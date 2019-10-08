If you have plans next weekend, cancel ‘em because your Christmas miracle has come extra early. Christmas Con is happening again this year, and it’s next weekend. That’s right: Christmas Con 2020 begins August 22 and runs through the end of the month. And because the event is completely virtual this year, it’s easy (and free) to attend!

Last year, Hallmark sponsored the first-ever Christmas Con, and it was a 3-day holiday extravaganza: Insanely-elaborate Christmas decor, an ugly sweater contest, a holiday market, live musical performances, and all of our favorite Hallmark Christmas stars.

Image zoom Courtesy of Crown Media

This year’s event, put on by That's4Entertainment, promises all the bells and whistles of an in-person event: Instead of lining up for meet-and-greets with your favorite Hallmark actors, you can book a one-on-one video chat with them. You can also attend the (free!) daily panels hosted by Jonathan Bennett via video chat, where the celebs will be discussing all things Christmas every day of the convention.

This year’s celebrity guests include some of our favorite Hallmark stars, including Danica McKellar, Torrey DeVitto, Melissa Joan Hart, Sarah Drew, Cameron Mathison, Jesse Metcalfe, and Jonathan Bennett