16 Christmas Song Quotes That’ll Give You All the Warm Fuzzies
These holiday song lyrics will have you rockin’ around the Christmas tree all season long.
If there’s anything that instantly puts me in the holiday spirit it’s a good old-fashioned Christmas carol. Whether it’s instrumental versions or modern renditions of the old classics, playing Christmas music is one of my favorite ways to celebrate the season. This year the holidays will be more difficult than usual because so many of our staple traditions will have to be postponed. So to cope with the changes of this season, I’ve been playing Christmas music for the last few months (yes, I started before Thanksgiving) and it’s really helped me get into the holiday spirit.
If you’re been feeling lackluster about the upcoming holidays, or just want to get an extra dose of Christmas cheer, I’ve rounded up some of the best Christmas song lyrics that’ll remind you just how special this season can be.
“Christmas Eve will find me, where the lovelight gleams. I’ll be home for Christmas, if only in my dreams.”
– Bing Crosby, I’ll be Home for Christmas
“I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones I used to know.”
– Bing Crosby, White Christmas
“Good tidings we bring to you and your kin. We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”
– We Wish You a Merry Christmas (American folk song)
“Joy to the world, the Lord is come, let earth receive her King.”
– George Frideric Handel, Joy to the World
“There’ll be parties for hosting, marshmallows for toasting, and caroling out in the snow.”
– Andy Williams, It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
“Christmas time is here, happiness and cheer. Fun for all that children call, their favorite time of year.”
– Vince Guaraldi and Lee Mendelson, Christmas Time is Here
“The party’s on, the feeling’s here. That only comes this time of year.”
— Paul McCartney, Wonderful Christmastime
“When it seems the magic slipped away, we find it all again on Christmas Day.”
— Josh Groban, Believe
“Rockin' around the Christmas tree, at the Christmas party hop.”
— Brenda Lee, Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
“It's the most wonderful time of the year.”
– Andy Williams, It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Soon the bells will start.”
– Meredith Willson, It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
“I won’t ask for much this Christmas. I won’t even wish for snow. And I’m just gonna keep on waiting, underneath the mistletoe.”
– Mariah Carey, All I Want for Christmas is You
“Have yourself a merry little Christmas. Let your heart be light. From now on your troubles will be out of sight.”
– Judy Garland, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
