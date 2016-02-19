Easy Handmade Christmas Stockings
Plaid Christmas Stockings
A few simple stitches is all it takes to make these handmade Christmas stockings. Add a faux fur trim to complete the cozy look. Make a bunch of these DIY stockings and give them as holiday gifts.
Felt Flower Stockings
Dress up a plain white store-bought stocking with easy felt flowers for a gorgeous (and easy!) personalized stocking. Make flowers in various colors of felt, and hot-glue an arrangement of felt blooms to each stocking.
Easy Fabric Stockings
Fashion these cute and comforting stockings from patterned fabric and upholstery webbing. Fold 1/2 yard of red, white, or patterned fabric in half, right sides together. Trace a stocking shape onto the fabric and cut out two shapes. With right sides together, sew around the stocking shape with a running stitch, leaving the top open. Turn the top edge inside and hem, then turn the stocking inside out. Pin upholstery webbing around the top of the stocking and stitch in place. Create a loop with ribbon or lace and tack in place with a stitch at the top. Add a bow or trim around the top with a strip of lace or ribbon and secure with a running stitch or whipstitch.
No-Sew Tassel Stockings
You won't believe how easy it is to make these fun Christmas stockings. Pair homemade tassels with boho lace trim for a pretty and unique homemade stocking. Tip: purchased tassels and trim are a speedy shortcut for these colorful stockings. Look for them at the crafts supply store.
Tailored Design Stockings
Textural fabrics and neatly-tailored cuffs make smart impressions on this handsome holiday pair. Stitch one stocking in houndstooth wool with a burlap cuff and the other in a rose print with a herringbone cuff.
Sock Stockings
Dress up store-bought stockings with antique lace, green-felt leaves, a trio of berrylike beads, and simple stitching. Plus, our easy Christmas stocking pattern makes these so easy!
Easy Pom-Pom Stocking
These no-sew, easy handmade Christmas stockings are the perfect hiding place for Santa's surprise gifts. Choose different colors and sizes of pom-pom accents to create stockings that are fun for anyone on the nice list. Use a variety of pom-pom colors to create personalized Christmas stockings for each member of the family.
Sensational No-Sew Stockings
Transform ready-made felt stockings from dull to dazzling by gluing on glittery sequins, pom-poms, fringe, fabric yo-yos, or rhinestone pins.
Felt Poinsettia Stocking
A felt poinsettia stocking is the perfect mix of fun and traditional! Make felt poinsettias with white felt and add small pom-poms for a pop of color. Then, attach the flowers to a store-bought classic stocking and use a strand of larger pom-poms to give the top of the stocking a finishing touch.
Braided Felt Stocking
This homemade stocking is so easy to create; all you need are a few pieces of felt and some fun embellishments! Cut two stocking patterns out of felt and glue them together by the sides, creating a stocking form -- don't forget to leave the top open! using the same color of felt, cut several long, thin strips, and braid. Hot glue the braid over the outside of the stocking to hide the glued edges, looping the braid at the top to form a hanging loop. Add a few pom-poms, tassels or other fun accents, and wait for Santa to fill the stockings!
Flowered Felt Stocking
Handmade Christmas stockings are the perfect way to dress up your fireplace this season. Put a modern spin on a homemade traditional stocking by adding bright buttons and blooms in a contrasting color.
Shimmering-Star Wool Stockings
Adorn homemade wool stockings with easy-to-make trims -- mismatched buttons and cardboard stars covered in German glass glitter give these classic stockings a perfect vintage feel. Hang with a cream-color ribbon tied in a bow, stitched to the top left corner of the soft wool stocking.
Snowflake Felt Stocking
This pretty snowflake stocking will add a bright and cheery decoration to your Christmas mantel. Using the Christmas stocking pattern, cut a stocking front and back from white felt. Find snowflake patterns online and print them onto the dull sides of 5x7-inch sheets of freezer paper. Using a dry iron on medium heat, press the freezer paper snowflakes, shiny sides down, on desired colors of felt scraps. Cut out the shapes and carefully peel off freezer paper. Arrange the snowflakes on the stocking front; adhere with quick-setting gel glue.
Glue a 3/4-inch-wide by 46-inch-long turquoise blue strip to the wrong side of the stocking front, starting and stopping at the top edge and letting strip extend about 3/8-inch beyond stocking edges as trim. Glue the back to the front, leaving open at the top. Cut along the blue trim with pinking shears. Cut a 1x10-inch strip for a hanging loop from white felt and fold in half, gluing the ends on the inside of the stocking back.
Cozy Sweater Stocking
Warm and wooly is perfect for cold winter nights. These stockings, made from comfy sweaters, are what make this cozy mantel so inviting. Get the DIY Christmas stocking pattern below.
Stitched Elf Stockings
This year, recruit elves to decorate your stockings instead of fill them -- the impish embroidered designs can be stitched in a weekend.
Candy Swirl Stockings
Sew a pair of sweet stockings using bright red, green, and white felt embellished with color-coordinated cording.
Cable-Knit Stocking
Simple felt trim adds festive color to an old sweater on this cozy stocking. Add a poinsettia pin or another seasonal embellishment for cheery holiday decor.
Striped Felt Stocking
Mix and match different colors of felt to make this striped stocking. Using the stocking pattern, cut a stocking front and back from turquoise blue felt and a heel and toe from lime-green felt. Following the snowflake stocking instructions, make two felt snowflakes, cutting one in half. Cut scraps of wool felt into various size strips to fit stocking front, trimming some with pinking shears. Cut two 3/8-inch-wide by 8-inch-long strips from brown felt to outline the heel and toe. Adhere the felt strips to the stocking with gel glue, gluing the snowflake shapes on a wide white strip. Glue the heel and toe shapes onto the stocking front, along with the brown trim. Assemble and finish stocking as directed on Slide 1.
Tinsel Tree Stocking
Adorn a purchased or handmade stocking with a green-and-blue tinsel tree for a unique and colorful look at Christmas. Remove the metal loops on the backsides of blue fabric buttons. Place the buttons face up on a protected surface and spray the top and edges with adhesive. Roll them in glitter; let dry. For the tree trunk and branches, cut lengths of tinsel garland to fit the stocking shape and stitch in place; stitch six small blue ornaments in place on the tinsel branches. Glue glitter-covered buttons onto the stocking cuff, and stitch a loop of garland on the cuff for hanging.
Circle Felt Stocking
Mimic bright Christmas ornament shapes on your handmade stocking with this fun felt design. Using the Christmas stocking pattern, cut a stocking front and back from white felt. Prepare the circle and star patterns and cut the felt following the instructions for the snowflake stocking, cutting out some circles with pinking shears. Glue circles and starbursts to the stocking front with gel glue. Assemble and finish stocking as directed on Slide 1.
Glittery Monogram Stocking
Personalize a plain stocking with a sparkling monogram in just a few minutes. Thread tiny silver beads onto thin wire, shaping the wire to form an initial. Secure the letter to the stocking with a few stitches.
Swirled Knit Stocking
Designed for an experienced knitter, this stocking makes a beautiful addition to a Christmas mantel.
Stitched Stocking
Embellish a white felt stocking with red embroidery floss in a neat row of "X"s. Take it up a notch by stitching your little one's name on the cuff.