The Best Christmas Dinner Menus to Share This Holiday Season
Stuffed Spiral Ham
This Christmas ham dinner menu tastes as amazing as it looks. The elegant yet easy entree is stuffed with orange slices, rosemary, and garlic, then can be dressed up in your choice of five signature glazes. Orange-bourbon or cherry-rosemary, anyone? All those flavors pair perfectly with cheesy potatoes (you have our permission to use these to soak up every last drop of glaze) and a fresh Brussels sprouts salad.
Serve it with: Brussels Sprouts Salad with Hazelnuts and Cheesy Twice-Baked Potatoes
Stuffed Pork Loin
Would you rather: spinach and apricots or cherry and wild rice? We have options that feature both so you can customize this pretty pork loin recipe as you like. To save time on Christmas day, prepare the focaccia side and the pork stuffing a day in advance. (Refrigerate the latter one until you're ready to finish cooking the easy Christmas dinner menu.)
Serve it with: Easy Bacon and Olive Focaccia and Pomegranate-Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Pumpkin Mac and Cheese
Please vegetarians with this cheesy, easy Christmas dinner menu. Rich pumpkin mac casserole alongside buttery roasted sprouts—it’s such a decadent spread that no one will even notice the meat is MIA. Layer the red, white, and green Christmas Trifle in a clear dish and prepare for rave reviews each and every course.
Serve it with: Brown Butter Brussels Sprouts with Apples and Christmas Trifle
Chicken-and-Biscuit Pot Pie
If comfort food is one of the items on your holiday wishlist, consider your wish granted by this Southern Christmas dinner menu idea. The cozy single-skillet stovetop casserole takes just about an hour yet tastes like you simmered the pot pie filling all day long. Bake the drop biscuits right on top, then enjoy alongside a seasonal vegetable salad. Put a bow on the meal with a round of mini cakes that are dressed up to look just like presents under the tree.
Serve it with: Kale, Fennel, and Roasted Delicata Salad and Chocolate Bow Cupcakes
Coffee-Crusted Beef Tenderloin
Please gluten-free diners with this traditional Christmas dinner menu that includes zero wheat. It certainly won't taste like you're missing a thing, though! The rub on this gorgeous beef tenderloin is packed with flavor: ground coffee, brown sugar, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and black pepper. It, alongside the stuffed squash, smell wonderful coming out of the oven on Christmas Day.
Serve it with: Wild Rice-Stuffed Acorn Squash and Spinach Salad with Strawberry Vinaigrette
Marmalade-Glazed Roast Turkey
Give holiday guests a Christmas dinner menu to remember with this top-rated turkey. Stuffed with cherry-cranberry stuffing and resting on a bed of roasted root vegetables, the impressive entree gets a flavor boost from its citrus marmalade glaze. Just add rolls and quick-cooking garlicky green beans for the ultimate Christmas Eve dinner menu.
Serve it with: Blistered Green Beans and Buttermilk-Sage Dinner Rolls
Petite Beef Wellingtons
Beef tenderloin wrapped in a flaky pastry with mushrooms, shallots, and garlic makes a savory and delicious main course for your traditional Christmas dinner menu. Your guests will rave about this take on the classic French recipe—and won't be able to get enough of the squash and citrus sides, either. (Add a sparkling cocktail to up the ante!)
Serve it with: Peppery Roasted Acorn Squash and Broiled Citrus Salad
Beef Tenderloin with Parmesan-Herb Stuffing
For a traditional Christmas Eve dinner menu that will please a crowd, opt for this 12-serving-strong beef tenderloin stuffed with popular seasonal ingredients: mushrooms, parsley, rosemary, and minced garlic. The eye-catching rolled technique and the festive color scheme, not to mention a bevvy of traditional Christmas side dishes, make this line-up perfect for enjoying before exchanging presents.
Tip: No wine handy for the tenderloin sauce? Simply substitute an equal amount of beef broth.
