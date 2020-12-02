7 Hot Cocoa Charcuterie Boards to Make This Winter
This is about to be your new favorite holiday trend.
There’s something about the holidays that just makes me want to whip up a festive snack board. I love entertaining at the holidays, but since I'm not hosting any parties this year, making a small charcuterie board for my household has been a fun way to stay in the holiday spirit. Whether it’s a Christmas charcuterie board or a meat and cheese charcuterie gingerbread house, I’ve already seen plenty of non-traditional food boards this season—and now, hot chocolate charcuterie boards are popping up all over my Instagram feed, and I absolutely have to make one.
The idea is simple: Rather than cheese, meat, and fruit, these charcuterie boards are filled with all the necessities for a tasty mug of hot cocoa. Whether you top it with whipped cream, sprinkles, marshmallows, or candy cane pieces, these creative cocoa creations will help you celebrate the cold winter months. While this seems to be a relatively new trend—there are only about 110 Instagram posts with #hotchocolateboard and #hotchocolatecharcuterie—we’re predicting these boards will be one of the hottest holiday trends of the year. I’ve rounded up a few of my favorite ideas so you can start re-creating these ideas ASAP.
Melissa Mondragon created this gorgeous board with just about every topping imaginable. In addition to marshmallows of all flavors and sizes, she added candy canes, rock candy sticks, sprinkles, chocolates, and caramels. To see all of the ingredients she used (and get her recipe for slow cooker hot cocoa), check out her blog post.
This large oval board from Gathered Living not only has everything you need to create your best mug of cocoa (including whipped cream and marshmallows!), it's also filled with all kinds of cookies, crackers, and candies to dip in your mug of chocolate.
This bright pastel board is almost too pretty to eat! It's filled with bright treats like crushed candy canes, hot cocoa stirrers, and bright pink marshmallows. The adorable Santa and snowman mugs ($5, Target) make this colorful spread extra festive. To get all the details, check out Jenna's blog post.
This traditional Christmas setup has it all: A mini gingerbread house, bottlebrush trees, candy canes, and of course hot cocoa. Plus we love how Charity Hawkins used the red cookie stand to tie the whole setup in with the rest of the Christmas table decor.
What better way to spend a snow day than sipping on a mug of hot cocoa from this winter wonderland-inspired board by Everyday Tables? The snowflake marshmallows are darling, and we love the way the larger marshmallows spell out the word 'cheer.'
If you're preparing a hot cocoa board for the whole fam, consider getting a set of matching mugs to sip on together like this fun setup from The Work From Home Chef. Arrange all of your toppings and treats on a wood serving tray ($29, West Elm) and let everyone mix up their own mug. A tasty row of snowman-shaped Peeps marshmallows ($12 for 3 boxes, Amazon) adds an extra festive touch to the board.
Who says holiday decorating is limited to your home? This festive board made by Candi from Blushing Rose Cottage has everything you need to deck out your mug of cocoa in all things red and green. In addition to marshmallows and cookies, add red and green tree sprinkles ($10, Walmart) and any other red and green candies you can find to your board.
