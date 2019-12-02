Perhaps your Christmas dinner is a bit earlier or later than December 25 this year. Or maybe you celebrate another winter holiday, such as the eight days of Hanukkah. Or you could just be craving a delicious dinner after seeing that just-released blockbuster movie. (We’re partial to cozying up to a Hallmark holiday movie at home, though!). Whatever the reason you’re planning to be out and about, we’ve rounded up a guide to restaurants and stores open on Christmas day 2019. While most department stores, malls, and fast-food chains close up shop for the day, some convenience stores and supermarkets will still have their lights on. A handful of buffets, diners, and sit-down restaurants plan to be open on Christmas day as well.

Certain local branches may opt to close for the holiday, so contact your neighborhood location directly to confirm before setting your Christmas agenda.

Stores Open on Christmas Day

7-Eleven

Acme

Albertsons

CVS

Duane Reade

Family Dollar

Giant Food

Morton Williams

Rite Aid

Safeway

Walgreens

Wawa

Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Benihana

Buca Di Beppo

Buffalo Wild Wings

Cracker Barrel

Denny’s

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

IHOP

Macaroni Grill

Marie Callender’s

Old Country Buffet

Perkins

Ruth’s Chris

Starbucks

Waffle House

If you're still planning your holiday, get our tips for making Christmas morning special. On Christmas, whether you open presents with a steaming mug of hot chocolate or host a festive family gathering, these meaningful holiday traditions will help you make the most of the season.