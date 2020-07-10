Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The tradition was started in 1933 and had nothing to do with summer sales.

Christmas in July is my favorite unofficial summer holiday. It always comes at the peak of summer when I’m dreaming of snow flurries and sweater weather. And while I typically celebrate by splurging at online Christmas in July sales, I like to take the opportunity to get a head start on my holiday prep too. (Turns out, summer is actually the best time to start preparing these 10 things for Christmas.) I’ve always celebrated Christmas in July without thinking twice about it. It brings great sales and a good reminder that we’re halfway to the big family Christmas dinner. But have you ever wondered how the summer tradition got started?

The very first Christmas in July was celebrated at Keystone Camp in Brevard, North Carolina. During the summer of 1933, the all-girls summer camp held a Christmas in July weekend celebration complete with carolers, a Christmas tree, fake snow, a gift exchange, and even a surprise visit from Santa Claus himself. The camp continued the tradition each year and slowly the tradition began to take off in the South—and eventually spread around the country.

Image zoom A colorized photo of the first Christmas in July event at Keystone Camp in 1933. Courtesy of Keystone Camp

So, how did Christmas in July parties turn into a month-long shopping holiday? It was actually started as a way to boost the economy. Traditional gift-giving holidays (Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day), all fall within the same six-month period between late December and mid-June. That means when Mother’s and Father’s Day shopping wraps up in late spring, and there are about six months with no major gift-giving holidays.

When people began hosting Christmas in July parties and celebrating in the summer, businesses realized they could capitalize on the holiday spirit by having sales to help people prepare for the holiday season in advance. And what began as a way to stock up on Christmas gifts in advance has turned into a month-long extravaganza of online sales—and I’m not complaining.

Image zoom A 1936 Keystone Camp newsletter cover highlighting the Christmas in July event. Courtesy of Keystone Camp

Now, the month of July is filled with seriously good deals from retailers like Walmart, Target, Wayfair, Best Buy, and of course, Amazon’s Prime Day (which will likely take place later in the year due to the Coronavirus pandemic).

And while it can be tempting to splurge on every sale item online, keep in mind that you likely don’t need any of it. Make a list of what you plan to buy as Christmas gifts, and then watch the sales to see if any of those items are marked down. You may be able to score this year’s gifts half-price—meaning you’ll have extra cash for Christmas decorating and family activities when December rolls around.