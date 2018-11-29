Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

One of our favorite Christmas traditions is snuggling up with hot cocoa to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas—and today marks the 54th anniversary of the film's premiere. To celebrate the occasion, you can watch this holiday classic (and a few other Charlie Brown Christmas movies!) from the comfort of your own couch.

A Charlie Brown Christmas first aired on December 9, 1965, and since then has become a nostalgic holiday staple in homes across the country. The film begins with Charlie Brown becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of Christmas spirit in his community. In an attempt to teach the others what Christmas is all about, he picks up the iconic scraggly Charlie Brown Christmas tree and asks his friend Linus to recite the true meaning of the holiday.

Pick up a copy of the original movie (A Charlie Brown Christmas, $8.99, Walmart) and watch it any time you want. And to really get into the holiday spirit, you can also stream the entire movie soundtrack by the Vince Guaraldi Trio for free with Amazon Prime.

If you're craving more holiday fun from Lucy, Linus, and the rest of the gang, <em>Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales</em>, $7.39, Target is another one of our favorite ways to catch up with the 'Peanuts' gang. The collection features these 5 holiday movies: Happy Holidays from Snoopy, Yuletide Greetings from Linus, Season's Greetings from Sally, Peace on Earth from Lucy, and Merry Christmas from Charlie Brown.