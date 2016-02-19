23 Traditional Holiday Desserts from Around the World
Citrus-Pumpkin Flans
These syrup-glazed Mexican custards taste like pumpkin pie without the crust. Top the finished holiday dessert with a sprinkle of fresh pomegranate seeds.
Test Kitchen Tip: Make the flans up to 24 hours before serving.
Dulce de Leche Cheesecake
Bittersweet chocolate and dulce de leche flavor this creamy, Mexican-inspired dessert. We'll show you how to cook this delicious Christmas dessert in a slow cooker or pressure cooker ($80, Target).
Easy Chocolate-Almond Croissants
Refrigerated crescent rolls make recreating this rich French pastry so easy. Stuff the dough with creamy almond paste and dark chocolate. This simple Christmas dessert is best served warm from the oven!
Italian Amaretti Cookies
These light and airy bites are flavored with almonds and amaretto liqueur. A sprinkle of coarse sugar just before baking adds an extra touch of sweetness.
Linzer Pinwheels
For pretty, Austrian-inspired cookies, slather buttery cookie dough with raspberry preserves and then slice into spirals and bake. This big-batch Christmas cookie recipe makes 72 cookies—which makes it ideal for cookie exchanges and giving as delicious food gifts.
German Chocolate Wafer Cookies
These no-bake holiday treats mimic German chocolate cake with its decadent coconut-pecan frosting and rich chocolate flavor.
Plum-Almond Kuchen Roll
This old-world German recipe bakes into a tender, fruit- and nut-filled pastry. Top the baked roll with a creamy homemade butter icing.
Test Kitchen Tip: If using dried plums, soak them in boiling water before adding to the filling.
Sugar & Spice Steamed Pudding
With spices and candied fruit, this English stove-top dessert is the perfect holiday stand-in for coffee cake. Cook it in a heatproof bowl placed inside a dutch oven ($70, Target). Candied fruit peels make a sweet and colorful topper.
Cast-Iron Hot Gingerbread Cookie
English-style gingerbread takes on a cake-like form, instead of the more familiar, brittle cookies. This version is served right in the cast iron skillet ($40, Target) with warm pineapple-caramel sauce.
Chunky Dried Fruit Cake
A take on the classic dessert that has roots in ancient Rome, this Christmas fruit cake recipe features five kinds of dried fruit and three kinds of nuts.
Sweet Vanilla-Polenta Pudding
Tiny seeds from a vanilla bean give this dessert pudding its mouthwatering flavor. Rich mascarpone cheese topping adds decadence. Serve the pudding warm with a scoop of apricot jam.
Ginger Pear Galette
Frozen puff pastry makes a flaky crust similar to pastries traditional to French tarts or galettes. Choose slightly under-ripe Anjou or Bosc pears for this elegant holiday dessert.
Madeleine Cookies with Vanilla Bean Buttercream
The rich flavor of real vanilla bean is the perfect complement to these buttery French cookies. Bake them in a madeleine pan ($33, Williams Sonoma) and let cool before frosting.
Honey-Roasted Pears with Caramel Sauce
The secret to these moist and flavorful, Mexican-inspired pears is basting the fruit with a honey-spice and vanilla bean syrup during roasting.
Sweet Ricotta with Amaretti and Fresh Plum Sauce
Macaroons flavored with sweet almonds are known in Italy as amaretti cookies. They make a delightful topper for this creamy fruit dessert.
Test Kitchen Tip: Make the creamy ricotta topper up to 24 hours before serving.
Festive Rice Pudding
The Arborio rice in this dessert is a short-grain rice used for Italian risotto. For a Scandinavian twist on rice pudding, hide a whole almond in the dish. Whoever eats it is believed to have good luck in the coming year.
Greek Honey-Dipped Cookies
"Melomakarona," a traditional Greek Christmas cookie, is made in a rounded shape so it retains its soft texture. After the cookies cool, they are dipped in a mixture of honey and spices.
Lebkuchen
We've added lemon glaze to Germany's famous cardamom- and cloves-spiced, honey cookies. These holiday cookies will keep up to seven days before serving.
Caballeros Ricos (Bread Pudding with Almonds and Cinnamon Syrup)
Pure decadence, this Mexican pudding boasts an ultrarich flavor thanks to the combination of whole milk, coffee, cloves, and almonds. Serve the dish warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
Honey Pistachio Tart
Simply flavored but incredibly delicious, this pistachio-packed tart is a French-inspired finale to a holiday party. It's rich, dense, and infused with the sweet essence of honey.
Almond Tres Leches Cake with Strawberry-Mango Salsa
Soaked with three milks, this creamy almond cake is a rich addition to your holiday menu. A fresh salsa made with strawberries, mangos, and mint brightens up the dish and adds sweet flavor.
Blueberry-Peach Custard Kuchen
This take on the classic German dessert stars fresh peaches and blueberries. Bake the dish in a pie plate ($6, Bed Bath & Beyond) and chill before serving.
Test Kitchen Tip: This easy holiday dessert can be made up to two days before serving.
Sopapillas with Spiced Honey
A little spicy and a lot sweet, this Mexican dessert is best served warm from the fryer. Drizzle the finished dough bites with a homemade syrup made from honey and crushed red pepper.