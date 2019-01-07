Christmas Recipes

7 Classic Recipes to Make With Your Mom This Christmas
Step into the kitchen with Mom and bake a big batch of classic Christmas cookies, then add to your Christmas potluck spread with these cozy comfort food recipes. You'll share snacks and make memories with mom by enjoying the best gift of the season: time.Read More
Jolly Santa Treats That Deserve a Spot on the "Nice" List
Santa is arriving early this year, thanks to these adorable treats! These super-cute Christmas desserts look just like Santa Claus (sometimes with a few of his reindeer in tow), so you won’t have to wait until Christmas Eve to catch a glimpse of the jolly old elf. These Santa sweets are sure to put you in the Christmas spirit, so plan a day of family baking, decorating, and taste-testing!Read More
How Soon Is Too Soon to Stock Up on Christmas Foods?
No need to wait for Black Friday to stock up on these Christmas-themed grocery store finds. From sugar cookie cereal to Elf cookies, these Christmas food products can be a "To: Me, From: Me" gift earlier than ever this year.Read More
15 Fabulous Fudge Recipes
Fudge may seem like a treat only for the holiday season, but we're giving you permission to enjoy this creamy, dreamy dessert year-round. After all, these melt-in-your-mouth fudge recipes are too good to limit to just one season. Whether you're in the mood for classic chocolate fudge or want to go out of the box with creamy cranberry, all of these fudge recipes are worth savoring.Read More
Snowflake Sweets That Are One of a Kind
It's time to let it snow—but you can put down your shovel. These snowflakes are coming from your kitchen, not the clouds. Snowflake cookies, marshmallows, pastries, and more are an ideal way to celebrate the season (plus, you can still enjoy these treats after the holidays are over!).Read More
15 Trifle Recipes: Your New Favorite Dessert
Trifle recipes are like enjoying multiple desserts in one; plus, they're a gorgeous finish to any meal. Each of these trifles swaps in different ingredients, such as pudding, ice cream, or full cake layers. Whether the holidays are coming and you're searching for a Christmas trifle recipe, or you want to bring this crowd-pleasing dessert to your summer potluck, trifle recipes are about to become your new go-to dessert.Read More