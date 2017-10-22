19 Make-and-Freeze Bar Cookies That Will Make Your Holidays Sweet
Orange Cream Sugar Cookie Bars
If you need a break from cutouts, make sugar cookie bars instead for the holidays. A pinch of orange zest gives the bars their citrus flavor, and fluffy white chocolate frosting makes them scrumptious enough for a holiday treat.
Freeze: Up to 3 months
Honey-Roasted Peanut Butter Bars with Chocolate Ganache
Sandwich creamy honey-roasted peanut butter between two layers of rich chocolate. A smooth, creamy chocolate ganache forms the top layer, while decadent devil's food cake mix makes up the bottom.
Freeze: Up to 3 months
Red Velvet Cheesecake Bars
Add a burst of bright red to your cookie plate when you serve these festive Red Velvet Cheesecake Bars. A drizzle of melted milk chocolate on top makes each bar look almost like its own individual gift.
Freeze: Up to 3 months
Almost Like Peanut Butter Cups Bars
These bars are almost all chocolate and peanut butter, and they don't need anything else. Chopped peanut butter cups on top means these bars will reign supreme over your holiday dessert table.
Freeze: Up to 1 month
Creme Brulee Cheesecake Bars
Creme brulee has never been easier than this. Make classic cheesecake bars, then use a kitchen torch ($40, The Home Depot) or your broiler to caramelize the sugar on top. The caramelized sugar softens with storing, so for a crisp topper, add the sugar and heat just before serving.
Freeze: Up to 3 months
Copycat Musketeer Bars
There's no need to buy your kids' favorite candy bar for their Christmas stockings: You can make a batch at home instead! With no bake time and just 25 minutes of prep, you can whip up enough of these creamy chocolate bars to share with all your holiday guests.
Freeze: Up to 1 month
Boozy Eggnog Bars
Eggnog and cheesecake? Yes, please! Almost a full cup of eggnog gives these bars all the flavor of the holiday drink, while a drizzle of dark rum makes them a little boozy.
Freeze: Up to 3 months
No-Bake Butterscotch Bars
These bars stack up three layers of deliciousness: Peanut butter and cereal on the bottom, butterscotch pudding in the middle, and luscious chocolate frosting on top. Sprinkle in chopped peanut butter candies to make these holiday treats even more decadent.
Freeze: Up to 3 months
Salted Peanut Butter and Chocolate Blondies
What makes these blondies worthy of the holidays? We dressed up the peanut butter bars with melted squares of dark chocolate and a few sprinkles of sea salt. Is it time for dessert yet?
Freeze: Up to 3 months
Coconut Joy Candy Bars
If you need a little taste of the tropics when snowflakes start falling, try these coconut-filled bars with a rich milk chocolate ganache topping. All your dessert cravings will be satisfied.
Freeze: Up to 3 months
Cinnamon Bars
These simple cookie bars can be ready in an hour, but you can store them for up to a month (if they don't disappear when they're fresh out of the oven). A quick sprinkle of cinnamon-sugar is the only topper these bars need.
Freeze: Up to 1 month
Snickerooni Bars
Don't miss out on holiday baking fun in favor of store-bought treats! These homemade peanut butter, chocolate, and nougat bars taste just like they came from the store, but your guests are sure to be impressed when you reveal they came from your kitchen.
Freeze: Up to 3 months
Twixy Shortbread Bars
They don't come in twos, but these bars might remind you of a candy bar that does. Start with a cookie crust, then layer on dulce de leche and a chocolate topping. When your guests taste these bars, they won't be able to stop at just one.
Freeze: Up to 3 months
Holiday 7-Layer Bars
Seven layers might seem overly decadent, but the holidays are worthy of each and every one. Our favorite addition? The candied orange peel sprinkled on top.
Freeze: Up to 1 month
Salted Caramel Truffle Cheesecake Bars
Truffle cheesecake is already enough to catch our attention, but a drizzle of salted caramel on top has our stomachs growling. Your guests will feel the same way—be prepared for these bars to disappear fast!
Freeze: Up to 3 months
Greek Baklava Bars
Go Greek this holiday season and serve classic baklava bars once the dishes are cleared away. Don't let the long ingredient list intimidate you: These bars are worth every extra sprinkle of spice.
Freeze: Up to 3 months
White Chocolate and Nutmeg Bars
We couldn't make this Christmas dessert more festive if we tried. Cranberries and white chocolate make a stunning presentation, while a few pinches of nutmeg add holiday flavor.
Freeze: Up to 3 months
Chocolaty Caramel-Nut S'more Bars
Layer caramel, mini marshmallows, nuts, and chocolate chips, then bake up a batch of bars to mimic the favorite summertime treat.
Freeze: Up to 3 months
Cherry-Crumble Pie Bars
We don't know about you, but our holiday isn't complete without a slice of cherry pie. Get the same flavor with this bar recipe, which makes a big batch so everyone can have a taste.
Freeze: Up to 3 months