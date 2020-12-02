7 Hot Cocoa Charcuterie Boards to Make This Winter

There’s something about the holidays that just makes me want to whip up a festive snack board. I love entertaining at the holidays, but since I'm not hosting any parties this year, making a small charcuterie board for my household has been a fun way to stay in the holiday spirit. Whether it’s a Christmas charcuterie board or a meat and cheese charcuterie gingerbread house , I’ve already seen plenty of non-traditional food boards this season—and now, hot chocolate charcuterie boards are popping up all over my Instagram feed, and I absolutely have to make one.

The idea is simple: Rather than cheese, meat, and fruit, these charcuterie boards are filled with all the necessities for a tasty mug of hot cocoa. Whether you top it with whipped cream, sprinkles, marshmallows, or candy cane pieces, these creative cocoa creations will help you celebrate the cold winter months. While this seems to be a relatively new trend—there are only about 110 Instagram posts with #hotchocolateboard and #hotchocolatecharcuterie—we’re predicting these boards will be one of the hottest holiday trends of the year. I’ve rounded up a few of my favorite ideas so you can start re-creating these ideas ASAP.