Our Best Christmas Candy
Peppermint Marshmallow Snowflakes
Whether you make these peppermint candy marshmallows to go with your hot chocolate or just to enjoy on their own, you can’t deny that this Christmas candy recipe brings adorable cheer.
Marcona Almond Toffee
Toffee, a classic Christmas candy, receives a foodie makeover with the addition of Marcona almonds and sweet, indulgent white chocolate.
Rudolph Delights
This might be the cutest Christmas candy we’ve seen. Pretzels add a touch of salt while chocolate brings the sweet.
No-Bake White Chocolate and Almond Butter Balls
One part Christmas candy, one part Christmas cookie. These treats are sure to impress. Break open the bright white exterior to reveal a delicious blend of crisp, crunchy rice cereal and creamy almond butter. Drizzle melted white chocolate over the Christmas chocolates for a gourmet presentation.
Milk Chocolate Stocking Brownies
Adult cookie-decorating party opportunity! Put your steady hands to the test with these caramel brownies. The final product is a Christmas candy that tastes like a brownie and looks like a homemade candy bar.
Candy Bar Fudge
This homemade fudge combines thick, gooey caramel and crunchy peanuts for a delicious sweet that rivals your favorite candy bar. Our recipe yields 64 Christmas chocolates, making it perfect for holiday baking exchanges and large family gatherings.
Dark Chocolate Candy Bark
Looking for Christmas chocolates that take just 15 minutes of hands-on time? You’ve found it. Plus, this chocolate-on-chocolate Christmas candy requires only five ingredients and a microwave.
Peanut Butter Cups
Forget store-bought Christmas candy. Indulgent peanut butter cups are a breeze to make at home (and they're larger than store-bought, too!). Just alternate layers of melted chocolate and peanut butter in muffin cups, allowing a little time for each layer to firm up in the fridge. Simple perfection.
Oreo Truffles
You won't believe how easy it is to whip up a batch of these Christmas truffles. (Hint: you need just three ingredients.) Thirty minutes of prep gives you 50 Christmas cookies to share.
Dulce de Leche Pretzel Bites
These truffle-like Christmas candies contain layers of goodness: caramely balls of dulce de leche cookie dough and crunchy mini pretzels are finished with a pretty outer wrap of vanilla coating and sprinkles. They make a gorgeous presentation on a platter of Christmas cookies, but be sure to grab one for yourself—they won't last long!
Seriously Adorable Truffle Mice
Prepare for squeals of delight at your holiday party thanks to these Christmas truffles. Licorice tails, nonpareil eyes, and almond-slice ears add lovable character to these perfectly creamy critters. These Christmas chocolates will scamper off the plate quickly!
Pumpkin-Gingerbread Truffles
Satisfy your Christmas cookie and candy cravings at the same time with these Christmas chocolates. Crushed gingersnaps and canned pumpkin give these stunning chocolate truffles warm holiday flavor. Finish them with a snowy dusting of cocoa powder.
Cashew Brittle
Try a nutty twist on buttery brittle by trading cashews for peanuts. This old-fashioned Christmas candy recipe takes just 15 minutes of prep, and the brittle can be stored for up to a week.
Snowman Truffles
Add this happy fellow to your Christmas candy repertoire. His face is a truffle, his hat is stacked sandwich cookies, and his eyes and nose are chocolate pieces and a gumdrop slice.
Chocolate-Covered Peanut Butter Pretzels
Three ingredients are all you need for this gone-before-you-know-it Christmas candy. Simply press creamy peanut butter between two mini pretzel twists, then drizzle the sweet sandwiches with dark chocolate.
Chocolate Snowball Cookies
This recipe makes 48 cookies per batch, so pile as many of these chocolaty snowballs onto the Christmas cookie tray as you can.
Peppermint Pretzel Candies
For a delicious peppermint candy recipe that comes together in a snap, combine pretzels, peppermint, and white chocolate in your slow cooker, then shape into bite-size Christmas candy treats. This crunchy candy cane-flavor Christmas candy makes a sweet holiday gift idea.
