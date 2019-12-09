8 Clever Ways to Make Your Christmas Celebration More Sustainable

American cities shine 20 to 50% brighter from space between Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to NASA research.

“While that can bring a lot of cheer during this dark time of the year, it also takes a lot of energy. LED bulbs use at least 75% less energy, so that’s a much smaller climate footprint and much lower bills,” Hoover says.

Admittedly, the initial investment for strands of LED Christmas lights is higher (generally about $5 to $15 more for a strand of LED lights compared to conventional, depending on the number of bulbs), but Hoover says the lower energy bill quickly makes up for the difference in upfront costs.

“They also last a lot longer—up to 40 seasons!—so you are saving money and sending fewer strands into the trash year after year. On top of all that, there’s also a lower fire risk, since LEDs don’t get as hot against your tree,” she says.

