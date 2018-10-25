Hallmark Channel Radio Is Already Playing Nonstop Christmas Music

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While you're not-so-patiently waiting for the next Hallmark Christmas movie premiere, get yourself into the holiday spirit by singing along to all your favorite Christmas songs. Right now, you can tune in to SiriusXM’s Hallmark Channel Radio to hear 24/7 Christmas music. That's right—non-stop holiday cheer provided by the Christmas experts themselves.

In classic Hallmark-style, the radio station will be hosted by fan-favorite movie alum Candace Cameron Bure and will feature interviews and behind-the-scenes information about this year's 40 new Countdown to Christmas movies. In addition to her commentary, you can also expect appearances by Lacey Chabert, Sarah Drew, Tyler Hynes, Danica McKellar, and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

The station, produced as part of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas program, is streaming everything from classic Christmas carols to this year’s hottest new holiday tunes and will air through December 26. Over the next several weeks, several Hallmark actors and musicians will be making appearances to give listeners exclusive details about the new films, as well as sharing their own personal traditions and holiday memories.

Gwen Stefani will host her own countdown of her favorite holiday tunes, including her new song, “Here This Christmas,” which is the Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas theme song this year. Actors Jonathan Bennett and Robert Buckley will also host their own holiday countdown ahead of their new movie premiere for The Christmas House.

You can listen to the station on Sirius XM, which is channel 70 for subscribers. (Or, sign up for a free trial!) If you have streaming access, you can listen to the station online, on the Sirius XM app, or through your smart TV or Alexa-compatible device, like the new Amazon Echo Dot ($60, Amazon).