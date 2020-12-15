The Most Popular Christmas Treats In Every State
Gingerbread cheesecake, anyone?
As we prepare to spend this holiday season at home, I’ve been planning all the tasty treats I’ll be whipping up in the kitchen. Forget Christmas dinner—my favorite thing to make for the holidays is dessert. Whether it’s decorated Christmas cookies or festive holiday desserts, I look forward to making (and eating) these seasonal sweets all year.
But with so many delicious options, I’ve been having trouble narrowing down what I want to make. After learning that there were so many regional differences in Thanksgiving side dish preferences, I wanted to know what the most popular Christmas treat in my area is. Luckily, the career and research site Zippia conducted a cross-country survey of the most-Googled treats and recipes in each state and put together an interactive map of their findings—and some of the results are surprising.
It turns out that 20 states prefer to make holiday cakes, while nine others are busy whipping up festive cheesecake recipes for the Christmas season. Another 12 states are all about the Christmas candy (understandable) and 10 more are all-in on decorated holiday cookies. Here are the most popular Christmas treats in every state.
Alabama: Red velvet cake
Alaska: M&Ms
Arizona: Hot chocolate
Arkansas: Cheesecake
California: Peppermint chocolate chip cookies
Colorado: Gingerbread cake
Connecticut: Cheesecake
Delaware: Chocolate chip cookies
Florida: Cheesecake
Georgia: Red velvet pound cake
Hawaii: Oreo cheesecake
Idaho: Candy canes
Illinois: Chocolate Santas
Indiana: Pudding
Iowa: Oreo balls
Kansas: Cinnamon rolls
Kentucky: Pudding
Louisiana: Pudding
Maine: Chocolate truffles
Maryland: Gingerbread cake
Massachusetts: Christmas trifle
Michigan: Cheesecake
Minnesota: Peppermint kiss cookies
Mississippi: Red velvet cake
Missouri: Vegan Christmas cookies
Montana: Yule log cake
Nebraska: York Peppermint Patties
Nevada: Cheesecake
New Hampshire: Gingerbread men
New Jersey: Chocolate Santas
New Mexico: Cheesecake
New York: Cheesecake
North Carolina: Fruitcake
North Dakota: Peanut butter blossoms
Ohio: Cheesecake
Oklahoma: Cheesecake
Oregon: Peppermint bark
Pennsylvania: Gingerbread cheesecake
Rhode Island: Christmas trifle
South Carolina: Fruitcake
South Dakota: Sugar cookies
Tennessee: Pudding
Texas: Peppermint chocolate chip cookies
Utah: Jolly Ranchers
Vermont: Chocolate chip cookies
Virginia: Gingerbread men
Washington: Skittles
West Virginia: Fudge
Wisconsin: Andes Peppermints
Wyoming: Eggnog
