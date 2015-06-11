The 17 Best Christmas Movies of All Time

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Christmas season offers some of the greatest movies to watch with the family.

One of my favorite ways to celebrate the holidays is snuggling up on the couch to watch a classic Christmas movie with my family. Whether you're looking for ways to celebrate the season at home or just looking to start a new Christmas tradition, these feel-good films are perfect for the whole family.

From classic films to modern flicks, our picks for the best family-friendly holiday movies will help you get in the holiday spirit. Stream White Christmas for a dose of nostalgia, or pop Christmas Vacation into the DVD player and laugh along with the family at Cousin Eddie's antics. No matter what you're in the mood for, our editors have rounded up our favorite classic Christmas movies to help you get a head start on your holiday cheer.

a christmas story dvd cover Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

A Christmas Story

All 9-year-old Ralphie wants for Christmas is a Red Ryder BB gun, but everybody keeps telling him, "You'll shoot your eye out." This Christmas classic filled with holiday hilarity chronicles Ralphie's attempts to convince adults that a Red Ryder BB gun is the perfect present.

Charlie Brown Christmas Target Credit: Courtesy of Target

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Feeling depressed by the commercialization of Christmas, Charlie Brown searches for the true meaning of the holiday. With help from the rest of the Peanuts gang, Charlie Brown finds his answer; decorates a small, barren Christmas tree; and sings Christmas carols.

home alone dvd Credit: Courtesy of Target

Home Alone

Eight-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is accidentally left at home when his family flies to France for Christmas. He has a great time home alone, but after uncovering a plot to rob his house, Kevin faces off with two moronic burglars.

its a wonderful life movie Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

It's a Wonderful Life

When George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart) realizes that he will be sent to jail after his uncle loses $8,000 of the family business' money and that evil-minded Mr. Potter will take over his hometown, he contemplates suicide on Christmas Eve. An angel named Clarence shows George what Bedford Falls would be like if he had never been born, helping George realize that his life has been a wonderful one and should continue.

how the grinch stole christmas dvd Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

Sick of Whoville's Christmas merriment, the Grinch dons a Santa suit and steals all the Whos' Christmas presents, trees, and food. Despite his best efforts, the Grinch learns he can't "steal" Christmas and embraces the holiday, in this 1966 animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss' book of the same name.

white christmas dvd Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

White Christmas

Two army-buddies-turned-performers team up with a singing sisters act to save their former general's failing inn. With romantic mix-ups, beautiful dance numbers, and Bing Crosby's crooning Christmas carols, White Christmas is a holiday classic.

elf movie cover Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Elf

Buddy (Will Ferrell) is the only human ever raised by elves at the North Pole. With Santa's permission, Buddy journeys to New York City to find his Grinchlike birth father, experiences the Big Apple, and teaches his father to put family first—all while spreading a little Christmas cheer.

christmas vacation dvd Credit: Courtesy of Target

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Everything goes wrong for the Griswold family in this Christmas classic—after all, it wouldn't be a Griswold adventure without Christmas light fiascos, unexpected guests, Christmas-bonus drama, and explosions. Chevy Chase is at his finest in this memorable adventure.

The Polar Express

A young, pajama-clad boy who doubts the existence of Santa Claus hops on a magical train bound for the North Pole on Christmas Eve, where he experiences an incredible journey of self-discovery. He learns that life's wonders never fade for those who believe in Santa Claus and the magic of Christmas.

Eloise at Christmastime Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Eloise at Christmastime

Synopsis: Six-year-old Eloise spends most of her time making mischief in New York City's Plaza Hotel while her mom travels the world, leaving her nanny (Julie Andrews) in charge. One of her missions this Christmas is to reunite her friend Bill with his former girlfriend, the daughter of the hotel owner who is getting married on Christmas Eve.

Fred Claus dvd Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Fred Claus

Santa's older brother Fred (Vince Vaughn) has spent his entire life in Santa's shadow. When Fred gets in trouble with the law, he has no choice but to head home for the holidays and earn money working in his brother's toy shop. Fred isn't cut out for making toys or spreading good cheer, and his stay at the North Pole puts the most wonderful time of the year in jeopardy.

Frosty the Snowman Credit: Courtesy of Target

Frosty the Snowman

A magician and a group of schoolchildren fight for possession of a top hat after it magically brings a snowman to life. The animated short based on the popular Christmas song follows the children, the magician, and Frosty on a train to the North Pole.

jingle all the way dvd Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Jingle All the Way

In this Christmas adventure, two fathers, Howard Langston (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and Myron Larabee (Sinbad), compete to purchase the holiday's hottest toy—a Turbo-Man action figure—for their sons.

the muppet christmas carol Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzy the Bear, and the rest of the Muppet team retell Charles Dickens' classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge being held accountable for his miserly ways by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future.

rudolph the red nosed reindeer movie Credit: Courtesy of Target

Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer

After being laughed at by his peers for his bright red nose, Rudolph finds adventure with a playful elf who wants to be a dentist and a prospector named Yukon Cornelius. The trio outruns the Abominable Snowman and finds an island of misfit toys. When Rudolph returns to the North Pole to see if Santa can find a home for the neglected presents, Santa and the other reindeer, beset by a foggy night, decide his odd nose could be helpful after all.

the santa clause dvd Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

The Santa Clause

When an accident causes Santa Claus to fall from Scott Calvin's (Tim Allen's) roof, he and his son finish Santa Claus' deliveries and travel to the North Pole. Scott discovers that he must become the new Santa and attempts to break the news to his family.

scrooged movie Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Scrooged