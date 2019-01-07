Christmas Recipes

Find delicious holiday recipes, create a menu for Christmas dinner, and serve the perfect Christmas punch! We have you covered with recipes for elegant holiday appetizers, Christmas dinners, and more. If you're expecting a lot of guests this holiday, our Christmas casserole recipes feed a crowd and feature festive seasonal ingredients. It can be a busy time of year, so our make-ahead side dishes work great as low-key Christmas recipe ideas. But when it comes to Christmas cooking, we like to skip right to dessert. Our Christmas cookies are some of the most popular recipes on our site, and they don't disappoint. Gingerbread cookies, thumbprint cookies, and sugar cookies all make the cut. Or start a new tradition with our Christmas candy recipes and look to our Christmas pies or holiday cakes for your next party. It's also a great time of year to pair a special drink with your dinner or desserts. Our festive holiday drink recipes include fabulous cocktails and punch ideas that will keep guests mingling.

7 Classic Recipes to Make With Your Mom This Christmas

Step into the kitchen with Mom and bake a big batch of classic Christmas cookies, then add to your Christmas potluck spread with these cozy comfort food recipes. You'll share snacks and make memories with mom by enjoying the best gift of the season: time.
Jolly Santa Treats That Deserve a Spot on the "Nice" List

Santa is arriving early this year, thanks to these adorable treats! These super-cute Christmas desserts look just like Santa Claus (sometimes with a few of his reindeer in tow), so you won’t have to wait until Christmas Eve to catch a glimpse of the jolly old elf. These Santa sweets are sure to put you in the Christmas spirit, so plan a day of family baking, decorating, and taste-testing!
How Soon Is Too Soon to Stock Up on Christmas Foods?

No need to wait for Black Friday to stock up on these Christmas-themed grocery store finds. From sugar cookie cereal to Elf cookies, these Christmas food products can be a "To: Me, From: Me" gift earlier than ever this year.
15 Fabulous Fudge Recipes

Fudge may seem like a treat only for the holiday season, but we're giving you permission to enjoy this creamy, dreamy dessert year-round. After all, these melt-in-your-mouth fudge recipes are too good to limit to just one season. Whether you're in the mood for classic chocolate fudge or want to go out of the box with creamy cranberry, all of these fudge recipes are worth savoring.
Snowflake Sweets That Are One of a Kind

It's time to let it snow—but you can put down your shovel. These snowflakes are coming from your kitchen, not the clouds. Snowflake cookies, marshmallows, pastries, and more are an ideal way to celebrate the season (plus, you can still enjoy these treats after the holidays are over!).
15 Trifle Recipes: Your New Favorite Dessert

Trifle recipes are like enjoying multiple desserts in one; plus, they're a gorgeous finish to any meal. Each of these trifles swaps in different ingredients, such as pudding, ice cream, or full cake layers. Whether the holidays are coming and you're searching for a Christmas trifle recipe, or you want to bring this crowd-pleasing dessert to your summer potluck, trifle recipes are about to become your new go-to dessert.
Wreath-Shape Treats for Extra Holiday Cheer

Not intended for your front door, these edible wreath treats are meant to decorate your dessert table. Make individual wreath-shape sweets for a cookie exchange, or bake up one giant wreath dessert to impress a crowd after Christmas dinner. The decorations on top are what make each of these wreaths special, so turn on your favorite holiday music, grab your frosting and sprinkles, and get ready to spread the holiday cheer!
Make a Holiday Cake Pop Tree

This delicious cake pop tree is about to be your new favorite holiday party food. Add homemade cake pops to a simple tree form to make the tastiest tree you've ever decorated. Plus, get our favorite cake pop recipe!
Make-and-Freeze Bar Cookies That Will Save Your Holiday

Truffle Recipes That Beat Store-Bought Desserts

6 Crazy Eggnog Recipes That Will Make You Fall in Love

The Yule Log Cake That Will Win the Holidays

The Best Gluten-Free Christmas Breakfast

Serve up a delicious holiday breakfast on Christmas morning with these gluten-free delights. Your family will love them as much as their presents!

Elegant Dinner Party Buffet

Luscious Chocolate-Peanut Butter Holiday Desserts

Our Best Holiday Brunch Breads

Easy Holiday Baking

25-Minute (or Less) Holiday Appetizers

Vintage Holiday Recipes Worth Reviving

38 Delicious Christmas Brunch Recipes That Might Just Inspire You to Eat Before Present Time

Christmas Cookie Recipes

Festive and Fun Holiday Drinks

Classic Holiday Recipes

Our Best Christmas Candy

35 Timesaving Make-Ahead Side Dishes for a Stress-Free Holiday

Decadent White Chocolate Desserts

The Best Christmas Dinner Menus to Share This Holiday Season

Stunning Peppermint Desserts

Christmas Food Gifts: Recipes + Wrapping Ideas Using Jars

Gingerbread Cookies

Red and Green Christmas Cookies

Easy Holiday Dinner Recipes from Scott Peacock

Cute Aah-Inducing Christmas Sweets

Side Dishes for a Traditional Christmas Dinner

Fancy Christmas Garnishes

Pure & Simple Christmas Dinner Recipes

Festive Make-Ahead Meal Ideas

Delicious Ideas for Christmas Leftovers

