18 Sentimental Christmas Quotes That’ll Remind You What the Holiday is All About
These festive phrases will have you in the holiday spirit in no time.
Now that we’re in full holiday mode, it can be easy to focus on the things we don’t get to do this year. But while big holiday parties and cookie exchanges might be postponed until next year, Christmas itself isn’t going anywhere. If you’re having trouble getting into the holiday spirit with all that’s going on, take a minute to think about what the season means to you and find a few ways to celebrate at home with your family.
To help you find an extra dose of Christmas cheer, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite sentimental quotes about the holiday season. Use these phrases to inspire this year’s Christmas cards, or simply share one with a friend or family member to spread the holiday spirit.
"Christmas is most truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it most."
– Ruth Carter Stapleton
"Christmas gives us an opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us."
– David Cameron
“Nothing ever seems too bad, too hard or too sad when you've got a Christmas tree in the living room.”
– Nora Roberts
“We are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.”
– Laura Ingalls Wilder
“Unless we make Christmas an occasion to share our blessings, all the snow in Alaska won’t make it white.”
– Bing Crosby
"When we recall Christmas past, we usually find that the simplest things—not the great occasions—give off the greatest glow of happiness."
– Bob Hope
"I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year."
– Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol
"Christmas is a day of meaning and traditions, a special day spent in the warm circle of family and friends."
– Margaret Thatcher
