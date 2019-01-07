Christmas Stockings

DIY Plaid and Faux Fur Stocking

Nothing says winter like cozy plaid flannel and faux fur! Learn how to make a super simple handmade stocking with our DIY Plaid and Faux Fur Stocking tutorial. We love how the brown faux fur looks against the bright red and gray buffalo plaid fabric. You will want to make a stocking for everyone in your family. Sew the stocking with your sewing machine and add the faux fur trim with a hot glue gun! These will look absolutely darling hanging over the fireplace this holiday season!