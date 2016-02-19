Cute Aah-Inducing Christmas Sweets

The classic tunes are cranked, the eggnog is flowing, and the treat tray is ready to be filled. Check out our cute, festive ideas for Christmas desserts and sweets: Santa cake pops, reindeer cookies, Christmas tree cupcakes, and more! You're sure to have yourself a merry little baking session with these sweets. Caution: These homemade holiday treats are so adorably sweet, your teeth may hurt just from looking at them.
Heart-Shape Reindeer Sugar Cookies

With help from a heart-shape cookie cutter, you can bring Rudolph and all his friends to your cookie plate this Christmas. There's no better snack for a Christmas movie marathon!

Polar Bear Donuts

For an extra-special breakfast on Christmas morning, or an adorable dessert during the holidays, dress up plain cake donuts to look like furry friends from the North Pole. Have your kids help with the decorations, or present these polar bears as an extra surprise on Christmas morning.

Roly-Poly Santas

Your kids might miss Santa when he comes down the chimney, but they can still catch a glimpse by helping with these jolly Christmas cookies—whether they help with decorating, or just by snacking on them when they come out of the oven.

Marshmallow Snowmen

Credit: Hannah Bigot
Instead of braving the snow outside, have your little ones help build snowmen in the kitchen! These stacked marshmallow snowmen are just as cute (and a lot less messy) than the real thing—plus, you can taste-test them once you're finished building.

Peppermint Penguins

No doubt, penguins are some of the cutest cold-weather creatures around. Instead of imagining them at the South Pole, bring them to your cookie plate by creating these peppermint-flavored treats.

Pretty Ornament Christmas Bark

Doubling as a last-minute gift and a Christmas dessert, this holiday bark is made much cuter by topping with decorated sandwich cookies. Have everyone in your family join the fun and decorate their own personalized cookie ornament.

Gingerbread Cookie Cake

Now there's no need to choose between cake and cookies. To create cuteness overload, decorate each gingerbread cutout before placing it on the cake to make a Christmas gingerbread scene.

Hot Chocolate Cookie Cups

Clearly the best cookie to pair with your cocoa, these mini chocolate cookie cups can match your favorite mug. Or, if you're making hot cocoa for a crowd, whip up a batch of these super-cute cookies as a snack for everyone.

Melty Snowman Cupcake

If our frosty friend has to melt, he might as well do it on a cupcake! A vanilla wafer and some warmed frosting create his dripping head, while a peanut butter cup and chocolate-covered Oreo fashion his top hat.

Confetti Cookie House

Take a break from traditional gingerbread and make this super-cute confetti cookie house for Christmas. Don't worry, your gingerbread men and women won't mind calling this over-the-top candy creation home.

Cardinal Cake Pop

Perched on a pile of coconut, these Christmas red cardinals will add an elegant pop of color to any dessert tray.

Geometric Reindeer Sugar Cookies

These have to be the cutest sugar cookies we've ever seen. Plus with their chocolaty fur coat and pretzel antlers and legs, these reindeers are a sweet-and-salty treat.

Melting Snowman Cocktail

This too-cute creamy cocktail is actually super easy! Plus, it's a sweet Christmas treat that adults can save all for themselves.

Gingerbread Cake Pop

These cake pops will impress guests for two reasons: One, they deliver the spiced taste of gingerbread in a totally new way. And two, their intricate Christmas berry design is super festive.

Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookie Snowmen

Dip a peanut butter sandwich in almond bark and it's no longer just a cookie—it's a snowman! Then decorate the cute treat however you like.

Chocolate-Covered Cookie Sandwich Presents

These easy treats are a gift to your crazy holiday prep routine. Actually though, these "presents" are sandwich cookies covered in melted candy—super sweet and super easy.

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Truffle Mice

Almond ears, sprinkle eyes, and licorice tails bring these little guys out to play. Catch one while you can!

Snowman Cookie Balls

Cream cheese and crushed cookies make easy, yummy cookie balls. Coat in almond bark and decorate to look like festive snowmen! Mess up? Make it look intentional by turning your mistake into a melting snowman.

Christmas Sugar Cookie Cutouts

A red (hot) nose isn't the only thing that makes Rudolph glow. His trendy ombre coat—piped with hues of holiday red icing—steals the spotlight on this year's Christmas cookie tray.

Hanging Stocking Sugar Cookies

Cookies on a plate? Not this year! Surprise Santa with stocking-inspired cookies hanging from an icy glass of milk. Those fireplace stockings don't stand a chance.

Piecakes

These wow-worthy confections may look like pie, but there's no crust-rolling involved. Instead, classic flavors like cherry, pumpkin, and pecan top yellow cupcakes.

Christmas Cake Pops

Frosty, Rudolph, Santa—the crew's all here! Give the whimsical Christmas characters some sugary swag with red hots, gum drops, icing, and pretzels.

Pinecone Cakes

These winter cakes may look too cute to eat, but one bite will make you glad you did! Underneath the crunchy almond coating are forkfuls of sweet Christmas bliss: vanilla bean cake with cinnamon-spiked cream cheese frosting.

Holiday Snowman Toppers

Bundle your snowy cupcake friends in cozy winter wear using frostings, sprinkles, candies, and other Christmas snacks. From licorice bows to pretzel pipes, your snowmen will be the coolest crew around.

Santa Hat Cupcake

You'll never show up on the naughty list when you serve a cupcake like this. Help showcase the big guy's iconic hat with simple piping tools, lots of frosting, and some good ol' decorating fun.

Reindeer Palmiers

Turn a package of frozen puff pastry into Santa's trusty delivery team with curled-up antlers and sweet friendly faces. One tip we learned the hard way: If guests will fight over the red-nosed reindeer, you can make them all that way!

Gingerbread People

Make cutout cookies come alive with dapper decorating. Red hots, festive icing, and sprinkles give these candy couture models their Instagram-worthy look.

Almond Wreath Cookie

Deck the halls with wreaths of cookies. These jolly stunners are made with almond paste and resemble the worldly flavor of marzipan. The secret to their shape? A doughnut cutter!

Snowball Trees

No mittens needed here. Thanks to easy vanilla batter and a few drops of green food coloring, you can roll your way to a gorgeous batch of snowball tree cookies.

Santa Cake

Forget the plate of cookies—Santa wants a cake this Christmas! Use fresh strawberries to craft the perfect rosy-cheeked face, eyelashes included.

O Tannenbaum Cupcakes

These carol-inspired tree treats get their flawless shape from ice cream cones and some swift green frosting. Stud them with pearl candies for sophisticated shine.

Pretzel-Winged Angel Sugar Cookies

Whether it's a silent night in or a party night out, these pretzel-winged angels are sure to evoke some oohs and ahhs. This girly's gone all out with gold shoes and a star-studded coat.

Hidden Snowman Cake

Frosty's house is cooler than yours. With chocolate everything inside and icy white frosting on the outside, it's no question this snowman is living in a marshmallow world this winter.

