Easy Handmade Christmas Stockings

This pretty snowflake stocking will add a bright and cheery decoration to your Christmas mantel. Using the Christmas stocking pattern, cut a stocking front and back from white felt. Find snowflake patterns online and print them onto the dull sides of 5x7-inch sheets of freezer paper. Using a dry iron on medium heat, press the freezer paper snowflakes, shiny sides down, on desired colors of felt scraps. Cut out the shapes and carefully peel off freezer paper. Arrange the snowflakes on the stocking front; adhere with quick-setting gel glue.

Glue a 3/4-inch-wide by 46-inch-long turquoise blue strip to the wrong side of the stocking front, starting and stopping at the top edge and letting strip extend about 3/8-inch beyond stocking edges as trim. Glue the back to the front, leaving open at the top. Cut along the blue trim with pinking shears. Cut a 1x10-inch strip for a hanging loop from white felt and fold in half, gluing the ends on the inside of the stocking back.