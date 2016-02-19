38 Delicious Christmas Brunch Recipes That Might Just Inspire You to Eat Before Present Time
Jumbo Apple-Cinnamon Rolls
This Christmas breakfast idea utilizes our Test Kitchen’s top trick for fluffy, light, and tender sweet rolls: Mashed potatoes. (Trust us!) From there, we transform it into an apple pie-inspired mashup by layering cinnamon-dusted sliced apples in between the flaky layers.
Make-Ahead Tip: Assemble the breakfast skillet recipe the night before, chill, then thaw for 30 minutes before baking.
Gooey Monkey Bread
Dreamy dessert or warm breakfast? We say, “both!” There’s no wrong time to serve this pull-apart bread, but we’re especially fond of it as a Christmas breakfast recipe. Maple syrup and caramel sauce make this our most ooey-gooey monkey bread ever, and everyone will be scrambling to snag the last bite. While it looks like you spent all night fussing over it, the sweet breakfast requires just 20 minutes of prep time thanks to a headstart from refrigerated buttermilk biscuits.
Chilaquiles Breakfast Casserole
Just as appropriate before noon as it is at the dinner table, this Christmas breakfast casserole is like the polar opposite of a bowl of bran flakes. Piping hot, full of fiery ingredients, and packed with protein, this Mexican-inspired dish will keep everyone energized through a day full of new-toy action or sports-cheering. Set out platters of avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, and tortilla chips so everyone can garnish their own serving as desired.
Manchego and Brandied Cherry Scones
Lightly nutty Manchego cheese and lush cherries fill these scones for a totally irresistible combination of savory and sweet. Offer a bowl of cherry jam for guests to slather over their scones at the Christmas day breakfast table.
Make-Ahead Tip: Mix the batter up to 12 hours in advance, then shape and bake the scones after you wake up on Christmas morning.
Ham and Cheese Slab Pies
Flaky, gooey, and a little zippy (thanks to the mustard), these savory breakfast pastries will be a hit at your holiday feast. If you're a devotee of make-ahead Christmas morning breakfast recipes, take a close look. These store beautifully in your freezer for up to two months.
Bacon-Asparagus Strata
With its green asparagus and red sweet peppers, this make-ahead Christmas breakfast casserole matches the colors of Christmas. Bacon and Swiss cheese make it especially irresistible. If you prefer an even more substantial slice, try our variation featuring sausage, mushrooms, and cheddar.
Mascarpone-Stuffed French Toast with Salted Caramel-Banana Sauce
The rich filling of mascarpone, cream cheese, and sugared nuts in this Christmas breakfast recipe captures the true spirit of the holidays. It's slightly over the top and will make the day feel oh, so special. Prepare it the night before for more time for the gift exchange (and relaxing).
Puffed Oven Pancake with Glazed Apples
You’re going to flip over the flavors in this no-flip pancake. The recipe offers everything you love about puffy flapjacks, but with one major advantage. It bakes effortlessly in the oven while you get ready for the day (or start one of these 21 holiday traditions), making it an easygoing Christmas breakfast idea.
Cherry-Almond Danish
Peeling apart the layers of this braided bread is even more fun than unwrapping presents. You can eat the gifts (cherry preserves and sliced almonds) hiding inside! Serve slices of this fruit-filled beauty with steaming cups of coffee and hot cocoa for Christmas morning breakfast.
Test Kitchen Tip: If cherries aren’t your top choice, try the same method with raspberry, orange, apricot...or even a mix of flavors.
Caramelized Onion Breakfast Casserole
Sweet ribbons of caramelized onions contrast with the salty bacon and creamy Muenster in this crowd-pleasing make-ahead Christmas breakfast casserole. (Tucking broccoli in with all the other diner-inspired goodies is a painless way to inspire picky eaters to eat a few vitamins, too.) PS: Don't be surprised when the dish is requested again for New Year's brunch!
Savory Brunch Muffin
If you're looking for Christmas breakfast ideas that can be served around the tree instead of around the table, then these muffins are for you! Smoked salmon and hard-boiled eggs are cooked into an easy-to-maneuver muffin. Watch our how-to video for this easy breakfast recipe.
Baklava Monkey Bread
Baklava for breakfast? Sure! The filo-layered, nut- and honey-filled Greek dessert inspires the flavors of this Christmas day breakfast, while the format of the cast-iron skillet recipe maintains its familiar monkey bread shape and style. For a satisfying mix of flavors and textures, opt for both pistachios and walnuts to dress up the honey butter-glazed store-bought refrigerated biscuits.
Easy Huevos Rancheros Casserole
Head south for winter! Well, at least for a meal. This Mexican-inspired Christmas breakfast casserole is full of south-of-the-border flair that will warm up even the chilliest of Christmas mornings. Garnish this egg-and-potato bake with salsa and sour cream, and serve alongside freshly squeezed juice.
Bacon-Caramel Rolls
For many, a traditional holiday breakfast wouldn’t be complete without a pan of gooey caramel rolls. But who says you have to start from scratch? Frozen bread dough keeps this Christmas breakfast idea simple. And the bonus bacon keep it savory enough for those who aren’t on Team Sweet.
Bacon-Mushroom Quiche with Gruyere and Thyme
Good news! This rich, colorful quiche (essentially a decked-out egg pie) also happens to be a great make-ahead breakfast casserole. Assemble and bake it up to 24 hours in advance, then chill and reheat for 10 minutes as you pour a round of mimosas. Breakfast pastries and a fruit salad will round out your Christmas day breakfast menu.
Zucchini-Brie Breakfast Casseroles
Triple-cream cheese isn’t just for charcuterie platters. The richness of Brie, plus the freshness of zucchini, green onions, and dill elevate this meatless make-ahead Christmas breakfast casserole. It will surely satisfy the vegetarians in your family. For everyone else, add a serving of crisp bacon on the side.
