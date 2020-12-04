18 Sentimental Christmas Quotes That’ll Remind You What the Holiday is All About

These festive phrases will have you in the holiday spirit in no time.

By Emily VanSchmus
December 04, 2020
Now that we’re in full holiday mode, it can be easy to focus on the things we don’t get to do this year. But while big holiday parties and cookie exchanges might be postponed until next year, Christmas itself isn’t going anywhere. If you’re having trouble getting into the holiday spirit with all that’s going on, take a minute to think about what the season means to you and find a few ways to celebrate at home with your family

To help you find an extra dose of Christmas cheer, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite sentimental quotes about the holiday season. Use these phrases to inspire this year’s Christmas cards, or simply share one with a friend or family member to spread the holiday spirit.

"A good conscience is a continual Christmas."

– Benjamin Franklin

"Christmas is most truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it most."

– Ruth Carter Stapleton

"Christmas gives us an opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us."

– David Cameron

“Nothing ever seems too bad, too hard or too sad when you've got a Christmas tree in the living room.”

– Nora Roberts

"It's not how much we give but how much love we put into giving."

– Mother Theresa

“Christmas is the season for kindling the fire of hospitality.”

– Washington Irving

"Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection."

– Winston Churchill

“We are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.”

– Laura Ingalls Wilder

“Unless we make Christmas an occasion to share our blessings, all the snow in Alaska won’t make it white.”

– Bing Crosby

"Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind."

– Calvin Coolidge

"When we recall Christmas past, we usually find that the simplest things—not the great occasions—give off the greatest glow of happiness."

– Bob Hope

"I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year." 

Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol

"Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone."

– Charles M. Schulz

"Christmas is a day of meaning and traditions, a special day spent in the warm circle of family and friends."

– Margaret Thatcher

“Christmas isn't a season. It's a feeling." 

— Edna Ferber

"At Christmas, all roads lead home." 

– Marjorie Holmes

“There's nothing cozier than a Christmas tree all lit up.” 

– Jenny Han

“Christmas is the day that holds all time together.”

– Alexander Smith

