Side Dishes for a Traditional Christmas Dinner
Potato-Apple Gratin
Goes Best with: Pork Tenderloin
This holiday season, share a delicious meal of fork-tender pork with your family and friends. Pair the lean meat with cheesy gratin that's brimming with tart Granny Smith apples and savory crisp-cooked bacon.
Orange- and Balsamic-Glazed Tricolor Carrots
Goes Best with: Beef Brisket
Give tribute to those you cherish with a platter of beautiful tricolor carrots. A balsamic glaze flavors the golden root vegetable, which proves a hearty companion for tender beef brisket.
Rustic Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Goes Best with: Cornish Game Hens
It's hard to find a meal that doesn't go well with mashed potatoes, but we're especially fond of this garlicky blend with golden roasted game hens. The petite chickens can be adjusted to fit the number of diners on your holiday guest list.
Roasted Root Vegetable and Wilted Romaine Salad
Goes Best with: Duck
The key to getting everyone to eat their veggies? Roast them! This cooking method caramelizes the natural sugars in vegetables such as the carrots, beets, and parsnips in this winter salad. The deep, rich flavors pair well with duck meat.
Classic Bread Stuffing
Goes Best with: Deep-Fried Turkey
Turkey and stuffing go together like, well, turkey and stuffing. Try deep-frying your holiday bird for super succulent slices of meat, then serve with our classic bread stuffing that can be prepared in your slow cooker.
DIY: Homemade Bread Cubes for Stuffing
Take the guesswork out of classic Christmas stuffing with our easy tips for cutting, drying, and storing bread cubes. Bonus! We'll help you select the best bread that results in a delicious, flavorful holiday side dish.
Mushroom Fricassee with Fresh Herbs
Goes Best with: Roasted Chicken
Fricassee is a cooking method in which meat or, in this case, fresh mushrooms are sliced, sauteed, and served with a white wine sauce. The seasonal side dish proves a worthy topping to rich roasted chicken, but can also be paired with polenta or tempeh for a vegetarian Christmas entree.
Broccolini with Peas and Seared Lemons
Goes Best with: Roasted Goose
Roasted goose is a rich, buttery dark meat, so keep the rest of your Christmas menu light and refreshing. A trio of greens -- including broccolini, peas, and Swiss chard -- brightens the main dish with tart citrus slices.
Easy Focaccia Casserole Bread
Goes Best with: Pot Roast
Get the goodness of those endless restaurant bread baskets with this crumbly focaccia recipe. The bread can be made in a standard casserole dish in no time with fast-rising yeast. Use it to sop up any remaining sauce from your Christmas pot roast.
Beet, Fennel, and Apple Slaw
Goes Best with: Roast Turkey
Use simple, fresh ingredients like apples and oranges to add a pop of color to your holiday buffet and contrast succulent golden turkey. Beets and jicama join the fruit in a white balsamic vinaigrette for this citrusy side dish.
Roasted Green Beans with Beets, Feta, and Walnuts
Goes Best with: Lamb Chops
Root vegetables, such as beets, are particularly good candidates for roasting because they can stand the high heat without losing their shape. Cook them with green beans, then add your choice of toasted nuts and crumbled cheese. The red-and-green vegetable side makes an elegant starter for tender lamb chops.
Wild Rice Dressing
Goes Best with: Baked Salmon
The grainy nuttiness of wild rice fuses with flaky baked salmon for holiday perfection. Fresh mushrooms stud the dressing with earthy, meaty dimension.
Easy Parmesan-Fennel Rolls
Goes Best with: Beef Tenderloin
Fennel seeds add signature Italian flavor to beef tenderloin when used as a rub, and also add variety to your bread basket. These simple dinner rolls get their start as frozen dough and can be prepared up to 3 days in advance of your Christmas dinner.
5 Must-Know Tips for Baking Quick Bread
Quick breads are a favorite holiday side dish, thanks to their lack of yeast and, thus, shorter prep time. Master the easy recipe with our tips on how long to stir, how to grease the pan, and more!
Cauliflower "Couscous"
Goes Best with: Roasted Pork Loin
Roasted pistachios contribute color, crunch, and delicate flavor to this faux-grain salad. Balance the mild taste of roast pork loin with crumbly cauliflower and two types of tart dried fruit. The holiday side salad is ready in under an hour, plus it's gluten-free!
Meringue-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole
Goes Best with: Baked Bone-In Ham
The humble sweet potato reaches new culinary heights when topped with our easy homemade meringue. Pair it with another Christmas classic, succulent baked ham, and you've got yourself a can't-lose holiday dinner combination.
Skillet Scalloped Corn
Goes Best with: Brined Turkey
Serve up a cozy dose of comfort with this extra-easy scalloped corn. The vibrant one-pan veggie side dish is ready to serve in just 15 minutes, and its cheesy sauce makes a gooey alternative to your turkey's gravy.
Brussels Sprouts Casserole
Goes Best with: Beef Rib Roast
Say hello to your new favorite holiday side dish. Buttery Brussels sprouts get a gourmet update with a sprinkle of shredded Asiago cheese and crisp pancetta. Pile the creamy casserole high next to a steaming slice of beef rib roast -- you won't regret it.