Overnight Cranberry Coffee Cake
Grab your French press and start a fresh batch of java. A steaming cup of coffee is the only thing that could make this baked beauty better, in our opinion! With its in-season cranberries and convenient make-ahead angle, this buttery coffee cake easily snagged a top spot on our list of great Christmas breakfast ideas. To please heartier appetites, serve with scrambled eggs and bacon for an easy-peasy Christmas menu.
Porcini Biscuits and Mushroom Gravy
A double dose of mushrooms gives this Christmas breakfast idea loads of earthy, delicious flavor. Level one: dried ground porcini in the biscuit dough. Level two: a full pound of your mushroom(s) of choice in the garlicky gravy. Pour that gravy on top of the aforementioned flaky biscuits, then all that’s left to do before you dig in is put an egg on it, naturally!
Eggs Benedict Bake
Few a.m.-friendly recipes are as opulent as Eggs Benedict. This version is less tricky than most, because you don’t have to fuss with a classic hollandaise sauce. Better yet, you can make the Christmas breakfast recipe up to 24 hours in advance. Just add the perfectly-poached eggs and mock hollandaise just prior to serving.
Four-Cheese Zucchini Strata
The best Christmas brunch ideas can be prepped ahead and popped into the oven while you’re opening presents. That’s the M.O. with this irresistible strata. You’ll also love the way the recipe calls on purchased focaccia bread—an ingredient that adds garlic and herb flavors amidst the windfall of luscious cheese.
Quiche Lorraine
When you’re on the hunt for crowd-pleasing Christmas breakfast ideas, you can’t go wrong with Quiche Lorraine. Its combination of cheese and bacon in a rich, savory custard—all cradled in a buttery crust. Just like Christmas and eggnog, this combo never fails to please.
Stuffed Waffles
The gift hiding inside this Christmas morning breakfast: cheese, bacon, basil, and tomatoes. Sandwich those savory fixings between just-slightly-sweet buttermilk batter and press into a waffle shape. Voila: A perfectly-acceptable-to-eat-before-noon panini. Prepare for some epic cheese pulls as everyone grabs their portion!
Roasted Banana Bread
Whether you’re looking for Christmas breakfast ideas to casually enjoy while opening presents around the tree or are headed to a family member’s house and want to bring a menu contribution, banana bread will fit the bill. But before you roll up your sleeves, check out our secret to adding natural sweetness and distinctive flavor to this classic breakfast recipe.
Cheesy Potato Bake with Eggs
Potatoes au gratin join forces with scrambled eggs in this one tasty, towering entree. This hearty Christmas breakfast recipe features smoky bacon, fresh tomatoes, broccoli, and potatoes for a holiday-worthy breakfast casserole. Slash prep time by using a food processor or mandoline to slice the potatoes.
Banana Pancakes with Chocolate Bits and Raspberries
Chocolate and bananas make these breakfast pancakes Christmas-morning special. The bonus of fresh red raspberries adds extra sweetness and holiday color to the recipe.
Roasted Breakfast Pears
This Christmas breakfast idea showcases fresh, in-season pears. Serve them alongside breakfast pancakes or waffles and savory sausage links to complete your brunch menu.
Bagel, Lox, and Egg Strata
If you’re looking for Christmas breakfast ideas that veer off the beaten path, try this clever update on bagels and lox. Serve it once, and the easy make-ahead breakfast casserole might just become a holiday tradition!
Blueberry-Cream Cheese Pastries
Because they start with purchased puff pastry, these rich and flaky breakfast danishes are much easier to make than they look! Serve them with poached eggs and Canadian bacon for a memorable Christmas morning breakfast. (We like to tuck away a bonus pastry or two for afternoon tea time, too.)
Spicy Sicilian Strata
Take your taste buds to Italy without stepping foot outside of your front door (or switching out of your slippers). The green spinach and red dried tomatoes in this recipe will add unmistakable holiday hues to your December 25 menu. Prep and chill the Mediterranean-inspired Christmas breakfast casserole recipe up to 24 hours in advance.
Gingerbread Cinnamon Rolls
Few Christmas breakfast ideas are more festive than these delightful rolls! The recipe combines the marvelous flavors of gingerbread cookies and the comforting appeal of cinnamon rolls. Your family will adore these holiday breakfast pastries, they might still be talking about them—and asking for another batch—come July.
Cheesy Chorizo Sheet Pan Frittata
Serving a crowd? This Christmas day breakfast has you covered. The unique sheet pan recipe (yep, you can cook 18 whole eggs in the oven at once!) makes it remarkably quick and easy to share a savory eye-opening meal. You’re just 25 minutes away from this egg entree that’s studded with chorizo, peppers, and black beans.
Apple-Almond Cinnamon Strata
Take apple beyond the pie with our Christmas brunch casserole that's packed with cinnamon-spiced apples and almonds. We love serving it alongside smoked bacon for an irresistible mix of sweet and savory.
Caramel Banana Pecan Bread Casserole
If you’re a fan of Christmas breakfast ideas that call on your slow cooker, this recipe will fit the bill! Serve slices of this ooey-gooey treat with coffee or cocoa for a memorable holiday-morning indulgence.
Honey-Lemon Cottage Cheese Pancakes
For a more intimate gathering, consider this Christmas breakfast recipe that will transport everyone back to their Saturday morning childhood breakfast table. Tender and remarkably moist, these lemon pancakes just so happen to offer a major metabolism benefit, too, all courtesy of the cottage cheese.
Test Kitchen Tip: As you finish the separate batches, keep the earliest ‘cakes warm in a 200°F oven on a sheet pan.