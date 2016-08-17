Dinner Your Way...Any and EVERY Day!

These fun and easy dinner recipes prove that customized dinner options aren't just for restaurant meals. From fun chicken finger dipping combos to creative mashed potato toppers, it's easy to "have it your way" at home, too.
Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Cheesy Mashed Potato Pots

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Personal mashed potato pots are sure to be a hit at any dinner. Speed up prep by starting with instant or refrigerated mashed potatoes. Top with different cheeses so each person can pick their fave. Serve with plenty of crumbled bacon, chives, or herbs for sprinkling.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Mix and Match Baked Chicken Fingers and Dipping Sauces

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Get the kids in on the food prep fun and let them help crush up potato chips, pretzels, cheese crackers, and snack mix to bread the chicken fingers. Next, whip up a medley of sauces like pineapple-coconut, sweet and sour apricot, mild buffalo or pizza-style sauce. Serve buffet-style with salad, mashed potatoes, or a favorite side.

3 of 10

Make-It-Mine Sheet Pan Dinner

Adam Albright
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Try one of four different easy pork loin rubs like Greek, sweet 'n' spicy, or BBQ. Then let the family pick their favorite veggie combo to roast alongside. Three different dipping sauces -- basil pesto, barbecue sauce, or vinaigrette -- mean there's a customizable option for everyone.

Advertisement

4 of 10

Please Everyone Mac and Cheese

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Whip up homemade mac and cheese that everyone will love. Start with a two-cheese, creamy mac and cheese base and serve it classic for the kids. Go Mediterranean for the grown-ups, and mix in Kalamata olives and top with diced tomatoes and oregano.

5 of 10

Mini Turkey Meat Loaves with Fiery Tunisian Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Nothing goes better with your personalized potato pots than mini meat loaves. We've updated the tasty comfort food with a date-filled, bold and sweet pepper sauce for the adults, but you can keep it kid-friendly by whipping up the classic brown sugar and ketchup sauce to serve alongside, too.

6 of 10

Make-It-Mine Fork-Tender Pot Roast

Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Poll the fam for their favorite veggie and sauce picks before you toss together this healthy slow cooker dinner. With traditional, Italian, or red wine sauces and three different vegetable options, there's no wrong way to mix up your pot roast recipe routine. Round out your hearty meal with creamy mashed potatoes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

5 Flatbread Pizza Toppers

The corner pizza place ain't got nothin' on your kitchen table. Host a build-your-own-pizza dinner and let the family try options like squash, prosciutto, and pesto; pear, Gorgonzola, and pecan; and bacon, jalapeno, and pepper jack.

8 of 10

Fish-and-Veggie Packet

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you've never tried cooking fish in parchment paper, you're missing out. Prep the ingredients and let the family pick the fish and veggie combo of their choice before folding up the parchment and roasting on a baking sheet for just 20 minutes. The best part? Cleanup is a breeze!

9 of 10

5 Things You Never Knew You Could Taco

Taco night just got interesting. Rethink the classic and try folding up a pancake with eggs and sausage or fold up a frozen pizza and fill with taco favorites. But don't stop with just one type of taco! A rolled up pretzel bun with sauerkraut or a chocolate taco with berries and cream are fun options, too.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Gluten-Free Sweet Ricotta-and-Strawberry Parfaits

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Everyone loves a build-your-own dessert bar. Keep it healthy and try individual ricotta and honey parfaits. Serve with whatever berries or fruits are in season, and let the fam pick their faves. Just don't forget to top this easy gluten-free dessert with a sprinkle of fresh mint.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com