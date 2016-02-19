40 Festive and Fun Holiday Drinks You Can't Miss Toasting With
Blushing Maple Cocktail
Rosemary and citrus—it doesn't get any more holiday than this Christmas cocktail recipe. Sliced kumquats and cranberries make the bourbon-base drink presentation-ready.
Hot Scarlet Wine Punch
The alluring aromas of cinnamon and cranberry in this festive holiday cocktail are a delicious way to welcome Christmas guests. Start simmering the wine recipe in your slow cooker ($17, Target) hours before the party, and these Christmas drinks will be ready for guests whenever they arrive.
Bourbon Stout Cocktail
When it comes to Christmas alcoholic drinks, beer might not be what first comes to mind. Shake things up this Christmas with a frosty beer cocktail. This one's made with chocolate stout, chocolate syrup, and bourbon—and has party written all over it.
Cranberry Orange Rosemary Cocktail
Dress your Christmas cocktail in traditional red and green. Seasonal flavors like cranberry and orange star in this herb-infused cocktail. Filled with plenty of fizz, it's perfect for your next holiday party.
White Hot Chocolate
Real vanilla bean and white chocolate swirl into this year's must-have hot chocolate recipe. For holiday flair, garnish these Christmas party drinks with shredded chocolate.
Spiced Citrus Cocktail
Cranberry syrup and adorable gumdrop skewers make this the snazziest vodka-lemonade ever. We'll teach you the steps to mixing up these holiday alcoholic drinks.
Apple on the Rocks
Sparkling hard cider gives this spiked drink an extra kick. Serve it as a Christmas cocktail, a holiday party drink, or a treat at the end of a long winter day.
Ruby Cocktail
This triple-threat cocktail is made with grapefruit, tangerine vodka, and pink Prosecco. The sparkly rim is the cherry on top of this fun holiday drink!
Mexican Hot Coffee Cocktails
Give your after dinner coffee a major upgrade. This Christmas cocktail recipe starts with spiked-coffee and is finished with a coffee whipped cream. Crushed coffee beans give each cup a little crunch.
Melting Snowman Cocktail
Holiday cocktails don't get cuter than this! This creamy take on a white Russian is topped with the sweetest snowman face made from mini chocolate chips and an orange sprinkle ($1, Michaels).
Pear Sparkler
Kids and adults alike can sip on these nonalcoholic Christmas drinks! The delicate flavors of rosemary and pear combine with bubbly ginger ale in this sparkling cocktail recipe.
Rum Milk Punch
Holiday cocktails with rum don't have to be complicated! This creamy punch is made with just four ingredients. Top each glass with a trio of warm spices for the most comforting winter cocktail of all.
Champagne Float
Nothing says "holiday celebration" like champagne! Scoops of sorbet and a homemade fruit syrup make this Christmas cocktail recipe one they'll remember. Fancy it up with a twirled lemon peel just before serving.
Holiday Wassail
Forget store-bought cider. This made-from-scratch batch calls for buttery baked apples and a tantalizing bundle of spices for extra fun holiday drinks.
Mexican Hot Chocolate
This Christmas hot chocolate recipe has a little something extra. Ground cinnamon and almond extract give each cup a sweet and spicy flavor. Set up a hot chocolate bar at your next holiday gathering and let each guest customize their cup.
Orange-Ginger-Pomegranate Punch
With orange, ginger, pomegranate, and Prosecco—the Italian sparkling wine similar to champagne—this traditional holiday drink recipe will be a Christmas crowd-pleaser.
Raspberry Mojito Punch
This pretty red-and-green punch is deliciously flavored with raspberry, mint, and lime. To make it kid-friendly, simply skip the rum and increase the carbonated water in these Christmas drinks.
Blood Orange Spritzer
Lucky for us, winter is citrus season! This fruit cocktail is perfect for serving with appetizers at your next holiday party. Serve a striking slice of blood orange on each glass.
Rosemary-Grapefruit Gin Cocktail
Celebrate the season with a refreshing and fruity cocktail. A sweet rosemary syrup gives freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and vodka a bit of Christmas cheer.
Rosy Cheeks Holiday Drink
Chambord gives this frosty drink just a hint of pink blush. Add a drop of red food coloring for rosier color in these Christmas party drinks, or leave as is for a pretty red-and-white contrast.
Cranberry Cider Sangria
Pomegranate molasses. If that doesn't sell you on this holiday sangria, its sweet blend of apples, oranges, and brandy will. This is one Christmas cocktail recipe that everyone at your party will want.
Citrus Cider
Take advantage of the abundance of winter citrus to use fresh fruit juices in this hot cider recipe. Adding orange and lemon peel to the spice mix intensifies the citrus level for greater depth of flavor in these Christmas drinks.
Minty White Chocolate Eggnog
Make purchased eggnog your own by adding white chocolate and peppermint to create a sweet and silky holiday drink. Garnish with a sprinkling of nutmeg and a peppermint stick for an extra-special touch on this fun holiday drink.
Blood Orange Toddy
Turn in-season blood orange into a trendy toddy. This one's equal parts sweet and zippy, so it's sure to be a fan favorite Christmas party drink.
Pomegranate Champagne Cocktail
Ruby winter pomegranates star in this Christmas fruit cocktail. Simply top chilled juice with champagne, and garnish with pomegranate seeds. This last-minute cocktail recipe is perfect for on-the-fly holiday parties.
Peppermint Frost Holiday Drink
Make this refreshing Christmas cocktail recipe with splashes of creme de cacao, peppermint schnapps, and cream. Extra candy canes come in handy as a cool garnish for these creamy holiday drinks.
Hot Buttered Cider
This seasonal apple cider will warm you from head to toe. Plus, you can transform the leftovers into hot buttered rum for Christimas alcoholic drinks with a quick addition of a 1/2 cup of rum to the recipe.
Peppermint Jello Shots
Trade your holiday cocktails for a tray of colorful Jello shots! These layered treats are topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint—Santa approved.
Tiramisu Tippers
Skip the fork and drink your tiramisu instead. With ice cream, vodka, coffee liqueur, and creme de cacao, these holiday vodka drinks taste just like the classic Italian dessert—and make for delicious Christmas cocktails.