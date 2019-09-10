21 Holiday Traditions to Start with Your Family This Year
We all know that the holidays can be super busy and stressful. But this year, we’re on a mission to take back family time by creating holiday traditions that we can do together. Carving out these small moments of time adds up and the memories you make this year will be fun to build on for years to come. From advent calendars and homemade ornaments, caroling and cookie exchanges, we have tips to help you make the most of your time together this Christmas season. Whether you like to cuddle by the fire, head out to chop down a tree, or share the spirit with loved ones around you, these nostalgic holiday ideas will have you feeling merry and bright in no time!
Capture Handprints
Your kids will never be as little as they are this year (sniff!) so be sure to seal their handprints in a keepsake ornament to hang on the tree each year. It’s probably a good idea to make an extra set for the grandparents too.
Make a Christmas Mantel Village
Decorate the mantel (or a side table or shelf) with this modern Christmas village. Get the family involved in the crafting or set aside some me-time to take this on and enjoy how it makes you merry it all season long.
Hang an Advent Calendar
Counting down the days is a simple way to make the whole month of December more fun. Make this DIY advent calendar to use year after year and fill it with fun activities, crafts, experiences, and gifts to fit the preferences and schedules of your family. (Or, pick up a chocolate-filled advent calendar…which is its own sort of fun too!).
Create a Gift Scavenger Hunt
Want to see the kids go even crazier with glee than usual come Christmas? Hide their presents around the house! This is a fun activity to do with small children or friends to celebrate the holidays together. And it’s an easy way to take a white elephant party game to the next level.
Give New Ornaments Each Year
Share a new ornament with each kid as a special way to commemorate the year. Or go to a favorite store and choose them together. If you write the year on the back of each one, you’ll be able to reminisce whenever you decorate the Christmas tree in future years!
Gift Experiences
Maybe you start by setting aside each Saturday morning in December to do something together as a family. Or you take each kid on a special solo date. Pick an experiential gift you might not usually do (like ice skating or caroling) in the days leading up to Christmas and let it add to the holiday joy.
Call Santa
Sure, writing Christmas letters is fun, but calling Santa on the phone and leaving him a message will give the kids a total thrill! Be sure to remind the kids to tell Santa where they’re calling from and whether they’ve been naughty or nice.
Make Tamales Together
Start an annual tradition of coming together to make a big batch of tamales—and then eat them, alongside your favorite big-batch cocktails and sides. This is a perfect activity to do with a crowd (you know what they say about many hands!) and it will be an event to look forward to year after year.
Watch Hallmark Movies
Have a Hallmark Christmas movie night and pick your favorite, or plan to watch one every Friday night leading up to Christmas. (Cozy PJs optional, but recommended!) The channel churns out heartwarming movies all season long, so mark your calendar and make it a new habit to share.
Have a Holiday Game Night
Elf Bingo anyone?! We have all the holiday printables you need to have holiday game nights with the kids. Elf Bingo will help them remember to do good deeds, activity card placemats will keep mealtime drama at bay, and word games will help everyone stay sharp even while on winter break.
Make a Gingerbread House
Use a kit or make the cookie pieces from scratch. Make one big classic house together or let each person assemble and decorate their own—like this confetti cookie version. There are so many ways to do this classic Christmas activity and they’re all right by us!
Bake Cookies
Sample and share Christmas cookies, both classic and new, with an afternoon of baking as a family. Have the kids help choose the recipes, make the cookies, and decorate the finished treats with frosting and sprinkles.
Watch It’s a Wonderful Life
It’s a classic for a reason and this year is a perfect time to start a yearly viewing of this holiday movie with the family. Bring on the popcorn and cocoa, build a fire, and cozy up to watch George Bailey find the wonder in his own life again…we bet it will inspire you to do the same.
Start a Gratitude Jar
Help the whole family be thankful all season long with a simple gratitude jar project. Make the jar, then have everyone write out their daily moment of gratitude at dinnertime. Read them together as a family on New Year’s Eve to start the new year on a wonderful note.
Craft Gift Tags
When’s the last time you crafted as a family? If it’s been a while, now is a great time to get back into it! Put on a favorite holiday playlist and make a stash of these pretty handmade gift tags from no-bake clay. They’re easy enough for little kids, yet satisfying for the grown-ups to make too.
Cut Down Your Own Tree
Go old-school and chop down your own tree this year at a local tree farm. Not an option? Just focus on making it a fun activity to pick out the tree together. Be sure to have a cup of hot cocoa while you search for the perfect pine or spruce!