Christmas Candy Tip: Be sure to use the low-heat setting when cooking chocolate in a slow cooker, and watch carefully to avoid scorching.
Salted Dark Chocolate-Almond Bark
A little sea salt goes a long way in this five-ingredient candy recipe. Microwave two kinds of chocolate to create the bark, then top with smoked almonds and 1/4 teaspoon large-flake salt.
Cherry-Chocolate Clusters with Salted Almonds
A sprinkle of sea salt complements the tart dried cherries in this tasty treat. Assemble the Christmas candy in your slow cooker for so-easy preparation.
No-Bake Caramel-Popcorn Drops
We've reinvented your favorite salty snack mix in the form of irresistible candy clusters. Salty pretzels, mixed nuts, popcorn, and golden raisins get the sweet treatment thanks to a creamy coating of caramel. These Christmas candies make great office treats.
Coconut Cake Balls
These festive cake balls are so much more than their gorgeous exterior. A double blast of coconut—shredded coconut and coconut milk—makes their yellow-cake interior lusciously tropical. The easy Christmas candy is ideal for a holiday potluck, too: One recipe yields 80!
Chai-Spiced Pine Cones
Homemade chai spice gives these Christmas cookies their warming wintry flavor. Santa would definitely appreciate these pretty-as-can-be Christmas candy treats.
Thin Mint Bark
A chocolate-wafer base supports beautifully swirled mint and milk chocolate baking pieces for a gorgeous, refreshing take on Christmas chocolates. This easy Christmas candy can be stored for up to two weeks, making it a great option for candy gifts.
Angel Wings
It might sound cheesy when we say these angel wings are heavenly, but trust us—these vanilla-orange Christmas cookies actually are.
Salted Chocolate-Caramel Clusters
Salty, sweet, crunchy, chewy—the best candy flavors and textures come together in this ultimate two-bite delight. The coarse sea salt is optional, but it adds a tongue-tingling saltiness and a pretty snow-like topper to this easy Christmas candy.
Peanut Butter Truffles
The combo of peanut butter and chocolate is always a hit. Top these rolled Christmas truffles with finely chopped peanuts and you'll have a delicious sweet-and-savory fusion in these Christmas chocolates.
Creamy Cranberry Fudge
Orange peel, pistachios, dried cranberries—this white fudge is full of flavorful ingredients. This creamy Christmas candy bursts with holiday colors, making it a festive addition to your holiday buffet.
Bacon Chocolate Bark
We bet the three ingredients in this easy Christmas candy recipe will hook you: thick-cut bacon, caramel sauce, and bittersweet chocolate. Enough said. Sure, the bark is delicious year-round. But the rich flavors make it a great Christmas chocolate treat.
Easy White Fudge
This creamy white fudge recipe bursts with the flavors of pecans, orange peel, and a splash of vanilla. It all adds up to a pretty treat that makes a perfect Christmas candy. Prefer chocolate fudge? Swap 3 cups semisweet chocolate baking pieces for the white baking pieces.
Candy Bar Donut Pops
Candy bars are the inspiration for these donut-hole pop treats. Cover donut holes in chocolate frosting and top with slices of your favorite candy bar for a new take on traditional Christmas candy. We like these in the summer, too, but there’s something about the holidays that demands homemade candy.
Cranberry-Cashew Clusters
This no-bake candy recipe is a cinch: Melt vanilla-flavor candy coating with nutmeg and cinnamon; mix with rice cereal, cranberries, and cashews; and top with melted chocolate. Finish with a sprinkle of cashews to top of these wintry Christmas candies.
Coconut-Macadamia Bark
Looking to hand out unique Christmas candy gifts this year? Take a break from Christmas chocolates in favor of a creamy bark made with vanilla candy coating, tropical macadamia nuts, a hint of finely shredded lime peel, and toasted coconut.
Marshmallow Truffles
Wrap marshmallow mousse around hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, or fruit (your choice!), then dunk the sweet bundle in semisweet chocolate. These impressive Christmas truffles are perfectly giftable—if you can bear to part with them!