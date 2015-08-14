Christmas is almost here, and we're getting ready for presents and time with loved ones. When you wake up on December 25, your family and friends will be needing some festive nourishment to keep the holiday excitement going all day. For a memorable Christmas day brunch, use this holiday recipe menu as a guide to put together a spread that will rival your holiday dinnertime feast. Put on the coffee (or cocoa!)and set up your holiday table because these festive brunch ideas will have your guests waking up with a smile.

Christmas Morning Monkey Bread

Christmas isn't the same without sweets, so why not start indulging your sweet tooth at brunch? Stuff biscuit dough with red and green maraschino cherries for added holiday cheer, then decorate the finished loaf with icing, almonds, and sprinkles.

Savory Red and Green Monkey Bread

If you want your Christmas breakfast/brunch ideas to be all about savory instead of sweet, pop this pesto-filled bread in your oven. Alternating between classic basil pesto and red sun-dried tomato pesto creates a surprise of Christmassy colors inside (and makes each bite extra delicious).

Egg Baguette Bakes

Speaking of savory, your Christmas morning breakfast ideas have to include this cheesy, rich, indulgent casserole. The decadence starts with a hollowed baguette, and ends with a bubbly fontina cheese, Italian sausage, and egg filling. It might seem indulgent, but the best Christmas brunch ideas are all about celebrating, right?

Ham-Asparagus and Cheese Strata

For heartier holiday brunch ideas, layer together asparagus, French bread, ham, eggs, and Gruyere cheese. You can make this casserole look extra special by creating six indents, then cracking an egg inside each one part-way through the baking process.

Make-Ahead Tip: Prep the entire casserole, minus the eggs, the night before. On Christmas morning, pop the strata in the oven so it bakes while you spend time around the tree. (Don't forget to take a break to add the eggs!)

Eggs Benedict Bake

Eggs Benedict is always on our list of the best Christmas brunch menu ideas. This recipe takes it to new levels of party awesomeness by making it possible to prep for a crowd with little fuss.

If you don't want to spend Christmas morning in the kitchen, you can prep this recipe the night before (except for the eggs), then assemble and bake just before your meal.

Cranberry-Orange Tea Ring

Including this gorgeous tea ring at Christmas brunch is almost like having another present to open! Filled with dried cranberries and pecans then drizzled in an orange glaze, this holiday tea ring is sure to be the highlight of your Christmas morning feast.

Tip: Use kitchen shears to easily slice the "petals" of this pastry flower. Then carefully twist before baking for the pretty fanned look.

Christmas Rolls

Take a cue from Grandma's brunch ideas for Christmas morning and bake a batch of cinnamon rolls. These special Christmas rolls have a secret ingredient that keeps the dough extra soft and moist, so they'll taste a little more magical than cinnamon rolls on any other day of the year. (Here's a clue about that mystery ingredient: You might be able to use leftovers from Christmas Eve dinner.)

Strawberry and Sage Shrub

It wouldn't be Christmastime without a holiday drink to celebrate. Try a shrub—a mixture of fruit, vinegar, herbs, and spices that acts as a starter for a totally modern cocktail.

This fizzy holiday drink still uses champagne as the mixer, but gets its flavor from strawberries, lemon, sage, and honey. You can make the strawberry blend up to three days in advance, so all you have to do at brunch is pop the bubbly and say your toast!

If you're looking for more Christmas brunch party ideas, add to your holiday bar with some more breakfast cocktails. Pick a holiday bread to bake, a luscious brunch cocktail to sip, or maybe just make Christmas dinner into a showstopping Christmas brunch.