With Christmas just around the corner, I'm already anticipating opening my stocking and snacking on all the Christmas candy inside. And this year, I'm hoping Santa brings me the good stuff.

The National Retail Federation says Americans typically spend around $2 billion on Christmas candy each year—but with so many options, how do you know what's good and what you should leave on the shelf? The experts at CandyStore.com wondered the same thing, so they conducted a survey of more than 11,000 customers and put together a list of the least popular Christmas candy of 2020 so you know what not to add to your stockings this year.