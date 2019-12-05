8 Classic Christmas Movies You Can Stream on Disney+ Right Now

The weather outside is frightful—but classic Christmas movies can be so delightful. This winter, we’re ready to stay inside, curl up on the couch, and binge-watch all the holiday movies we can stream. Thankfully, Disney+ launched just in time to help us ring in the holiday season.

One of our favorite holiday traditions is re-watching the classics and discovering the best new holiday films. While the streaming service includes movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and more, we’re most excited about their selection of Christmas movies. And don't worry, they aren’t just geared toward kids—rest assured, there are plenty of movies the entire family can enjoy. Watch The Santa Clause on repeat, check out Disney’s latest original holiday movie, Noelle, or re-live your childhood memories with the Home Alone trilogy.

We’ve rounded up our favorite Christmas picks on the streaming service to keep you busy from now until December 25.

Image zoom Hulton Archive/Getty Images

'Miracle on 34th Street'

First released in 1947, this charming Christmas film follows the story of an old man who fills in as Santa Claus for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade—only to announce afterward that he is the real Santa Claus. When his statement is met with skepticism, a court case is filed to see if this Kris Kringle really is who he claims to be.

'The Santa Clause'

In this comical Christmas movie, a divorced father accidentally causes Santa Claus to fall from his rooftop and he must take over as the new Santa. While he initially thinks the experience was a dream, over the next several months, he grows a white beard and gains a plump belly. Not only does he have to learn the ropes of becoming Kris Kringle, but he also must fight for custody of his young son.

'I'll Be Home for Christmas'

College student Jake is convinced to travel home for Christmas dinner when his estranged father promises to gift him with a classic Porsche. But when Jake’s rival takes his I.D. and money—leaving him stranded in the California desert—he must find a way to make it from sunny Los Angeles home to New York.

Image zoom Everett Collection

'Home Alone'

It wouldn’t be Christmas without Home Alone playing on repeat. After his family mistakenly leaves him behind on a trip to Paris, 8-year-old Kevin McCallister has the whole house to himself. However, when he discovers that two men plan to rob the home, it’s up to Kevin to keep the house and all their belongings safe. Once you've gotten your fill of this classic, you can also stream Home Alone 2: Lost in New York on Disney+.

'Noelle'

This new original movie from Disney+ stars Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader, and follows the story of Kris Kringle’s two children as they try to fill their father’s shoes. Though Nick is expected to take over the family business upon his father's retirement, he begins to crack under the pressure. When he skips town, it’s up to Noelle to find him and save Christmas.

'A Christmas Carol'

This animated Disney movie is based on a classic story by Charles Dickens. When holiday grump Ebenezer Scrooge (voiced by Jim Carrey) is visited by the ghost of his deceased business partner, he is warned that three spirits will come to him that night. As the spirits take him through scenes from his past, present, and future, Scrooge must confront the consequences of his actions and consider making a change before it’s too late.

Image zoom Touchstone Pictures/Getty Images

'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

This film by Tim Burton is the perfect fusion of Halloween and Christmas. When Halloweentown’s pumpkin king Jack Skellington becomes bored with frightening people in the real world, he discovers a portal to Christmastown. Delighted by the town and the holiday he's never celebrated before, Jack decides to take over Christmas and wreak havoc on the rest of the world.

'The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe'

After four siblings are sent to live with an eccentric professor in the English countryside, they discover a magical wardrobe that transports them to a winter wonderland. However, as they explore further, the siblings discover the land is under a spell by an evil witch—and they are the only ones who can defeat her.

Whether you go for a black-and-white classic film or a more recent childhood favorite, Disney+ is our new go-to for holiday streaming. Make a cup of cocoa, grab a blanket, and press 'play' for the ultimate family movie night.