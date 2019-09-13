7 Ways to Watch Hallmark Christmas Movies Without Cable

Hallmark has its own streaming service called Hallmark Movies Now, which is just $5.99 a month. The monthly membership allows you to cancel at any time, so you can treat yourself to a few months on non-stop Christmas movies without committing to anything for the rest of the year.

You can watch the service on devices like your phone, tablet, or laptop, but the streaming service is also compatible with a number of smart TVs and media players too. Hallmark Movies Now includes access to a number of Hallmark Hall of Fame movies as well as original movies, series, and specials from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. One thing to keep in mind is that the newest movies won’t be hitting Hallmark Movies Now this year—so if watching nostalgic holiday movies from years past is your thing, this is definitely worth the money.