Dinner Your Way...Any and EVERY Day!
Cheesy Mashed Potato Pots
Personal mashed potato pots are sure to be a hit at any dinner. Speed up prep by starting with instant or refrigerated mashed potatoes. Top with different cheeses so each person can pick their fave. Serve with plenty of crumbled bacon, chives, or herbs for sprinkling.
Mix and Match Baked Chicken Fingers and Dipping Sauces
Get the kids in on the food prep fun and let them help crush up potato chips, pretzels, cheese crackers, and snack mix to bread the chicken fingers. Next, whip up a medley of sauces like pineapple-coconut, sweet and sour apricot, mild buffalo or pizza-style sauce. Serve buffet-style with salad, mashed potatoes, or a favorite side.
Make-It-Mine Sheet Pan Dinner
Try one of four different easy pork loin rubs like Greek, sweet 'n' spicy, or BBQ. Then let the family pick their favorite veggie combo to roast alongside. Three different dipping sauces -- basil pesto, barbecue sauce, or vinaigrette -- mean there's a customizable option for everyone.
Please Everyone Mac and Cheese
Whip up homemade mac and cheese that everyone will love. Start with a two-cheese, creamy mac and cheese base and serve it classic for the kids. Go Mediterranean for the grown-ups, and mix in Kalamata olives and top with diced tomatoes and oregano.
Mini Turkey Meat Loaves with Fiery Tunisian Sauce
Nothing goes better with your personalized potato pots than mini meat loaves. We've updated the tasty comfort food with a date-filled, bold and sweet pepper sauce for the adults, but you can keep it kid-friendly by whipping up the classic brown sugar and ketchup sauce to serve alongside, too.
Make-It-Mine Fork-Tender Pot Roast
Poll the fam for their favorite veggie and sauce picks before you toss together this healthy slow cooker dinner. With traditional, Italian, or red wine sauces and three different vegetable options, there's no wrong way to mix up your pot roast recipe routine. Round out your hearty meal with creamy mashed potatoes.
5 Flatbread Pizza Toppers
The corner pizza place ain't got nothin' on your kitchen table. Host a build-your-own-pizza dinner and let the family try options like squash, prosciutto, and pesto; pear, Gorgonzola, and pecan; and bacon, jalapeno, and pepper jack.
Fish-and-Veggie Packet
If you've never tried cooking fish in parchment paper, you're missing out. Prep the ingredients and let the family pick the fish and veggie combo of their choice before folding up the parchment and roasting on a baking sheet for just 20 minutes. The best part? Cleanup is a breeze!
5 Things You Never Knew You Could Taco
Taco night just got interesting. Rethink the classic and try folding up a pancake with eggs and sausage or fold up a frozen pizza and fill with taco favorites. But don't stop with just one type of taco! A rolled up pretzel bun with sauerkraut or a chocolate taco with berries and cream are fun options, too.
Gluten-Free Sweet Ricotta-and-Strawberry Parfaits
Everyone loves a build-your-own dessert bar. Keep it healthy and try individual ricotta and honey parfaits. Serve with whatever berries or fruits are in season, and let the fam pick their faves. Just don't forget to top this easy gluten-free dessert with a sprinkle of fresh mint.