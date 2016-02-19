For a traditional Christmas Eve dinner menu that will please a crowd, opt for this 12-serving-strong beef tenderloin stuffed with popular seasonal ingredients: mushrooms, parsley, rosemary, and minced garlic. The eye-catching rolled technique and the festive color scheme, not to mention a bevvy of traditional Christmas side dishes, make this line-up perfect for enjoying before exchanging presents.

Tip: No wine handy for the tenderloin sauce? Simply substitute an equal amount of beef broth.

Serve it with: Smashed Potatoes, Braised Broccoli, and Cranberry Tarts