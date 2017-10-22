19 Make-and-Freeze Bar Cookies That Will Make Your Holidays Sweet

By BH&G Holiday Editors
Updated October 05, 2020
Andy Lyons
Preparing for the holidays is stressful enough without spending days in the kitchen baking your favorite holiday desserts. To help ease some of your worries in the last few days, start baking these bar cookies now so you can serve them later. Even if you're not in the mood to turn on your oven, we have no-bake bars you can make now, freeze for months, and serve as a holiday dessert when you need them most.
Orange Cream Sugar Cookie Bars

Blaine Moats
If you need a break from cutouts, make sugar cookie bars instead for the holidays. A pinch of orange zest gives the bars their citrus flavor, and fluffy white chocolate frosting makes them scrumptious enough for a holiday treat.

Freeze: Up to 3 months

Honey-Roasted Peanut Butter Bars with Chocolate Ganache

Andy Lyons
Sandwich creamy honey-roasted peanut butter between two layers of rich chocolate. A smooth, creamy chocolate ganache forms the top layer, while decadent devil's food cake mix makes up the bottom.

Freeze: Up to 3 months

Red Velvet Cheesecake Bars

Jacob Fox
Add a burst of bright red to your cookie plate when you serve these festive Red Velvet Cheesecake Bars. A drizzle of melted milk chocolate on top makes each bar look almost like its own individual gift.

Freeze: Up to 3 months

Almost Like Peanut Butter Cups Bars

Andy Lyons
These bars are almost all chocolate and peanut butter, and they don't need anything else. Chopped peanut butter cups on top means these bars will reign supreme over your holiday dessert table.

Freeze: Up to 1 month

Creme Brulee Cheesecake Bars

Andy Lyons
Creme brulee has never been easier than this. Make classic cheesecake bars, then use a kitchen torch ($40, The Home Depot) or your broiler to caramelize the sugar on top. The caramelized sugar softens with storing, so for a crisp topper, add the sugar and heat just before serving.

Freeze: Up to 3 months

Copycat Musketeer Bars

Andy Lyons
There's no need to buy your kids' favorite candy bar for their Christmas stockings: You can make a batch at home instead! With no bake time and just 25 minutes of prep, you can whip up enough of these creamy chocolate bars to share with all your holiday guests.

Freeze: Up to 1 month

Boozy Eggnog Bars

Andy Lyons
Eggnog and cheesecake? Yes, please! Almost a full cup of eggnog gives these bars all the flavor of the holiday drink, while a drizzle of dark rum makes them a little boozy.

Freeze: Up to 3 months

No-Bake Butterscotch Bars

Kritsada Panichgul
These bars stack up three layers of deliciousness: Peanut butter and cereal on the bottom, butterscotch pudding in the middle, and luscious chocolate frosting on top. Sprinkle in chopped peanut butter candies to make these holiday treats even more decadent.

Freeze: Up to 3 months

Salted Peanut Butter and Chocolate Blondies

Andy Lyons
What makes these blondies worthy of the holidays? We dressed up the peanut butter bars with melted squares of dark chocolate and a few sprinkles of sea salt. Is it time for dessert yet?

Freeze: Up to 3 months

Coconut Joy Candy Bars

Andy Lyons
If you need a little taste of the tropics when snowflakes start falling, try these coconut-filled bars with a rich milk chocolate ganache topping. All your dessert cravings will be satisfied.

Freeze: Up to 3 months

Cinnamon Bars

Andy Lyons
These simple cookie bars can be ready in an hour, but you can store them for up to a month (if they don't disappear when they're fresh out of the oven). A quick sprinkle of cinnamon-sugar is the only topper these bars need.

Freeze: Up to 1 month

Snickerooni Bars

Andy Lyons
Don't miss out on holiday baking fun in favor of store-bought treats! These homemade peanut butter, chocolate, and nougat bars taste just like they came from the store, but your guests are sure to be impressed when you reveal they came from your kitchen.

Freeze: Up to 3 months

Twixy Shortbread Bars

Blaine Moats
They don't come in twos, but these bars might remind you of a candy bar that does. Start with a cookie crust, then layer on dulce de leche and a chocolate topping. When your guests taste these bars, they won't be able to stop at just one.

Freeze: Up to 3 months

Holiday 7-Layer Bars

Jason Donnelly
Seven layers might seem overly decadent, but the holidays are worthy of each and every one. Our favorite addition? The candied orange peel sprinkled on top.

Freeze: Up to 1 month

Salted Caramel Truffle Cheesecake Bars

Andy Lyons
Truffle cheesecake is already enough to catch our attention, but a drizzle of salted caramel on top has our stomachs growling. Your guests will feel the same way—be prepared for these bars to disappear fast!

Freeze: Up to 3 months

Greek Baklava Bars

Jason Donnelly
Go Greek this holiday season and serve classic baklava bars once the dishes are cleared away. Don't let the long ingredient list intimidate you: These bars are worth every extra sprinkle of spice.

Freeze: Up to 3 months

White Chocolate and Nutmeg Bars

Kritsada Panichgul
We couldn't make this Christmas dessert more festive if we tried. Cranberries and white chocolate make a stunning presentation, while a few pinches of nutmeg add holiday flavor.

Freeze: Up to 3 months

Chocolaty Caramel-Nut S'more Bars

Andy Lyons
Layer caramel, mini marshmallows, nuts, and chocolate chips, then bake up a batch of bars to mimic the favorite summertime treat.

Freeze: Up to 3 months

Cherry-Crumble Pie Bars

Scott Little
We don't know about you, but our holiday isn't complete without a slice of cherry pie. Get the same flavor with this bar recipe, which makes a big batch so everyone can have a taste.

Freeze: Up to 3 months

