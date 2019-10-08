Christmas Con Is Virtual This Year—And It's Happening This Month
Video chat with all your favorite Hallmark stars!
If you have plans next weekend, cancel ‘em because your Christmas miracle has come extra early. Christmas Con is happening again this year, and it’s next weekend. That’s right: Christmas Con 2020 begins August 22 and runs through the end of the month. And because the event is completely virtual this year, it’s easy (and free) to attend!
Last year, Hallmark sponsored the first-ever Christmas Con, and it was a 3-day holiday extravaganza: Insanely-elaborate Christmas decor, an ugly sweater contest, a holiday market, live musical performances, and all of our favorite Hallmark Christmas stars.
This year’s event, put on by That's4Entertainment, promises all the bells and whistles of an in-person event: Instead of lining up for meet-and-greets with your favorite Hallmark actors, you can book a one-on-one video chat with them. You can also attend the (free!) daily panels hosted by Jonathan Bennett via video chat, where the celebs will be discussing all things Christmas every day of the convention.
This year’s celebrity guests include some of our favorite Hallmark stars, including Danica McKellar, Torrey DeVitto, Melissa Joan Hart, Sarah Drew, Cameron Mathison, Jesse Metcalfe, and Jonathan Bennett
To sign up for the virtual festivities, head to the ticket website and choose what you’d like to attend. You can purchase a one-on-one chat with the stars, or sign up for the free daily panels (scroll all the way down to find the free sessions at the bottom of the page). So while you’re waiting for this year’s new Hallmark Christmas movies to be released, don your best ugly Christmas sweater, crank the A/C, and prepare yourself to indulge in a healthy dose of Christmas cheer.
Comments