6 Christmas Sweaters to Wear to Your Next Zoom Holiday Party
Swap the traditional ugly sweater for a cute (and cozy) holiday sweatshirt.
Typically this time of year I'm planning an ugly sweater party and deciding what tinsel-covered outfit to wear to my holiday parties. But like most things this year, plans have changed a bit: Instead of throwing an in-person holiday party, I'll be having Zoom gatherings and at-home Christmas movie marathons.
I've picked up a few cozy Christmas-themed sweaters and sweatshirts to wear on all my Zoom calls (and on most every other day, too, if I'm being honest). Here are a few of my favorite options available online, so you can arrive at your next virtual holiday party dressed for the occasion.
For an outfit you can wear to the Christmas tree farm (or on any day you need a bit of Christmas cheer), this tree farm sweatshirt is a no-brainer. It's festive enough to get you in the holiday spirit, while being subtle enough that you can wear it all season long. It comes in six colors and six sizes, so you can grab a matching set for your squad.
Buy It: Christmas Trees Sweatshirt ($29, Etsy)
Elf is a classic Christmas movie I watch every year, and this machine-washable sweatshirt perfectly captures one of my favorite quotes from the film. Plus, the unisex design ships for free anywhere in the United States.
Buy It: Elf Sweatshirt ($35, Etsy)
I've fully embraced the trend of pink Christmas decorations, so I absolutely had to have this colorful Christmas sweatshirt to match. Its cotton blend is super soft and more lightweight than other sweatshirts, so you won't get too hot cozying up by the fire.
Buy It: Colorful Merry Sweatshirt ($35, Pink Lily)
If you just can't leave the ugly sweater trend behind, this 2020-inspired version perfectly captures the spirit of this year. Instead of snowflakes and gingerbread men, it's adorned with images of masks, toilet paper, and bottles of hand sanitizer. Pair it with one of these 2020-inspired Christmas ornaments.
Buy It: Ugly Christmas Sweater ($29, Etsy)
Buffalo check is a classic choice for Christmas decorating, so why not incorporate it into your holiday style as well? This cozy plaid 'Merry Christmas' sweatshirt comes in five sizes and ships for free.
Buy It: Women’s Christmas Sweatshirt ($25, Etsy)
If you can quote every line from Home Alone, this sweatshirt is for you. It comes in sizes from extra-small through 3XL and features the classic quote from one of my favorite scenes in the movie. It's the perfect choice for your next at-home Christmas movie marathon.
Buy It: Merry Christmas Graphic Sweatshirt ($35, Pink Lily)
