20 Vintage Holiday Recipes to Revive This Year

By Sarah Martens
Updated September 09, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Carson Downing
Let's revive those vintage Christmas dishes of the past. We're going way back to the days when holiday recipes such as beef Wellington, buche de noel, fruit cake, and crown roasts were the dishes that filled holiday menus. Prepare yourself for strong feelings of nostalgia and a growling stomach. Try one of these twists on the classics for Christmas dinner this year!
Start Slideshow

1 of 20

Fruitcake Bars

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If candied fruit, brown sugar, and cinnamon don't entice you, the aroma of this holiday bread baking most definitely will! The red candied fruits make this one of our most color-coordinated vintage Christmas recipes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Individual Beef Wellington

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This 5-star review says it all, "We made this for Christmas Eve last year and loved it! It is on the menu for this coming Christmas and we hope to make it a tradition every year." To start your own Christmas dinner tradition, wrap beef tenderloin, mushrooms, and cheese in puff pastry and bake until golden brown.

3 of 20

Coconut-Halva Macaroons

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Classic macaroons are filled with shredded coconut and baked to chewy, golden perfection. Put a twist on the favorite by adding warm spices like cinnamon and cardamom. Halva, made from sesame paste, adds a slight nuttiness to each cookie.

Advertisement

4 of 20

Cranberry-Pear Gelatin Salads

Credit: Scott Little
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cranberry + gelatin mold = the ultimate throwback Christmas recipe. If you started a list of quintessential vintage Christmas dishes, this would have to be at the top. A sprinkle of sugared cranberries adds a modern twist to the classic.

5 of 20

Apricot-Apple Crown Roast

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This vintage Christmas recipe will require a bit of planning but the results are well-worth the effort. Head to your local butcher shop or grocery store and order a 10 pound pork rib crown roast. Fill the roast with a homemade whole wheat stuffing that's flavored with apples and dried apricots.

6 of 20

Eggnog Baked Alaska

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Baked Alaska is a creamy dessert made by topping cake and ice cream with toasted meringue. Our layered variation starts with red velvet cake and eggnog ice cream. Just before serving, pile the dessert with fluffy meringue and toast until golden under the broiler.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 20

Golden Chiffon Cake

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The original version of chiffon cake came out in the 1940s and this lemony version was a big hit for Better Homes & Gardens during the 1960s and 70s. The retro cake feels perfect for Christmas with a generous sprinkling of coconut.

8 of 20

Mocha Buche de Noel

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Bûche de Noël is a classic Christmas dessert that's made to resemble a yule log. The dessert was first made in France in the 19th century and for many, it wouldn't be Christmas without a chocolate Bûche de Noël. Don't be intimidated by the rolled cake—we'll walk you through exactly how to make your own at home.

9 of 20

Jam Thumbprints

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It's not the holidays without sheet pan upon sheet pan of cookies. Thumbprint cookies are a classic for a reason. While you can fill them with anything from chocolate to frosting, we like to use red and green jam for Christmas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 20

Spiked Eggnog

Credit: David Tsay
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Nothing says Christmas celebration like a glass of boozy eggnog. We've spiked our homemade recipe with bourbon and creme de menthe. This big-batch recipe makes 12 glasses, so you'll have plenty for all your holiday guests.

11 of 20

Autumn Stuffed Spiral Ham

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A spiral ham in the center of the table is a nod to Christmases past. Modernize the dish with thinly sliced apples, garlic, and rosemary. Just before serving, drizzle the ham with a homemade honey-mustard glaze.

12 of 20

Spinach-Artichoke Cheese Ball

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Two classics collide in this easy Christmas appetizer recipe. Blend four kinds of cheese, spinach, and artichoke hearts and shape into a ball. Roll in a mix of sliced almonds and Parmesan cheese.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 20

Vanilla Cream-Fruitcake Trifle

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Don't knock fruitcake until you try it. It's dried fruit, rum, nuts, and spices. How could that possibly be wrong?! It certainly has a place in our hearts as one of those great vintage Christmas dishes.

14 of 20

Golden Wassail

Credit: Adam Albright
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It wouldn't be a retro Christmas party without a big bowl of punch. Ladle this apple-pineapple punch into glasses that have been rimmed with gold sanding sugar ($3, Target).

15 of 20

Classic Popover

Credit: Squire Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Proper popovers require a special pan but they're exceptionally easy to make. We've updated the classic egg batter with shredded Monterey jack cheese and flaky kosher salt. Serve them warm with plenty of butter.

Buy It: Grand Popover Pan ($25, The Home Depot)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 20

Pumpkin Gingerbread Coffee Cake

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Meet the ultimate Christmas morning mashup. Warming spices like ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and black pepper complement creamy pumpkin in this moist coffee cake recipe. We've topped with a sugar crumb mixture and a cream cheese drizzle.

17 of 20

Apricot-Cranberry Panettones

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Panettone is a classic Italian yeast bread often filled with dried fruits, nuts, and brandy. Our take on the nostalgic Christmas recipe is filled with dried apricots, orange zest, candied ginger, and rum. Bake individual loaves in a popover pan ($17, Crate & Barrel) for easy holiday gifting.

18 of 20

Beef Tenderloin with Parmesan-Herb Stuffing

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

One reviewer called this retro holiday recipe, "A new Christmas favorite for sure!" A homemade mushroom stuffing is the start of this impressive main dish. Use it to fill a center-cut beef tenderloin roast. Once roasted, make a homemade pan sauce using the drippings.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 20

Deviled Eggs

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Deviled eggs are always one of the first party appetizers to be devoured. Our classic recipe is delicious but we're also sharing fun variations like Italian, Greek, and Curry-Crab.

Test Kitchen Tip: Make the deviled eggs up to 24 hours before serving and keep in the refrigerator.

20 of 20

Paleo Waldorf Salad Lettuce Wraps

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The first Waldorf salad was served in 1896 at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City. The original recipe called for diced apples, celery, and mayonnaise. We've given the classic a paleo-friendly upgrade with cauliflower, red grapes, and toasted walnuts.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sarah Martens