That Help the Environment

Remember the Tree Skirt!

Top 10 Artificial Christmas Trees That LOOK Real

Stunning Christmas Trees from Real Homes

27 Ways to Dress Up Plain Christmas Ornaments

45 Easy Handmade Christmas Ornaments to Start Making Now

Decorative Tabletop Christmas Trees

29 Colorful Tabletop Christmas Trees to Instantly Transform a Small Space

Tips for Prettier Christmas Trees

Easy Tips for Decorating a Christmas Tree

Coastal-Themed Christmas Tree

Creative Christmas Tree Themes

Christmas Tree Skirt Ideas

Pretty Paper Ornaments

A Festival of Christmas Trees

Stunning Christmas Tree Pictures: Get Inspired!

Contemporary Christmas Trees

How to Decorate a Christmas Tree Videos

The Top Christmas Tree Decorating Trends, According to Our Editors

