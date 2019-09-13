7 Ways to Watch Hallmark Christmas Movies Without Cable
You don’t need a fancy cable package to watch the best Christmas movies this season.
With just over two months until Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas officially kicks off, we're already planning our movie marathons. Hallmark's Christmas in July program has already wrapped, but the channel airs Christmas movies year-round now (here's what to watch this month!), so we can get a fix of Christmas cheer anytime we want. In years past, you had to have cable or a television subscription to watch the newest Hallmark Christmas movies—but luckily for those of us who have already cut the cord, there are plenty of (cheap) alternative options.
You don’t need a fancy cable package to watch Hallmark’s 40 new Christmas movies this year. No matter how you decide watch it, this year’s Hallmark holiday movie lineup looks fantastic, and we’re already looking forward to snuggling up on the couch for a Christmas movie marathon. We’ve rounded up the best streaming options that will save you a few bucks—so you’ll have more to spend on this year’s best Christmas gifts.
Certain Hallmark movies are available for streaming on Prime Video, the video component of Amazon Prime. Subscribe to Hallmark Movies Now (it's listed as a Prime Video channel) and get access to over 1,000 hours of Hallmark original movies.
Frndly TV, a new streaming service, gives you access to 12 family-friendly channels—including the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama—for just $5.99 a month. With the service, you’ll be able to watch all the new releases as they air on cable, plus shows on-demand, so you can binge-watch some of your favorite Hallmark movies all season long. Plus, Frndly TV works with apple, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast, and you can cancel your subscription anytime. If you’re wanting to keep up with friends and coworkers as they chat about the latest releases, this is definitely the service to choose.
Hallmark has its own streaming service called Hallmark Movies Now, which is just $5.99 a month. The monthly membership allows you to cancel at any time, so you can treat yourself to a few months on non-stop Christmas movies without committing to anything for the rest of the year.
You can watch the service on devices like your phone, tablet, or laptop, but the streaming service is also compatible with a number of smart TVs and media players too. Hallmark Movies Now includes access to a number of Hallmark Hall of Fame movies as well as original movies, series, and specials from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. One thing to keep in mind is that the newest movies won’t be hitting Hallmark Movies Now this year—so if watching nostalgic holiday movies from years past is your thing, this is definitely worth the money.
For other ways to stay up-to-date on all things Hallmark, you’ll want to consider adding the Hallmark Channel to another service. It’s relatively inexpensive to add Hallmark Channel to an alternative like Sling TV, Philo, or AT&T TV Now—which are some of the best streaming services to replace cable. Purchase the ‘Lifestyles Extra’ package for $5 a month on Sling TV to watch Hallmark movies in real-time.
If you don't have cable but are interested in watching several basic channels, we recommend investing $20 a month for a Philo service: You’ll get access to Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, along with a number of other channels.
The AT&T TV Now service runs about $35 a month, making it one of the more expensive options—but Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are included in the subscription and it’s still cheaper than a traditional cable package. If you'll watch the other channels included in the package, it could be worth the splurge.
If you're looking to watch all your favorite Hallmark Christmas movies as well as other prime-time shows and movies, FuboTV is a great option since it closely mimics the channel lineup typically found on most cable packages. For $60 a month, you'll have access to more than 100 channels. Sign up for a free trial to test it out before you commit.
