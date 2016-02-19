Sometimes the side dishes are the only way we can make sure we get some healthy nutrients in our holiday diets. This make-ahead side dish for Christmas is festive in color and only 118 calories per serving. For easy prep on the root vegetables and apples, we use a mandolin or food processor equipped with a shredding disc so they're prepped in no time. Make the dressing up to three days in advance and prep the veggies up to 24 hours in advance.

