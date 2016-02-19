29 Easy Christmas Appetizers to Devour Before Your Holiday Meal
Butternut-Sage Crostini
These decadent, creamy bites are perfect for the holidays, thanks to a dab of seasonal squash and a sprinkle of fresh sage on top. Savory cayenne-spiced ricotta in between adds richness to one of our favorite Christmas appetizers.
Make-Ahead Dilled Onion Cheese Balls
“Cute” isn’t the first word that usually comes to mind when you think of a cheese ball, but when you roll one into individually sized portions, the little gems become darling indeed. What a fun way to add color and charm to your Christmas buffet menu.
Two Tomato Bruschetta
We don’t try to match all of our Christmas Eve appetizer ideas to the colors of the season, but sometimes it just turns out that way! Here, tomatoes, feta cheese and fresh herbs provide a seasonal red, white, and green appeal. Better yet, guests can't help but love this recipe, which is quick to make for a crowd.
Hail Caesar Snack Mix
You could purchase a packaged holiday snack mix, but for just 15 minutes of hands-on prep time, you can serve something so much better. Present the addictive herb-flecked mix in individual easy-to-grab bowls to make it easier to eat.
Bacon-Filled Medjool Dates
Few Christmas appetizer ideas please carnivores as much as those that star bacon! Here, the meat’s light crunch and over-the-top savory flavor makes a perfect foil for chewy and sweet Medjool dates. Before serving these easy appetizers, drizzle them with honey and top with snipped fresh thyme.
DIY Pimento Cheese
You're only 15 minutes away from one of our easiest holiday buffet recipes—a quintessentially Southern party-ready cheese spread to pair with your favorite crackers.
Blue Cheese and Pine Nut Puffs
Light, rich, and crisp, this truly delightful holiday appetizer will impress your guests. Using a pastry bag ($10, Walmart), pipe the blend of Roquefort and Gruyere cheeses into pretty star shapes, and bake.
Crab and Horseradish Havarti Dip
Any table of Christmas party appetizers needs at least one warm-and-cheesy dip! And isn’t there something about shellfish that says, “holiday special”? You can have it all in this luscious and colorful recipe.
Zarela's Pineapple-Ginger Wings
Sit back and watch these saucy wings fly off your Christmas buffet! Ginger and citrus team up with pineapple for a sweet-and-spicy party appetizer recipe that's downright irresistible.
Bacon and Cheese Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs—with bacon? That’s what we call a win-win situation. This recipe takes it one step further with some cheddar cheese, making it a crowd-pleasing holiday appetizer.
Beet and Onion Jam Galette
When you need a few Christmas appetizer ideas that are on the hearty side, this savory beet and onion tart will fit the bill. And talk about easy: It starts with store-bought onion jam. As one reviewer raved, "The combo of flavors was delicious."
Mini Party Quiches
These bite-size cheesy quiches will tide holiday guests over until dinnertime. A crumbly Parmesan crust holds the warm egg filling and fresh tomato or herb topper.
Easy Marinated Shrimp Scampi
Though it’s often served as an entrée, this classic shrimp dish—intensely flavored with herbs, wine, lemon juice, butter, and garlic—makes a terrific appetizer for a Christmas buffet. Just be sure to place plenty of toothpicks alongside. P.S.: With some Christmas appetizer recipes, one batch might be enough. That might not be the case here. Just sayin’!
Creamy Stuffed Peppers
Lightly spiced cream cheese cools down the fiery jalapeno peppers for a flavor-loaded holiday bite. If you're not a fan of spicy Christmas appetizer recipes, sub sweet mini peppers for jalapenos.
Olive Pepperoni Kabobs
If you’re looking for easy Christmas appetizers for your carb-conscious guests, treat them to these clever skewers. This two-step recipe combines provolone cheese, pepperoni, and pitted Kalamata olives on fresh rosemary stems for a festive low-carb appetizer.
Smoked Trout Bites
If smoked fish is a must on your Christmas buffet, check out this über-tasty, extra-easy way to serve it. Six ingredients. Fifteen minutes. Done. (And if that’s not enough, you can make it up to 24 hours in advance.)
Avocado Pesto-Stuffed Tomatoes
Let these adorable cherry tomato appetizers steal the show thanks to their tasty avocado, cream cheese, pesto, and lemon juice filling. To keep the mini apps standing upright, cut a thin slice from the bottom of each tomato, creating a flat base.
Gorgonzola-Thyme-Stuffed Olives
Olives deserve a place on any list of Christmas appetizer recipes. This year, make them better than ever by filling them with a homemade blue cheese stuffing.
Asiago Cheese Dip
Toasted baguette slices or fresh veggies make the perfect dippers for our rich and cheesy Asiago dip. This slow cooker appetizer recipe makes almost 30 servings.
Manchego-Stuffed Mushrooms
Add a twist on the beloved classic to your Christmas buffet menu with these cheesy stuffed mushrooms. To make, simply wipe the mushrooms clean, snap off their stems, spoon in the filling, and bake them to perfection.
Olive-Cherry Bruschetta
Every table of Christmas appetizer recipes needs at least one version of bruschetta—and preferably an extra-festive take. With goat cheese, prosciutto, and a spoonful of olive-cherry tapenade, this recipe will bring the wow factor you seek!
Caprese Surprise Meatballs
No party is complete without a batch of juicy meatballs. Our meatball recipe is made with Italian sausage and stuffed with olives and cheese. Best of all, they bake up in just 30 minutes.
Hot Greens Dip
This twist on classic spinach-artichoke dip is filled with shredded collard greens. Fold the cooked greens into a creamy mix of Havarti cheese, Parmesan cheese, and sour cream. Bake until bubbly and serve with chips and crackers.
Sweet-Spicy Barbecued Chicken Sliders
Yes! Sliders can be festive enough to score a spot on your roster of Christmas appetizer ideas. Bake up this big-batch recipe using shredded rotisserie chicken, chopped pineapple, and barbecue sauce.
Test Kitchen Tip: Assemble this make-ahead Christmas appetizer recipe up to 8 hours before serving.
Spicy Apple-Glazed Meatballs
When dreaming up your list of Christmas finger food buffet ideas, don’t forget the meatballs! Here, the crowd-pleasing party-food favorite gets into the holiday spirit with a spicy apple and brown sugar glaze.
Salmon Kabobs with Cucumber Salsa
Guests who are trying not to overindulge this season will be grateful if you bring some healthful Christmas appetizer ideas to the table. Grill skewers of fresh salmon and lemon slices then serve them up alongside a fresh herb and cucumber salsa.
Chocolate Almond Butter Fruit Dip
This simple and sweet party appetizer takes only 15 minutes of prep and five ingredients. Serve with fresh fruit to add color to your buffet table.
Chicken-Feta Phyllo Cups with Tzatziki Sauce
Each crispy bite of this easy Christmas appetizer recipe is filled with spinach, chicken, feta, and couscous. The whole dish bakes in a muffin tin ($9, Target) for just 10 minutes. Serve each cup with homemade Tzatziki sauce and fresh lemon wedges.