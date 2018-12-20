A Definitive Ranking of the Least Popular Christmas Candies in America
A new survey reports these are the least popular Christmas candies in the country—and the results are unexpected.
With Christmas just around the corner, I'm already anticipating opening my stocking and snacking on all the Christmas candy inside. And this year, I'm hoping Santa brings me the good stuff.
The National Retail Federation says Americans typically spend around $2 billion on Christmas candy each year—but with so many options, how do you know what's good and what you should leave on the shelf? The experts at CandyStore.com wondered the same thing, so they conducted a survey of more than 11,000 customers and put together a list of the least popular Christmas candy of 2020 so you know what not to add to your stockings this year.
This is the definitive ranking of this year’s least popular Christmas candy—and we have to say some of the results surprised us.
While ribbon candy is absolutely gorgeous and is actually pretty tasty (it comes in so many flavors!), it can be difficult to eat. We never know what to do with all those loops. Do you bite right into one end? Try to break off a tiny piece of each individual loop? We’ll be using our ribbon candy for decorative purposes only this year with an adorable ribbon candy Christmas ornament.
The Candy Store reports that peppermint bark was the most controversial candy on the list, since it also was one of the most popular candies for them this year. It seems the main complaint of this candy is that it’s way overexposed, meaning that by the end of the season, people are tired of bark and ready for something new. If you're not loving classic peppermint bark this holiday, try our candy cane bark.
As someone who prefers the fruity canes to classic peppermint, this one surprised me. The survey reported that the variety of non-mint flavors is what landed this candy on the naughty list. People might like the fruit ones, but flavors like gravy (yes, you read that right) ruin it for everyone.
This is one of those candies your grandma always has out in a bowl that no one really eats. There are probably a few family members who will nibble on it, but this definitely isn’t one of our favorites.
I had never heard of these before, but apparently America feels strongly that they're not something you want to find in your stocking on Christmas morning. If you're not familiar with them either, they're a combination of milk chocolate and orange cream, shaped like an orange. If I'm going to open a chocolate shape, I'd rather have a chocolate Santa.
While Peeps are most popular around Easter time, there usually is no shortage of overly-food-dyed Christmas trees, reindeer, gingerbread, and snowmen at the holidays. According to the survey results, it’s not the colors or the shapes consumers dislike; it’s the unnatural holiday flavors. Peppermint bark and cinnamon roll-flavored peeps were not a hit with this crowd. However, consumers need not worry this year, because holiday Peeps won't be available in 2020.
The debate about candy corn is always heated around Halloween, but we never knew people felt so strongly about the red and green version. Reindeer corn is essentially the classic candy corn recipe with different food dye added, so we’re not too surprised this sugary treat landed the title of fourth-most-hated Christmas candy in America.
Most people don’t associate LifeSavers with Christmas candies—except when they come packaged in a Christmas story book, apparently. LifeSavers don’t come in holiday flavors, and packaging them with Christmas wrap doesn’t necessarily make them something we want to find in our stockings.
This candy elicited the strongest reactions from consumers, some of which included “hard and stale,” “so, so gross,” and even “unholy.” We have to admit, we don’t disagree with the comments about the texture being off and the mint flavor not living up to expectations. Santa, feel free to skip our stockings when doling out this Christmas candy. It was the #1 worst candy in 2019, so it's dropped a spot in the last year.
It was the runner-up in 2019, but this year chocolate-covered cherry cordials swooped into the #1 spot to earn the title of worst Christmas candy in America. In the survey, CandyStore.com published specific customer complaints for each candy, and the main reason people don’t love these chocolate-covered cherry treats is the pink liquid that surrounds the cherry filling. We’re not exactly sure what it is, but as long as you eat the candy in one bite you won’t notice it too much while eating it.