Serve it with: Smashed Potatoes, Braised Broccoli, and Cranberry Tarts
Barbecue Spice-Rubbed Turkey Breast
In a hurry to finish shopping before the big day? Turn to this sped-up Christmas Eve dinner menu. Bone-in turkey breast halves cut down on the cook time required, yet offer all the classic roast bird flavors you remember from childhood pre-Santa holiday feasts. Pair the just-spicy-enough turkey with sweet-salty corn bread muffins, Thanksgiving-inspired wild rice, and a crisp lettuce salad to round out the easy spread.
Serve it with: Blue Cheese Corn Bread Muffins, Wild Rice Dressing, and Bibb Lettuce with Smoky Ranch Dressing
Peppercorn Roast Beef with Herbed Yorkshire Puddings
Cut down on hosting stress when making this spiced roast beef and Yorkshire pudding by preparing your Christmas food well before guests arrive. You can chill both traditional Christmas dinner menu recipes for up to 24 hours. Roasted vegetables, dinner rolls, and a spinach salad are a cinch to add to the holiday line-up, and almost the entire meal can be a make-ahead affair, if desired.
Serve it with: Classic Dinner Rolls, Medley of Roasted Root Vegetables, and Wilted Spinach Salad with Pears and Cranberries
Apple Cider-Ginger Brined Turkey
Sweet and tangy mingle in a gorgeous turkey that's brined for incredible flavor. Brining isn't hard (we’ll walk you through exactly how-to!)—in fact, this main dish requires just 20 minutes of hands-on time. Talk about the perfect addition to your traditional Christmas dinner menu! And since no holiday meal should be enjoyed without green beans and potatoes, add those to your table, too.
Serve it with: Classic Potato Salad and Lemony Green Beans
Homemade Butternut Squash Ravioli
The creamy farro- and vegetable-stuffed mushrooms we pair with this dish are hearty enough that they could easily be swapped with the squash ravioli and served as the main dish as part of this vegetarian Christmas Eve dinner menu—just adjust the portion sizes accordingly. Celebrate a successful holiday gathering by sipping on a minty eggnog punch as you swap stories of Christmases past. (Or start one of these 21 holiday traditions with your family this year!)
Serve it with: Creamy Farro-Smothered Portobellos and Peppermint-Eggnog Punch
Apple Butter Glazed Ham
In a hurry? Both the grilled ham entree and the spiral potato side can be on your table in less than an hour. As those cook, shake up a holiday cocktail or mocktail, then prep the semi-homemade cookie pizza and pop it in the oven. Allow it to cool as you enjoy the easy Christmas dinner menu, and enlist the kids to help decorate dessert with melted peanut butter, melted chocolate, and candy-coated chocolates.
Serve it with: Potato Tornadoes and Holiday Cookie Pizza
Sunday Beef Rib Roast
Here's a holiday roast your friends and family are sure to devour to the final ounce. Warm veggies are tossed in a savory herb-bacon topper and cooked until tender to make your holiday dining experience even more scrumptious. Plate slices of roast with a scoop of hearty winter bulgur salad and a cheddar roll. Wrap up the Christmas Eve dinner menu with your favorite classic seasonal dessert of choice (Christmas cookies, anyone?).
Serve it with: Winter Bulgur Salad with Olive Dressing and Cheese Rolls
Cherry-Stuffed Ham
Step aside, cranberry sauce! Tart cherries and sweet peach preserves add delightful fruitiness to this Christmas entree. Don't forget to add a little lemon juice for zesty freshness. A brilliant touch to this Christmas ham dinner menu: The flavor combo in the stuffing that echoes the sweet-tart notes in the cookie bites for dessert.
Serve it with: Sweet Potato Rose Tartlets and Lemon-Cranberry Tassies
Herbed Prime Rib with Two Sauces
This holiday prime rib is high on flavor. The secret lies in the buzzy blend of spices in the rub: dry mustard, espresso powder, garlic, and onion powder. Merlot Au Jus and Horseradish Cream sauces complement the red meat, while a crunchy green salad and creamy vegetable gratin make this rib-sticking prime rib Christmas dinner menu even better.
Serve it with: Butterhead Salad with Smoky Ranch and Leek Root Vegetable Gratin