Our 23 Best Holiday Brunch Breads to Make at Home This Year
Glazed Pumpkin-Pecan Cakes
You are getting very hungry...These spiral-shaped mini cakes are hypnotically beautiful and far easier than cinnamon rolls to make! Plus, this brunch bread recipe combines two of your favorite pie flavors in one tasty package. Turn to OJ to perk up the batter and the icing.
Maple-Pear Pull-Apart Bread
For the easiest-ever maple icing, add just enough maple syrup to 3/4-cup powdered sugar so it reaches a drizzly consistency. Shower the sweet stuff over the flaky layers of this pear pull-apart bread for a dessert-like treat that will have you jumping out of bed to get to the kitchen.
Snowflake Puff Pastry
Frozen puff pastry is the star ingredient in this showy snowflake brunch bread recipe. Stuff with jam scented with a pinch of lemon zest, snip strips, and twist to create the eye-catching pattern. Even if you live in a warm climate, you can make it “snow” powdered sugar before serving.
Slow Cooker Banana Bread
Craving banana bread but fresh out of butter? Turn to this slow cooker ($17, Target) breakfast bread that calls for vegetable oil instead of butter. Stock up on the ingredients and try all four versions: the classic, chocolate-walnut, chai, and pecan-bourbon banana bread.
Sausage, Apple, and Cheddar Monkey Bread
Salty sauteed sausage, fresh, earthy sage, and sweet diced apples set the crowd-pleasing flavor profile of this biscuit-based slow cooker monkey bread. The original recipe calls for topping with shredded white cheddar, but we wouldn't be mad if you tossed a handful of blue cheese crumbles in the savory breakfast bread recipe, too.
Savory Red and Green Monkey Bread
Think of this savory brunch bread like an Italian meal in monkey bread form! Pesto, marinara, mozzarella, and Parmesan make the biscuit bites taste like a warm slice of pizza.
Babka
Yeast bread has never looked better! Follow our step-by-step instructions to make this braided breakfast bread, and customize along the way with any of our filling options like chocolate, cinnamon streusel, and hazelnuts.
Cranberry-Orange Tea Ring
Trust us: This flower-shaped quick breakfast bread recipe is much easier than it looks to prepare! To speed up prep, thaw a piece of frozen sweet roll dough to roll out and load up with sweet toppings.
Pumpkin Bread with Eggnog Glaze
Pumpkin bread is moist, delicious, and comforting fresh from the oven. But this brunch bread recipe goes to new holiday-worthy heights by way of eggnog, nutmeg, and cinnamon powdered sugar glaze. Since this recipe makes two loaves or 32 slices, it's perfect for sharing at your biggest potluck parties.
Bacon and Sun-Dried Tomato Scones
Bacon. Do you need more of an explanation to give these scones a shot? Okay, we'll share a couple more reasons to make this recipe: It features plenty of gooey mozzarella cheese and it makes 16 scones (so you'll have a chance of saving a leftover or two to snack on later).
Sausage-Pesto Pull-Apart Bread
If you always opt for eggs and sausage at the diner over pancakes or waffles, this savory layered bread recipe has your name on it! The roasted red peppers and green basil pesto make the color scheme festive for Christmas, but this brunch bread is tasty anytime of year.
Creamy Caramel-Pecan Rolls
A holiday classic, these decadent pecan rolls can be prepped the night before and baked in the morning. For fluffiest results, let them rise for at least 30 minutes before baking.
Apple Scones with Spiced Maple Butter
Apple pie spice, an aromatic blend of cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, and ginger, is a star ingredient in both the scone dough and the maple butter topping. If you can’t find apple pie spice, feel free to use all cinnamon instead.
Maple-Mocha Pull-Apart Bread with Almonds
Maple syrup and instant espresso powder give this modern monkey bread recipe its lengthy name, but we prefer to just call it "absolutely delicious." Prepare it entirely in advance, chill up to 24 hours, then bake for 45 minutes to make the morning of your brunch festivities less stressful.
Cranberry-Nut Bread
Holidays without cranberry bread would be simply unthinkable! And when every slice of that tender bread is marbled with cinnamon-sugar pecans—well, then it's doubly true.
Best Basic Challah
Be prepared to make this recipe every year once your family tastes this gorgeously braided and browned bread. You can enjoy this rich, tender bread as is, or try one of our five flavor variations!
Crescent Roll Raspberry Cinnamon Twist
Don't settle for standard crescent rolls come holiday season. Dress them up with a raspberry-cinnamon filling, twist, and drizzle with a powdered sugar glaze for a brunch menu recipe that looks like you snagged it from a fancy bakery.
Overnight Pull-Apart Cinnamon Loaf
This cinnamony loaf is a bit like monkey bread—if monkey bread were fluffy as a cloud and drizzled with sweet vanilla glaze. It's also the ultimate breakfast bread for all you holiday planners: You can prep it two days ahead of time!
Chocolate-Filled Donuts
Bursting with chocolate-hazelnut filling, these Hanukkah sufganiyots are equally as incredible filled with jam. Don't forget to coat in a layer of sugar while they're fresh from the fryer for a sweet finish.
Peach-Prosciutto Cornmeal Muffins
Use frozen peaches to make these delicious, prosciutto-dotted muffins during the winter holidays. Then save the recipe to try when fresh summer peaches are in season!
Manchego and Brandied Cherry Scones
Scones make any occasion special, and that's definitely the case for these cherry-dotted, cheese-enhanced wedges. Serve 'em to guests with homemade jam for slathering!
Gingerbread Pear Muffins
Need a show-stopper of a brunch bread? You've found it! Soft, spiced gingerbread muffins cradle a pear slice and a puddle of melted chocolate. Sound good? Oh, it is.
French Market Beignets
Famous in New Orleans coffeehouses, beignets (ben-yayz) are delicate and airy donuts sprinkled with powdered sugar. Add a platter to your holiday table, top with honey, and keep the cafe au lait flowing!