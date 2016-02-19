20 Vintage Holiday Recipes to Revive This Year
Fruitcake Bars
If candied fruit, brown sugar, and cinnamon don't entice you, the aroma of this holiday bread baking most definitely will! The red candied fruits make this one of our most color-coordinated vintage Christmas recipes.
Individual Beef Wellington
This 5-star review says it all, "We made this for Christmas Eve last year and loved it! It is on the menu for this coming Christmas and we hope to make it a tradition every year." To start your own Christmas dinner tradition, wrap beef tenderloin, mushrooms, and cheese in puff pastry and bake until golden brown.
Coconut-Halva Macaroons
Classic macaroons are filled with shredded coconut and baked to chewy, golden perfection. Put a twist on the favorite by adding warm spices like cinnamon and cardamom. Halva, made from sesame paste, adds a slight nuttiness to each cookie.
Cranberry-Pear Gelatin Salads
Cranberry + gelatin mold = the ultimate throwback Christmas recipe. If you started a list of quintessential vintage Christmas dishes, this would have to be at the top. A sprinkle of sugared cranberries adds a modern twist to the classic.
Apricot-Apple Crown Roast
This vintage Christmas recipe will require a bit of planning but the results are well-worth the effort. Head to your local butcher shop or grocery store and order a 10 pound pork rib crown roast. Fill the roast with a homemade whole wheat stuffing that's flavored with apples and dried apricots.
Eggnog Baked Alaska
Baked Alaska is a creamy dessert made by topping cake and ice cream with toasted meringue. Our layered variation starts with red velvet cake and eggnog ice cream. Just before serving, pile the dessert with fluffy meringue and toast until golden under the broiler.
Golden Chiffon Cake
The original version of chiffon cake came out in the 1940s and this lemony version was a big hit for Better Homes & Gardens during the 1960s and 70s. The retro cake feels perfect for Christmas with a generous sprinkling of coconut.
Mocha Buche de Noel
Bûche de Noël is a classic Christmas dessert that's made to resemble a yule log. The dessert was first made in France in the 19th century and for many, it wouldn't be Christmas without a chocolate Bûche de Noël. Don't be intimidated by the rolled cake—we'll walk you through exactly how to make your own at home.
Jam Thumbprints
It's not the holidays without sheet pan upon sheet pan of cookies. Thumbprint cookies are a classic for a reason. While you can fill them with anything from chocolate to frosting, we like to use red and green jam for Christmas.
Spiked Eggnog
Nothing says Christmas celebration like a glass of boozy eggnog. We've spiked our homemade recipe with bourbon and creme de menthe. This big-batch recipe makes 12 glasses, so you'll have plenty for all your holiday guests.
Autumn Stuffed Spiral Ham
A spiral ham in the center of the table is a nod to Christmases past. Modernize the dish with thinly sliced apples, garlic, and rosemary. Just before serving, drizzle the ham with a homemade honey-mustard glaze.
Spinach-Artichoke Cheese Ball
Two classics collide in this easy Christmas appetizer recipe. Blend four kinds of cheese, spinach, and artichoke hearts and shape into a ball. Roll in a mix of sliced almonds and Parmesan cheese.
Vanilla Cream-Fruitcake Trifle
Don't knock fruitcake until you try it. It's dried fruit, rum, nuts, and spices. How could that possibly be wrong?! It certainly has a place in our hearts as one of those great vintage Christmas dishes.
Golden Wassail
It wouldn't be a retro Christmas party without a big bowl of punch. Ladle this apple-pineapple punch into glasses that have been rimmed with gold sanding sugar ($3, Target).
Classic Popover
Proper popovers require a special pan but they're exceptionally easy to make. We've updated the classic egg batter with shredded Monterey jack cheese and flaky kosher salt. Serve them warm with plenty of butter.
Buy It: Grand Popover Pan ($25, The Home Depot)
Pumpkin Gingerbread Coffee Cake
Meet the ultimate Christmas morning mashup. Warming spices like ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and black pepper complement creamy pumpkin in this moist coffee cake recipe. We've topped with a sugar crumb mixture and a cream cheese drizzle.
Apricot-Cranberry Panettones
Panettone is a classic Italian yeast bread often filled with dried fruits, nuts, and brandy. Our take on the nostalgic Christmas recipe is filled with dried apricots, orange zest, candied ginger, and rum. Bake individual loaves in a popover pan ($17, Crate & Barrel) for easy holiday gifting.
Beef Tenderloin with Parmesan-Herb Stuffing
One reviewer called this retro holiday recipe, "A new Christmas favorite for sure!" A homemade mushroom stuffing is the start of this impressive main dish. Use it to fill a center-cut beef tenderloin roast. Once roasted, make a homemade pan sauce using the drippings.
Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs are always one of the first party appetizers to be devoured. Our classic recipe is delicious but we're also sharing fun variations like Italian, Greek, and Curry-Crab.
Test Kitchen Tip: Make the deviled eggs up to 24 hours before serving and keep in the refrigerator.
Paleo Waldorf Salad Lettuce Wraps
The first Waldorf salad was served in 1896 at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City. The original recipe called for diced apples, celery, and mayonnaise. We've given the classic a paleo-friendly upgrade with cauliflower, red grapes, and toasted walnuts.