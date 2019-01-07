Christmas Stockings

Add flair with our festive Christmas stockings you can make yourself. Craft a personalized Christmas stocking for someone you love using our easy step-by-step instructions. Grab a few ideas from our collection of unique Christmas stockings, where we have instructions for projects with felt; various kinds of fabric, buttons, ribbon; and even a bit of sewing for those who want to make embroidered Christmas stockings. Adorn your fireplace with bright pops of color with our colorful Christmas stockings, which range from single-color stockings to multicolor stockings with elaborate patterns -- whichever design you choose will brighten up your mantel or staircase. Make handmade Christmas stockings with ruffles or faux fur, or create a cool winter scene with our instructions for a cross-stitch stocking. For experienced knitters, we have detailed instructions for making pretty red-and-white knitted Christmas stockings from wooly yarn. You can even incorporate paper, tinsel, and scrapbook stickers into your stockings to give them a personalized touch.

Most Recent

10 Gorgeous Stockings You Can Buy Before Christmas

Turn your mantel into a personalized decor statement with a unique stocking for every member of the family. These buyable beauties combine the best of traditional and modern looks, and they're all available now.
The 39 Best Stocking Stuffers for Everyone on Your List

This holiday season, don’t get stuck at the store looking for the perfect small gift with a price tag to match. Our Stocking Stuffer Gift Guide is here to help.
Pretty Felt Stockings

Pretty hanging stockings are a Christmas classic. This year, make your own DIY stockings out of felt; it's an easy and sweet way to add a homemade touch to a favorite holiday tradition.
DIY Plaid and Faux Fur Stocking

Nothing says winter like cozy plaid flannel and faux fur! Learn how to make a super simple handmade stocking with our DIY Plaid and Faux Fur Stocking tutorial. We love how the brown faux fur looks against the bright red and gray buffalo plaid fabric. You will want to make a stocking for everyone in your family. Sew the stocking with your sewing machine and add the faux fur trim with a hot glue gun! These will look absolutely darling hanging over the fireplace this holiday season!
Felt Poinsettia Stocking

Create a pretty no-sew Christmas stocking with stunning felt poinsettia blooms. Pom-pom trim adds a pop of color.
Easy Pom-Pom Stocking

Use multicolor embellishments to create this unconventional take on a classic Christmas tradition. Our secret to these quick and easy stockings? Using purchased pom-pom trim and adding handmade embellishments.
More Christmas Stockings

No-Sew Tassel Stockings

These fun and easy no-sew stockings are sure to brighten up your fireplace this Christmas. Add an unexpected pop of color to your holiday mantel by using bold colors like blue, orange, and pink. Plus, get our tips for making perfect tassels.
10 Christmas Stockings to Hang by the Chimney with Care

You'll fa-la-la-la in love with some of our top picks for Christmas stockings. No matter your style, we have the perfect fit to make your fireplace a warm welcome for Santa.
10 Holly Jolly Christmas Decorations for the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

How to Turn Christmas Sweaters into Christmas Stockings

2016 Stockings You'll Love No Matter Your Style

Easy Handmade Christmas Stockings

Colorful Christmas Stockings

For most of us, no Christmas is complete without the tradition of hanging stockings on the mantel. We've put together some outstanding stocking styles to inspire you.

All Christmas Stockings

Four Christmas Stocking Projects

