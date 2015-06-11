Make a Holiday Joy Stocking
Create this stocking using cutout letters, ribbon, and a little creativity. Letters painted with a metallic finish sparkle in the holiday light.
Advertisement
What You Need
- Tracing paper
- Red and cream silk fabric: 3/4 yard of desired color for stocking and 1/2 yard of desired color for cuff
- Sew-in craft-weight interfacing
- Matching sewing threads
- 12-inch length of 5/8- to 1-1/2-inch wide wire-edged ribbon for hanging loop
- Crafts glue
- Needle and thread
- Computer, printer, and typing paper
- Cardboard and 2-inch star punch
- Silver acrylic paint and paintbrush
- Gold glitter
- 2 yards of 1-1/2-inch-wide ribbon
- Small hole punch
- 3 1/2-inch-diameter glass beads
How to Make It
Note: All of the stockings use the same patterns and are assembled in the same manner. Refer to the Embellish It portion of the instructions for directions on trimming specific stockings.
- Trace the stocking and cuff patterns from the pattern pack onto tracing paper; cut out shapes. Use the stocking pattern to cut two stockings from your choice of silk for the front and back, reversing one of the shapes, and two from interfacing. Cut four cuffs from the second silk and two from the interfacing.
- To sew pieces together, use a 1/2-inch seam allowance with right sides facing. Machine-baste the interfacing stocking shapes to the wrong side of the stocking front and back. Sew the stocking front to the back, leaving the top edges open. Trim the seams and clip the curves.
- Turn the stocking right side out; press. Machine-baste the interfacing cuff shapes to the wrong side of the cuff shapes. Sew the cuff front to the back at the side edges. Press seam allowances open.
- Sew together the side edges of the cuff lining, press seam allowances open, and turn right side out. Slip cuff lining into cuff with right sides together; sew bottom edges together. Turn the cuff right side out and press.
- Baste the top edge of the cuff and lining together. Slip the cuff inside the stocking with the right side of the cuff facing the inside of the stocking; sew to stocking.
- Fold the cuff over the right side of the stocking about 1-1/2 inches from the seam. Fold a 12-inch length of ribbon in half. Sew the ribbon ends inside the stocking, centered along the back. Or sew the ribbon ends to the top corner on the heel side of the stocking.
Embellish It
- Type "JOY" in the desired font on your computer. Enlarge the letters to measure about 3 1/2 inches tall. Print the letters on typing paper; cut out.
- Draw around the letter patterns on cardboard; cut out. Punch one large and two small stars from cardboard. Paint the letters and stars silver; let dry.
- Brush crafts glue on one side of the painted pieces. Immediately sprinkle glitter on the wet glue; let dry.
- Turn the pieces over and apply glue and glitter to the remaining sides. From 1-1/2-inch-wide ribbon, cut one 12-inch and two 9-inch lengths.
- Glue a letter to the bottom 1/2 inch of each ribbon, using the long ribbon for the "O." Punch a small hole at the center bottom of each letter and the top of each star. Use needle and thread to sew a star to the bottom of each letter with a glass bead between, using the large star for the "O."
- Position the ribbons under the front cuff; trim top ends. Lift the cuff. Sew the top of the ribbons to the stocking front. Fold the cuff down over the ribbons.
- Glue the top of the letters to the stocking. Make a bow with the remaining ribbon and sew it to the center bottom of the cuff.
Comments